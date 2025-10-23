Finding mentors is important to success in Biglaw (via Getty Images).

A shorter version of this article originally appeared on Bloomberg Law, part of Bloomberg Industry Group, Inc. (800-372-1033), and is reproduced here with permission. The version below includes bonus material for Original Jurisdiction subscribers—not just the usual footnotes I add when reprinting my Bloomberg Law columns in OJ, but some great responses I received by email from experts when I was doing my reporting for this piece (which I’ve reprinted with their permission).

Readers, please feel free to add your own advice to associates in the comments to this post. Thanks!

There are many signs that fall is here. Pumpkin spice lattes are dominating Starbucks. Halloween candy displays are taking over the local CVS.

And, at large law firms, fresh-faced newcomers are wandering the halls—or joining the Zoom calls. Welcome, new associates!

Back in August, I wrote a column offering counsel to new law clerks. It proved popular, so in the spirit of the season, I wanted to provide advice to incoming associates.

I’ve written this with Biglaw associates in mind, since the world of large law firms is my focus as a journalist. But the advice applies generally to new lawyers entering private practice, regardless of firm size.

Many of these tips might seem obvious. But I know of situations where associates didn’t follow this advice—usually to their detriment. So here goes.

1. Act as if you want to make partner—even if you don’t.

I spent less than three years at a firm, and that’s par for the course in Biglaw: most associates don’t stick around long enough to be considered for partnership. But even if you know that you won’t be staying at the firm for the long term, it’s to your advantage to act as if you might be.

Firms invest the most in associates who seem like future partners. These associates receive the best work, greater mentorship, and more opportunities generally, at least compared with peers who come across as “tourists” (to use a term that one former firm chair used with me).

If you act like an aspiring partner, you’ll do your best work—so if and when you decide to leave, you’ll have strong references from the firm. You’ll also enjoy your time at the firm more if you approach it enthusiastically, rather than as an ordeal to endure until you pay off your student loans.

As Paul Shim, co-leader of Cleary Gottlieb’s Americas M&A Group, said on my podcast, “We’ve all heard the adage, ‘Do what you love.’ …. I would say, ‘Love what you do’—because no matter what it is you do, chances are you can find a way to make yourself proud of it. You can find a way to find some enjoyment out of some aspect of it. And if you can do that, then you’ll not mind doing it.”

And you know what? Careers take surprising turns—so even if you start off thinking you won’t be a “lifer” at your firm, that might change. One managing partner told me that when he first joined his firm, his plan was to work there for a few years, get good experience, and then return to his native Tennessee. But he fell in love with both his work and the firm—and 25 years later, he found himself running the place.

2. Take control of your career—and steer it in the direction that you want it to go.

“You are in charge of your career. No one will care about it as much as you do.” That’s what Grover Cleveland wrote in Swimming Lessons for Baby Sharks, one of my favorite books of advice for new lawyers—and he’s right. (Additional advice from Grover appears below, along with tips from other experts.)

When I was a junior associate, I thought my job was to be a “good solider”: to take the work that I was given and to do it well, without complaint. And while it’s essential to do good work (and not complain), I could have done that while at the same time taking a more proactive approach to my career, by figuring out what I enjoyed doing and what I was good at doing—and trying to do more of it.

In Cleveland’s words, “Do what you love. Seek out the kind of work that interests you most and that uses your natural abilities. If you are passionate about your work, you will do better work.”

3. Take the initiative in your cases or deals.

Apply a go-getter mindset not just to your career writ large, but to the individual matters you handle as a lawyer. When you start off, you might be given projects that seem modest or menial (though less so than in decades past, thanks to technology). Do your best with every task, think about where it fits into the litigation or transaction as a whole, and look for ways to contribute beyond just the narrow assignment you’ve been given.

As Shanu Bajaj, an M&A partner at Davis Polk, put it, “Roll up your sleeves and take the initiative… [Many new lawyers are] used to learning in an academic setting: they’re sitting down, someone’s in the front teaching them everything they need to know, there’s a textbook in front of them.” But law firms are different: “a lot of the learning is self-done,” so you need to be a self-starter.

Teach yourself. Learn as much as you can about your cases and clients, as well as the practice areas and industries you find yourself working in. Ask questions. Acquire as much knowledge as possible—then draw on that knowledge to serve your firm and your clients, to the best of your ability.

As Mark Herrmann wrote in The Curmudgeon’s Guide to Practicing Law, a classic of the advice-for-young-lawyers genre, “You are not a potted plant. You are valuable, and you can make yourself even more valuable. Prove to the firm that you are indispensable. We can be convinced, and it will open up a world of opportunity for you.”

4. Follow the news—about your firm, and about the legal industry as a whole.

Doing excellent legal work is necessary but not sufficient for success in the legal profession. Careers unfold in a broader context—and that context plays a major role in how careers turn out.

Don’t just bury your head in the court filings or deal documents that make up your day-to-day work. Take time to read about how your firm is faring, in an increasingly competitive legal marketplace. Monitor the broader trends shaping the industry. What some might dismiss as “gossip” is actually competitive intelligence, and it could have a greater effect on your professional trajectory than seemingly more substantial information.

You could (and should) be doing superb legal work for a particular partner or for your firm. But what if that partner moves to a rival, taking no associates with them? Or what if your firm starts to stumble, then gets swallowed up by a larger firm—or, worse yet, goes under?

If you pay no attention to industry news, you could be caught flat-footed by such developments. If you follow the news closely, you might be able to anticipate them—and adjust your career plans accordingly.

5. Keep up with technology—then harness it, to help you and your clients.

The days of going to law school because you’re “not a STEM person,” then largely steering clear of technology for the rest of your career, are over. For better or worse, legal tech has become too important to ignore.

This is especially true in the age of artificial intelligence. As Gibson Dunn partner Orin Snyder recently said to me, “Any lawyer in 2025 who is not utilizing AI technology is underserving their clients, because it is a valuable tool to both get work done more efficiently and, in some instances, better.”

Follow the world of legal tech. Read about the products available to lawyers in your space, the capabilities of these tools, and their limitations. Contact your firm’s tech folks and volunteer to try out new products. Learn as much as you can about how to use the latest technology—and how to not misuse it. (Shameless plug, for a company whose board I sit on: if you do a lot of writing, check out BriefCatch, a fantastic editing tool developed by legal-writing guru Ross Guberman.)

6. Act with integrity, treat people respectfully, and pay it forward.

These last points are—or should be—obvious. But they’re easier said than done, especially when you’re working 2400 hours a year (or more), under a lot of stress, and not getting enough sleep.

Once you’re in the trenches of practice, you might find yourself in situations where you’re tempted to act unethically—and where you might be rewarded, or think you might be rewarded, for doing so. Resist the temptation.

“Be kind to everyone, and mentor others,” Yvette Ostolaza, chair of the management committee at Sidley Austin, told me. “Making sure you’re giving back, in terms of what other people have done for you in mentoring, is important.”

When you’re working long hours and under incredible pressure, it can be difficult to prevent yourself from acting unkindly or lashing out—at opposing counsel, a paralegal, or anyone with the misfortune of crossing your path. Try to control your worst instincts. Get help if you need it, perhaps from a therapist or lawyer assistance program.

If and when you fail—and dealing well with failure is crucial, in careers and in life—apologize, learn from your mistakes, and strive to do better in the future.

Speaking of the future, it’s bright for young lawyers, in my personal opinion. Today is a great time to be starting off in Biglaw. In the words of Roy Strom, “associates have never had it better than they do right now.”

There’s less grunt work, thanks to the combination of technology and high billing rates—because clients won’t pay $800 an hour for associates to do work that machines can do (often better). There’s also less tolerance for mistreatment of associates and staff by partners.

The financial rewards for lawyers who stay in Biglaw are greater than ever. But so are exit opportunities for lawyers who leave, given the rise of fields like legal tech and litigation finance.

If you’ve managed to land a job as an associate—in Biglaw, at an elite boutique, or with some other amazing law firm—congratulations. I wish you the best of luck as you embark on your career in private practice.

I’ll now turn the floor over to several experts, who kindly emailed me with their own advice for associates. I have reprinted their messages below, with their permission. And I encourage any of my readers with additional tips to post them in the comments.

Grover Cleveland

Grover Cleveland is a sought-after speaker on law career success and the author of Swimming Lessons for Baby Sharks: The Essential Guide to Thriving as a New Lawyer (3d ed.). A former partner at Foster Pepper in Seattle, Washington, Grover represented Paul Allen, the late Microsoft co-founder, and many of his companies, including the Seattle Seahawks, while in private practice.

Here are some thoughts on new lawyer success:

1. Get in the habit of acknowledging receipt of emails. This can keep associates from missing emails and keeps assigning attorneys from waiting and wondering.

2. Develop a reminder system to provide project updates. In the throes of work, status updates often fall by the wayside. Assigning attorneys do not like to chase junior associates. And junior associates sometimes forget that senior attorneys have to update clients. Responsiveness (the lack of it) is the most frequent concern that I hear from partners about junior associates.

3. Get into good timekeeping habits immediately. Bad habits are especially hard to break when things get busy. Make capturing time the first step of every activity and never intentionally under-report time. Junior associates often have “sticker shock” about their billing rates and intentionally under-report their time. Pricing is not the associates’ job. And many factors go into pricing and determining value: a Snickers bar at Target costs $1.59. From the minibar in the Bellagio Hotel in Vegas, an identical Snickers bar is $9.

4. Always look for ways to be more helpful and add more value. This habit helps associates shift into a client-service mindset. The shift is challenging for some because law students are the “clients” of law schools.

5. Use Microsoft’s Read Aloud feature to proof everything. It’s efficient, and typos undermine trust.

6. Read Swimming Lessons for Baby Sharks. :-)

Van Ann Bui

Van Ann Bui has over 15 years of experience in the legal profession, first as a practicing corporate attorney, and then as a practitioner with expertise in recruiting and talent development at leading legal organizations. You can reach her at contact@vanannbui.com. The views expressed below are solely her own and do not represent the views of any organization with which she is affiliated.

There are the garden-variety fundamental “must-dos,” like developing the technical skills (research, writing, drafting, etc.) for your practice. But that is table stakes: everyone goes in knowing they need to do this.

Where young associates often go “wrong” is to fail to see where or how they fit into the “bigger picture.”

First, it’s important to know what your role is on a specific case or transaction: how does your specific task help a senior attorney do what they need to do in order to deliver the final product to the client? Understand how each document you touch (and even those you don’t) impact the client’s goals.

On a broader scale, it’s also important to know how the work you do helps the partners/firm make money—and where it costs them money. In sum, you have to begin to see yourself, not just as a lawyer, but importantly, as someone who is in the business of selling legal services.

A student of mine once shared a piece of advice they received from a partner at a firm they were interviewing with that I think excellently demonstrates this concept:

Imagine that you are a solo practitioner renting an office in your firm. Your job should be to try to “sell” what you have to offer (your technical skills, availability, responsiveness, etc.) so that senior attorneys will want to “buy” your services (i.e., by staffing you on their matters) so that you can continue to “pay the rent” on your office (i.e., keep your job!).

In any given class of associates, it can feel like a competitive market: there are many first-year associates that senior attorneys could choose for their deals, so to show your worth, you have to get other attorneys to consistently choose you.

This brings me to the next question that inevitably arises: well, how do I get them to choose me?

Again, technical skills development aside, I have the following pieces of advice:

Learn how to manage yourself—and how to manage up: as you probably know by now, lawyers are trained how to think like lawyers, not necessarily how to manage other lawyers.

The most successful young associates are the ones who can manage their own work well, while also keeping others on their team on track, especially by taking things off the plates of their senior attorneys. Essentially, you want to try to make their job easier. Learn how they prefer to communicate and find ways that work best for them to keep them up-to-date on your status. Never make them have to chase you. If you can anticipate their needs and do things before they ask, even better.

With increasing reliance on technology, I believe that it is even more important to learn how to connect with the people you work with “IRL” (in real life). How do you build the skill of connection? Treat everyone like they are the most important person to you in that moment. Acknowledge and recognize any concerns or feedback they have; communicate differences in opinion in ways that constructively add to the conversation. Kim Scott, author of Radical Candor, also suggests that not everything that comes to your mind needs to be said: keep unimportant items, small details/minor preferences, or anything that may come from a place of malice or passive-aggressiveness to yourself. Do this in service of preserving the relationship.

Learn how to learn. Our profession is changing at a rapid pace. Those who are better equipped to quickly adapt to new technologies will be better positioned for whatever the future of law brings to your firm and its clients.

And, finally, I have long held that the most underrated skill of all—but probably the most simple to learn—is: be the kind of person that other people want to work with and root for. Competence alone will only get you so far. The ones who are able to rise to the top would not have gotten there if they did not have many other attorneys who were rooting for them and raising them up along the way: giving them critical mentorship and sponsorship, writing glowing evaluations, passing along deals/clients to them, etc.

Carla Harris, Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley and author of Expect to Win: 10 Proven Strategies for Thriving in the Workplace, insightfully notes that nearly all decisions about your career will be made when you are not in the room. Being the kind of person that others want to work with will ensure that your name is and continues to be raised in those rooms even when you aren’t present. You want people to talk about you—but in the best ways possible.

So, be kind, be coachable, and go forth and build a field of cheerleaders rooting you on.

A current Biglaw partner and prominent Supreme Court and appellate practitioner

Associate advice:

Work in the office, not from home. I have had literally thousands of hallway and lunchroom conversations that have made a difference for the better—usually small, but still a difference—in my personal or professional life. Extreme example: if I had not ridden the right elevator with the right person (decades ago), it’s extremely doubtful I ever would have gotten a job in the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG). I had had an application pending for more than a year, with no response of any kind. After I happened to mention my interest, in an elevator conversation, to a colleague who was leaving the firm to serve as a Deputy Solicitor General, I was at OSG that very afternoon for a preliminary interview—and, two months later, working there.

