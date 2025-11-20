The Office of the Solicitor General at the U.S. Department of Justice (photo by David Lat).

Thanks to the high level of activity on the interim docket, summers are no longer sleepy at the U.S. Supreme Court. This shift has definitely affected the work-life balance of the high-powered lawyers who work in the Office of the Solicitor General (“OSG”), which represents the federal government before the high court.

And it has surely created a lot more work for the holders of Bristow Fellowships—prestigious one-year fellowships that allow lawyers to work on Supreme Court cases just a few years out of law school. Serving as a Bristow Fellow is probably more interesting than it has been in recent years, but also more stressful.

But even with more stress and longer hours, a Bristow Fellowship is still a coveted opportunity for ambitious young lawyers—and one can understand why. Working on SCOTUS litigation at such an early point in one’s career is an incredible opportunity. And a Bristow Fellowship holds great value as a credential, with Fellows going on to other high-powered positions within the legal profession, including but not limited to Supreme Court clerkships.

OSG recently finished hiring the class of Bristow Fellows for October Term 2026 (2026-2027). Here they are: