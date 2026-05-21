Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

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Charles Glasser's avatar
Charles Glasser
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It was bad enough when I was at Willkie, but when I became GC at Bloomberg News, you wouldn't believe the number of offers I got to cheat the system. Because I pre-pubbed market moving news at least 30 times a day, I transferred all equites and instruments to a blind trust, just like Mike.

Like the Wu-Tang Clan, the "SEC ain't nothin' to fkk with..."

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