Approach that intimidating partner and ask her or him a question. Don’t be discriminating before asking the first question. Many pussycats have stern exteriors, and many self-absorbed narcissists have big smiles. The only way to learn who’s open to discussion with a young lawyer and who isn’t is to ask. Get out of your comfort zone early and often in this respect. Do be discriminating in asking the second and subsequent questions. You’ll find a spectrum of responses. At one end will be, “Why are you bothering me? Do you know who I am?” At the other end will be, “Here’s the answer to your question [or here’s how to find the answer]. Now tell me about yourself, please.” Use sound judgment in the follow-up based on the cues you receive. Do believe that the partners who show an interest in you and your career are genuinely interested. Ninety-five percent of the young people I deal with take up too little of my time, not too much. Extreme example: When I was 25 years old, I was advised to ask [a certain famous lawyer] the answer to a question. I was working in London, and he was at a different law firm, but we shared office space. All I had to do to get to his office was walk downstairs from mine. I got my answer, then rushed out of his office. He asked me if I didn’t want to stay and chat; I couldn’t believe that [this famous lawyer] had time for me. But I’ll never forget the pained look on his face when I walked out. I didn’t get it then, but I sure do now. I love talking to intelligent young people with interesting lives ahead of them.

A retired Biglaw partner

I always gave our new associates three bits of counsel:

First, I’d posit a game of Jeopardy! in which the answer is “Elevators, restaurants, and public conveyances.” The question, of course, is, “Where are client confidences most frequently disclosed by accident?” At one time, our office was in the same building as the regional EEOC and our practice included employment matters, so it was particularly easy for the newbies to appreciate the elevator aspect of this advice. [Ed. note: For more on this topic, check out this New York Times article, “Talking Business in Flight? Be Careful.”]

Second, you may be told as part of your orientation that you’re entitled to, or expected to take, no more than x weeks of vacation a year. For your own sanity, you should take that time off. The key, though, is to plan it well in advance and tell the partners and senior associates for whom you work about it well in advance. Then—and this is key—you must repeat the information from time to time, as circumstances permit. “Don’t forget, I’ll be out of the office those two weeks.” And when it’s finally the Friday before your Saturday departure, do not remind the partner—just go.

(Cf. the scene in The Verdict where James Mason gathers his associates and announces that he’ll need all hands on deck immediately for a crash project. One poor fellow—we’ll call him Mr. Jones—says something like, “But I’m getting married tomorrow and I’ll be on my honeymoon next week.” Mason turns to his secretary and says with a flourish, “Please send the future Mrs. Jones two dozen long-stemmed roses, with my regrets….”)

Finally, in your writing, particularly of documents going to clients or a court, lay off the adverbs and adjectives, and keep it as simple as the facts and the law allow. We once had an associate who had been a journalist before going to law school. She didn’t turn out to be a towering legal mind, but she sure could write simple, straightforward, intelligible declarative sentences. Sadly, that is a rarity among lawyers of all ages, who never use one word where ten will do.

A former Biglaw partner, now of counsel

This should apply to any Biglaw firm, but certainly does to ours. Regardless of the area of law you will be practicing, virtually all our clients are businesses or businesspeople. If you do not have an undergraduate degree in business or actual experience in business, and you want to become a trusted advisor and counsellor (yes you do), now is the time to self-educate.

And it’s easy. Read The Wall Street Journal and the business section of a major news source every day; watch CNBC; read what your clients read. Sign up for LinkedIn groups specific to your clients’ work and their industry. (I am an employment lawyer; I sign up for all sorts of HR groups and read their trade journals.)

As soon as you are going to be introduced to a client you have never worked with, read their company website, and ask AI for an analysis (but verify!). If the client is publicly traded, look at their public SEC filings, like their 8K and 10Ks.

Finally, if you never took an accounting course, now is the time to dive in, even if it’s only by reading Accounting for Dummies. If, by the end of your first year, you can’t read a financial statement and come away with some understanding of it and talk intelligently about the issues your top five clients are facing (and I don’t mean just legal issues), then you flunked my course.

A former associate turned in-house lawyer

Although I started as an associate at a law firm more than 30 years ago, I believe the first two pieces of advice I received were among the most valuable and still applicable today. They are simple, but not necessarily intuitive to everyone. They are:

Take the time to be sure you are spelling and pronouncing people’s names correctly. Always respond to a message within 24 hours (no more than 48 hours), even if the response is that you’ll need to get back to the sender at a later time with a more substantive response. In short, do not ignore people.

Thank you for your column. I very much enjoy reading it.