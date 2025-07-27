Columbia University (photo by David Lat).

Hello? Hello? Is this thing on?

Last week, I published my podcast interview of Marc Agnifilo, whose clients include Sean Combs and Luigi Mangione, followed by one of Original Jurisdiction’s most popular features, a Supreme Court clerk hiring roundup—and the open rates on these stories, while still high, were lower than I expected. I’m guessing that many of my readers are out and about, enjoying the summer, and not in front of their computers much.

Now, on to the news.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyers of the Week: Alina Habba and Desiree Grace.

Back in our home state and back in my former workplace, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, there was a whole lot of drama last week. And it’s very confusing, so please bear with me.

In March, Donald Trump appointed Alina Habba, a former personal lawyer of his with no prosecutorial experience, to serve as interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey. Under 28 U.S.C. § 546(c)(2), this gave her a 120-day appointment, which ended last week.

When one of these 120-day appointments expires, § 546(d) provides that “the district court for such district may appoint a United States attorney to serve until the vacancy is filled.” So on Tuesday, the judges of the District of New Jersey announced their selection of Desiree Grace to serve as U.S. attorney. A seasoned and well-respected prosecutor, Grace was serving as the first assistant U.S. attorney, i.e., the #2 lawyer in the office—a position she had been appointed to by Habba.

But Grace wasn’t the U.S. attorney for long. In a matter of hours, the Trump administration announced that it had fired Grace—and named Habba the acting U.S. attorney. Although both interim and acting U.S. attorneys can exercise the powers of a U.S. attorney, they are technically different.

Habba was appointed acting U.S. attorney under a different statute, the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 (VRA), 5 U.S.C. § 3345 et seq., which governs U.S. attorney appointments alongside 28 U.S.C. § 546. Under 5 U.S.C. § 3345(a), if a U.S. attorney “dies, resigns, or is otherwise unable to perform the functions and duties of the office… the first assistant to the office of such officer shall perform the functions and duties of the office,” for up to 210 days.

So the Trump administration fired Desiree Grace, rendering her “unable to perform” as U.S. attorney, and named Habba the first assistant—which allowed Habba to succeed Grace under the VRA, after Grace got fired. Got that?

One other technicality: under the VRA, someone nominated to a post can’t serve in that post on an acting basis. So in addition to firing Grace and making Habba first assistant, the administration withdrew Habba as its nominee to serve as Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney—and it’s not clear whether or not it will put up a new nominee. (Another technicality: some of these firing and appointing actions are supposed to be done by the president and some by the attorney general, which is why I simply refer to “the Trump administration” throughout this discussion.)

Was Habba’s appointment kosher? It could be challenged. As Professor Anne Joseph O’Connell told Bloomberg Law, one could argue that the “power to remove follows the power to appoint,” so only the district court had the power to fire Grace. Under this view, there was no vacant position for Habba to assume.

But do you know what also could be challenged? The power of district judges to appoint U.S. attorneys. As noted by O’Connell, the current Supreme Court, which takes a strong view of executive authority, would probably reject the notion that judges can appoint (or fire) U.S. attorneys.

If you find this hideously complex, I have some bad news for you: the version I’ve just given you is vastly oversimplified (and, full disclosure, possibly technically inaccurate in some minor ways). If you really want to get to the bottom of this, (1) read this Bluesky thread by O’Connell, followed by this One First post by Professor Steve Vladeck; (2) listen to Sarah Isgur and David French on the latest episode of Advisory Opinions; (3) read 28 U.S.C. § 546 and 5 U.S.C. § 3345 et seq.; and (4) read the key Supreme Court precedents on the Appointments Clause, including Morrison v. Olson (which the current Court would probably overrule—Justice Scalia’s dissent in the case is viewed with reverence by conservatives—but as of now, it’s still on the books).

Other lawyers in the news:

Speaking of New Jersey, superlawyer Neal Katyal of Milbank is defending two cities in the Garden State, Newark and Hoboken, which have been sued by the Trump administration over their immigration-related policies. And thanks to Katyal’s contract with those cities becoming public, we now know that his normal rate is $3,250 an hour—which he’s discounting down to $300 an hour in representing Newark and Hoboken. For those of you keeping track at home, there appear to be at least five publicly known members of the $3,000-an-hour club: Katyal, Quinn Emanuel partners Bill Burck and Alex Spiro , and Susman Godfrey partners Neal Manne and Bill Carmody (who was honored earlier this month as Plaintiff Attorney of the Year by The National Law Journal).

You know what would avoid a mess like Habba v. Grace? The president nominating, and the Senate confirming, real U.S. attorneys, i.e., not acting or interim U.S. attorneys. Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved the nominations of seven U.S. attorneys, sending them to the Senate floor—but dozens of the nation’s 94 judicial districts don’t even have nominees yet.

You know who many people on both the left and the right would love to see headed for the exit at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)? Attorney General Pam Bondi . Many on the left view her as a deeply compromised Trump loyalist, while many on the right blame her for the DOJ’s (mis)handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. For one argument in favor of firing Bondi, see Jason Willick’s column in The Washington Post (gift link).

Speaking of the Epstein case, it put leading criminal-defense lawyer (and former OJ podcast guest) David Oscar Markus all over the news. As Markus told The New York Post (among many other outlets), his client, the notorious Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, sat for an interview with a DOJ team led by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche —and provided information on “100 different people” linked to Epstein. Interviewing Maxwell and disclosing Epstein grand-jury documents (as the DOJ is trying to do) is part of the Department’s effort at damage control in the Epstein case. As for Maxwell, who’s appealing her Epstein-related conviction to SCOTUS, what incentive did she have to sit down with the DOJ? Maybe a presidential pardon.

Improperly relying on AI, lawyers continue to submit fabricated legal authorities to courts—and at least one judge believes that the problem “demands substantially greater accountability than the reprimands and modest fines that have become common as courts confront this form of AI misuse.” So Judge Anna Manasco (N.D. Ala.) disqualified three lawyers from Butler Snow after they inadvertently included fake citations in their filings—and referred them to the Alabama state bar.

On a happier note, congratulations to Law360’s Top Attorneys Under 40, as well as the American Bar Association’s Top 40 Young Lawyers.

In memoriam:

Roy Black —a go-to lawyer for the rich and famous, including William Kennedy Smith, Rush Limbaugh, and the aforementioned Jeffrey Epstein—passed away at 80. David Oscar Markus, who tried a case with Black as a young lawyer, described him as “the GOAT of criminal-defense lawyers.”

Another top defense lawyer, Thomas A. Durkin —whose clients weren’t as wealthy as those of Roy Black, but who were even more unpopular—passed away at 78. Roy Black also represented popular celebs, like Justin Bieber, while Durkin represented accused terrorists, drug dealers, and a white supremacist. His son, fellow lawyer James Durkin , observed that Tom Durkin’s “heart was with the outcasts, no matter what their creed, color or mind-set was.”

Another lawyer focused on criminal justice and civil rights, Ronald Tabak—who launched and managed the pro bono program at Skadden Arps and litigated cases himself, including major death-penalty matters—passed away at 75.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Judge Julien Xavier Neals.

The legal community in the Garden State didn’t cover itself in glory last week. In addition to the whole U.S. attorney kerfuffle, an apparent screw-up by a Jersey judge set tongues wagging across the country.

Judge Julien Xavier Neals had to withdraw a decision in a securities case last Wednesday, after lawyers pointed out that his opinion contained multiple mistakes. As reported by Justin Henry of Bloomberg Law, the errors included made-up quotes and misstated case outcomes. For chapter and verse on the screw-ups, see Willkie Farr partner Andrew Lichtman’s letter to Judge Neals (via Professor Eugene Volokh), delicately pointing out “a series of errors in the Opinion—including three instances in which the outcomes of cases cited in the Opinion were misstated (i.e., the motions to dismiss were granted, not denied) and numerous instances in which quotes were mistakenly attributed to decisions that do not contain such quotes.”

You know an incident is bad when it gets picked up not just by Law360, Above the Law, and the ABA Journal, but by non-legal publications like The Verge and Boing Boing. While “[t]here is no confirmation that AI was used in this case,” as noted by The Verge, “the citation errors carry the same telltale signs of AI hallucinations that have appeared in other legal filings.” As pointed out by Boing Boing, numerous lawyers have gotten into trouble for ChatGPT fails, but Judge Neals “appears to be the first judge to find themselves on the same hook.”

A few months ago, in a column titled AI Can Assist Human Judges, But It Can’t Replace Them (Yet), I wrote that “AI tools aren’t perfect, but neither are humans.” In fact, as this latest debacle demonstrates, human judges (or perhaps their clerks) can make some pretty egregious errors—sometimes with the “help” of AI.

In other news about judges and the judiciary:

We shouldn’t let cases in which AI was misused deter us from exploring its positive potential—which Justice Elena Kagan highlighted in recent remarks at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference. She’s less enthused about… the Court’s current use of its emergency docket. For comprehensive coverage of her comments, see Howard Bashman’s How Appealing.

Speaking of SCOTUS, congratulations to Ann Marimow , formerly of The Washington Post, who will be succeeding Adam Liptak as Supreme Court correspondent of The New York Times.

Complaints that Supreme Court justices are old and out of touch go back at least to FDR. But could the bigger problem be that federal judges are too young? That’s the view of Judge Fred Block (E.D.N.Y.), 91, which he expressed in a recent interview with Mike Vilensky of Bloomberg Law.

In nominations news, the Senate confirmed two district-court nominees in Missouri: Missouri Solicitor General Joshua Divine, by a vote of 51-46, and Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Cristian Stevens, by a vote of 50-47.

