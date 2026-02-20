Original Jurisdiction

Is his advising Epstein on a legal matter really that problematic? Sure, there was an issue about whom exactly he was representing; he actually represented Apollo/Leon Black. So they can certainly complain, particularly if he billed for it. But lawyers provide advice to killers and pedophiles and insider traders and violators of antitrust law all the time. There is nothing unethical in the lawyer sense of advising someone about whether a plea agreement precludes current legal action.

Is there any evidence the guy participated in or actively facilitated sexual misconduct? From what I can glean, the answer is no. So why is this a big deal?

