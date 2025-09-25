Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff F's avatar
Jeff F
5h

"Leans" is a very conspicuous word choice lol.

I would be interested in knowing if the 5-10% donating to Republicans were associates or equity partners (who might serve to most financially benefit from Republican tax policy)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by David Lat and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Lat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture