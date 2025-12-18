Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colin Levy's avatar
Colin Levy
4h

About time someone said this because it is so true and yet so little tangible action or even the slightest bit of effort to work towards a solution hasn't happened yet. A common occurrence for collective action problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob W's avatar
Rob W
1hEdited

Like most institutions, the schools have voluntarily relinquished their power. They have the power to require their students to adhere to a process that is in everyone’s best interest. Which firm will give up its ability to recruit from a T14 school just to get a leg up on a 1L who has no idea what they want or at what they are good? It feels more like insecurity, a _____ measuring exercise rather than a necessary accommodation to the market.

The schools’ cowardice reminds me of the situation when I was at UChicago in the late 80s. Baker & McKenzie’s on campus interviewer said blatantly racist, sexist and antisemetic things to 2L interviewees. A significant portion of the class was outraged and the school said there was nothing they could do. After all, it was the largest firm in the world. The LSA president, Lori Lightfoot, was like a pit bull. Soon, BakerMac was banned from interviewing on campus. Not my favorite mayor, but she showed the power a school could exercise. They could do the same from the student side as opposed to the firm side.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Lat
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Lat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture