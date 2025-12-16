Skadden Arps (photo by David Lat).

On Monday, the Skadden Foundation announced its 2026 class of Skadden Fellows, the latest recipients of high-profile fellowships supporting public-interest work. And despite a controversial agreement with the Trump administration that raised the possibility of an ideological shift, the program appears to have kept its progressive bent. The biggest change relates to the size of the program, which will support 34 new fellows next year—an increase of more than 20 percent.

Skadden Fellowships, which I’ve previously called the public-interest world’s version of Supreme Court clerkships or Rhodes Scholarships, are highly prestigious. Awarded annually by the Skadden Foundation and funded by the Skadden Arps law firm, the fellowships often serve as springboards into long-term careers in public-interest law. The Skadden Foundation, which was launched in 1988 to commemorate Skadden’s 40th anniversary as a firm, has awarded more than 1,000 fellowships to date.

As part of its settlement with the Trump administration in March, Skadden Arps committed itself to “funding no fewer than five Skadden Fellows each year dedicated to the following projects: assisting veterans, ensuring fairness in our justice system, combating antisemitism, and other similar types of projects.” The firm also pledged that the fellows “will represent a wide range of political views, including conservative ideals” (which struck me as so vague as to be unenforceable, since “conservative ideals” are in the eye of the beholder).

When Skadden’s promises relating to the program became public, many former Skadden fellows reacted negatively.

“I have concerns that the fellowship will be taken away from its core mission of providing desperately needed legal services to people who cannot otherwise afford access,” said Leigh Goodmark, a 1995 fellow who is now an associate dean at University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law.

Skadden has “given up on the rule of law in a fair and free society, where one can champion the issues and the causes that one cares about without fear of retribution from the government,” said Lauren Koster, a 2020 Skadden fellow who now runs a public-interest boutique.

Kathleen Rubenstein, a former Skadden Fellow herself, resigned as executive director of the Skadden Foundation. In a LinkedIn post, she wrote that this “moment in history calls on us to provide more and better support for public-interest lawyers”—and opined that Skadden hadn’t yet “risen to that challenge.”

Last week, Skadden shared with me a list of the 2026 Skadden Fellows. I’ve been covering Skadden Fellowships for more than 15 years, dating back to 2010, so I have a good sense of the program.

Here’s my bottom line on the new class: it’s the same as the old classes, for the most part. Folks who were concerned about or critical of Skadden’s announced changes to the fellowship program should be relieved.

The projects that the 2026 fellows will work on during their fellowships focus on issues that are mainstays of the Skadden program, such as poverty, homelessness, and workers’ rights. The fellows will work with familiar client populations, including low-income communities, migrants, and individuals with disabilities.

The host organizations are also typical, including legal aid societies, immigrants’ rights groups, and projects or affiliates of the ACLU. You’ll look in vain for a libertarian public-interest organization such as the Institute for Justice or the Pacific Legal Foundation—to say nothing of a socially conservative nonprofit such as the Alliance Defending Freedom.

During President Donald Trump’s second administration, large law firms have changed the type of pro bono work they’re willing to do, presumably to avoid incurring Trump’s ire. But in terms of its fellowships, Skadden appears to be staying the course. The projects of the 2026 fellows include several advancing immigrants’ rights and one protecting transgender students—not subject matters favored by the Trump administration.

Charlie Gillig, executive director of the Skadden Foundation, told me in an interview last week that the foundation didn’t change its factors for selecting fellows.

“We had an exceptional group of candidates—even larger than last year’s applicant pool—and we didn’t do anything differently this time around,” he said. “We selected the fellows based on our traditional criteria, focusing on the needs of the client populations.”

Size may be the most significant difference between the 2026 class and the last few classes of Skadden Fellows, as noted above. The foundation awarded 34 new fellowships, six more than usual. Five of the new fellowships are being funded by Skadden, while a sixth is being funded by a generous bequest from Ron Tabak—a longtime leader of the firm’s pro bono program, who passed away earlier this year.

I noticed two differences that might have been prompted by the Trump deal, which requires the firm to support projects that will help veterans, promote fairness in the justice system, or fight antisemitism.

First, four of the 2026 fellows will work on projects serving veterans—a significant increase from the 2025 class and the 2024 class, which each featured only a single project targeting veterans.

Second, one 2026 fellow will work on a project targeting antisemitism. At least in the five most recent classes of Skadden fellows (2021–2025), no projects had centered on antisemitism.

So there are at least five projects that clearly satisfy the terms of Skadden’s settlement with the administration. Five is also the number of additional fellowships that Skadden funded in the new class—which I’m guessing is no coincidence.

Imagine a critic of the Skadden-Trump deal who views projects focused on veterans or antisemitism as insufficiently tied to the fellowship program’s mission of “address[ing] unmet civil legal needs of people living in poverty in the United States.” Because Skadden funded five additional fellowships, the firm could respond as follows: “We funded an extra five fellowships this year. Even if you set aside or ignore the veteran- and antisemitism-oriented projects, we still funded 28 fellowships in other areas—the same number of fellowships we’ve funded in recent cycles.”

On a more big-picture level, some progressives might argue that the Skadden fellowship program, by providing a reputational benefit to the firm, whitewashes the work of a large corporate law firm that serves the rich and powerful. This argument could have been made before Skadden’s settlement, but it may carry additional force in an age where the firm, according to some critics, “roll[s] over” for Trump.

But as someone who doesn’t share such a negative view of Biglaw and sees the Skadden fellowship program as a good thing, I think Skadden handled this year’s fellowship class well. The firm seemingly found a way to comply with the Trump deal while honoring the fellowship program’s core values.

Charlie Gillig—a 2011 Skadden fellow himself, who has spent his entire legal career doing public-interest work—told me he’s very pleased with the first class of fellows picked during his tenure as executive director.

“Our focus was on selecting a terrific class of Skadden fellows for 2026,” he said. “And I’m proud to say that we did.”

Below please find lists of (1) the ten law schools that have produced the most Skadden Fellows over the past 15 years, (2) all law schools that have produced Skadden Fellows over the past 15 years, and (3) the 2026 Skadden Fellows and their sponsoring organizations.

