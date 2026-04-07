Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

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Jay Michaelson's avatar
Jay Michaelson
20h

Yale/Stanford feels like a strong argument for changing the ranking metrics. Obviously, Stanford's employment rate is (marginally) higher because of its proximity to tech. Will that continue? No one knows. Will the skills relevant today be relevant in ten years? Everyone knows -- and the answer is no. The best post-AI law school preparation is to be as sharp, nimble, and adaptable as possible. (I would also add, as a recent lawprof, that some top schools remain institutionally clueless about AI.) Of course Stanford and all other top schools inculcate the relevant skills and virtues; the point isn't that Yale should still be #1. The point is that bar exam pass rate is irrelevant for predicting elite legal career success, and employment in the 2026 market is close to it.

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Person of BigLaw's avatar
Person of BigLaw
20h

It seems to me that the rankings change and focus on employment and bar passage makes the rankings much less important at the top (come on, all things being equal most people aren't going to Stanford over Yale, or Penn over Harvard) but also maybe way more helpful outside of the ~top 20? Seems like those are precisely the things to focus on if you're picking schools at that level.

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