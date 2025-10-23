Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Bill Dyer (aka Beldar)
3h

There are many good tips for new BigLaw lawyers here. At least one, though, is a great tip for all people — lawyers and non-lawyers — who care about reducing their typos and other errors:

"Use Microsoft’s Read Aloud feature to proof everything. It’s efficient, and typos undermine trust."

"Everything" is obviously aspirational, and I ought probably follow this advice even when posting comments here or elsewhere. But anything you're charging a client for writing probably merits this care.

