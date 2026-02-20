Vivia Chen and yours truly, on the evening of Tuesday, February 17.

When Brad Karp stepped down as chairman of Paul Weiss on February 4, in the wake of new revelations about his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, it was big news in Biglaw. Over the past two weeks, I’ve written around 10,000 words about Karp’s departure. And many other journalists have covered the story as well—including my friend Vivia Chen, a former columnist for The American Lawyer and Bloomberg Law who now has her own newsletter here on the Substack platform, The Ex-Careerist.

Earlier this week, Vivia and I spoke together at an event sponsored by Law Firm Media Professionals. After the event, we traded notes about reader reactions to our Karp coverage. We both thought it was an interesting conversation—so we turned it into a written dialogue, which we’re now sharing with our respective audiences.

Vivia Chen: I don’t know about you, David, but I’m getting blowback for my post, Big Law’s Execution of Brad Karp. I’m hearing that I was much too nice to him because I suggested that he was treated shabbily by Paul Weiss. One partner at another Biglaw firm told me that if Karp had any decency, he would have resigned immediately. Another said the partners should have kicked him out on his ass as soon as they learned about his Epstein connection. What are you hearing from your readers?

David Lat: I’ve received similar feedback. And I’ve gotten comments suggesting that I should have offered a more normative or even moralistic take. But my writing about Brad’s resignation has been focused primarily on reporting—talking to Paul Weiss sources, reviewing the 1,700-plus Epstein files with the word “karp” in them—and analysis. I wanted to pass along facts—and let readers form their own moral and ethical judgments.

VC: Reviewing 1,700-plus Epstein documents—I’m impressed! Thank you for your service. As for passing judgment, well, that’s my bailiwick. Guess that’s the difference between us: you stay above the fray while I get down and dirty.

DL: Ha! I did plenty of passing judgment, for years, at Above the Law—but I’ve turned over a new leaf.

VC: We kind of switched places. In any case, I think we both tried to write a nuanced piece about Karp and his legacy. But that’s not what people seem to want these days. They want a clear villain, and Karp seems to fill that need.

DL: Agreed. People just want to pile on. They want to hear about the evils of Epstein—and anyone who associated with him, such as Karp. And don’t get me wrong—Epstein was evil. But as I wrote, “I don’t think it’s very productive for me to chronicle and condemn his wrongdoing; that has already been done, quite ably, by others.”

VC: I admit, I do question whether I was too easy on Karp. I feel having personal interactions with someone—which, in my case with Karp, was in my role as a journalist over a 10-year-plus period—makes objectivity impossible . He’s exceptionally personable, as you know, so I wonder if we got charmed and wrote a kinder piece than he deserved

DL: It’s entirely possible that we were too easy on him—which is why, in my story from last Friday, I included a disclosure of my friendly relations with him. But I would also draw the reader’s attention to the fifth and final point from that story, arguing that “[a]t some point, Karp lost track of who his client was, as well as the goal of the representation.” I believe that the discussion under that heading is quite critical of Karp—although, again, my main focus wasn’t on morality or ethics.

VC: Well, I think it’s hard to avoid those judgments when it involves Epstein. I think both of us made clear that Karp advising Epstein in 2019 about the reopening of his “sweetheart” plea deal was beyond the pale. Still, I don’t think Karp is some kind of monster, though he’s disappointed me profoundly, starting with that unforgivable deal he made with Trump. More than anything else, he seems deeply flawed. Some might feel that’s an excuse or that Karp pulled the wool over my head, but I’d like to think there’s value in seeing someone more fully.

DL: There’s perhaps a lesson to be learned here: it’s often in your self-interest to treat people nicely. Maybe we didn’t come down harder on Karp because, over the years, he’s been nice to us.

VC: I totally agree, and I hope all you big shots are listening. But back to Karp: should he be allowed back into the Paul Weiss fold? Other high-profile business figures caught in the Epstein web, like Kathy Ruemmler [GC of Goldman Sachs] and Thomas Pritzker [executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels], have announced their departures. So why not Karp? Shouldn’t he be kicked out of the firm and exiled forever from Biglaw? And, as a predictive matter, will he be?

DL: Again, maybe I’m letting my views be colored by my positive past interactions with Brad, but I don’t think he should have been forced out of the PW partnership or exiled forever from Biglaw. Yes, he made some errors of judgment—one of them a huge error of judgment, in terms of offering comments on a draft court filing prepared by Epstein’s lawyers. But any lawyer with a career as long as Brad’s will have some bad calls in there.

VC: Except this bad call involved Epstein, which is career kryptonite—unless, of course, you’re on Team Trump. But go on.

DL: As for prediction, I doubt he’ll be driven out of the firm. Unlike many firm leaders, he never reduced his client work—and he reportedly has a nine-figure book of business. To be sure, some of that book might be counting longtime clients who wouldn’t move all their work if Brad left. But why take the chance?

VC: Exactly. If Brad’s book of business weren’t so spectacular, he’d probably be pushed out of the door by now. I’m sure there was a risk/benefit calculation involved. From what I’ve seen, it’s seldom moral or ethical concerns that move Biglaw. There I go again—being judgy.

DL: In fairness to Karp, I think Ankush Khardori, a Paul Weiss alum, made a valid point in Politico: “it is important to recognize the difference between engaging in criminal misconduct and simply being friendly with a felon.” While the Epstein-Karp emails have certainly generated bad publicity, making it understandable for Karp to step aside as chair, it’s not clear that Karp engaged in wrongdoing serious enough to toss him out of the partnership.

VC: I’m really curious if more high-profile lawyers are lurking in those Epstein files. I can’t believe Karp and Ruemmler are the only ones who stuck their heads out for this sleaze bag. Will more Biglaw heads roll?

DL: Given our line of work, I’m usually happy to make predictions—but on this, I’m keeping my powder dry. There are three million files, and it seems we’ve only just scratched the surface. After all, I could never have predicted that such prominent figures as Brad Karp and Kathy Ruemmler would have lost their leadership roles over their Epstein interactions.

In 2026, the world is a very unpredictable place!

VC: I’d add 2027 and 2028 too. Hopefully, it’ll get a lot more boring after that.

This conversation is being cross-posted on Vivia’s Substack newsletter, The Ex-Careerist—to which you should subscribe if you don’t already.

