Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
River Rogue's avatar
River Rogue
5h

Of course read and assess what you are supposed to have written before submission - especially to a court. Common sense isn’t and many folks arr lazy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Lat
Adam Hoeflich's avatar
Adam Hoeflich
2h

On Warhol’s quote, I believe it derivates from a comment painter Philip Pearlstein made. Pearlstein, who with Warhol attended Carnegie Mellon, had been featured in Life Magazine. When they were new to the school, Warhol (then Warhola) walked up to Pearlstein, introduced himself, and said, “you’re famous.” Pearlstein responded, “I was, for 15 minutes.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Lat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture