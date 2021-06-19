Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
News, views, and colorful commentary about law and the legal profession.
Notice And Comment: The Five-Day Office Week Is Returning
Enjoy working from home while it lasts — because it's coming to an end, according to this reader.
David Lat
11
Comment
7
Share
Share
New
Top
Community
What is Original Jurisdiction?
About
All About Amy (Chua), The Law Professor We Can't Stop Talking About
I read five articles and 20,000 words about the Tiger Mother, so you don't have to.
David Lat
Jun 30
14
Comment
2
Share
Share
Judicial Notice (06.26.21): #FreeBritney
Blockbuster Supreme Court decisions, a big-ticket litigation finance deal, and other legal news from the week that was.
David Lat
Jun 26
4
Comment
3
Share
Share
Notice And Comment: SCOTUS Ain’t Broke, So Don't Fix It
Recent rulings make clear that the Court isn't in dire need of major structural reform.
David Lat
Jun 24
13
Comment
6
Share
Share
‘A Judge’s Mind And A Hero’s Heart’
Over the weekend, this judge saved a man’s life.
David Lat
Jun 21
12
Comment
1
Share
Share
Judicial Notice (06.19.21): Moving On
Major SCOTUS rulings, the passing of a legendary jurist, and other legal news from the week that was.
David Lat
Jun 20
3
Comment
Share
Share
Notice And Comment: The Latest Biglaw Pay Raise
It looks like this salary scale will stick; what do we all think of it?
David Lat
Jun 17
12
Comment
5
Share
Share
Congratulations To A Leading Law Professor Turned... Honorary Knight!
No, don't call him 'Sir' — and other fun facts about his knighthood.
David Lat
Jun 16
8
Comment
Share
Share
Original Jurisdiction
What is Original Jurisdiction?
Archive
