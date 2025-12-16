Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Otis's avatar
William Otis
7h

Why isn't prosecution considered public service? Minorities are vastly overrepresented among crime victims, especially violent crimes, and putting away guilty and dangerous people is as much a public benefit as protecting innocent ones wrongly accused.

Bill Otis (former AUSA for EDVA)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Lat
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Lat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture