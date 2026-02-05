Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Kalis's avatar
Peter Kalis
33m

Thanks David. It’s astonishing the degree to which a criminal creep like Epstein could infiltrate high levels of business and politics as well as of our profession. Brad Karp, with whom I had brief dealings, always struck me as a straightforward, hard nosed and brilliant lawyer as well as an uber successful law firm leader. He apparently felt the need to suck up to Epstein. What kind of bubble do elites live in that this was deemed an acceptable way to conduct oneself? And it wasn’t just Karp, obviously. Ruemmler, Clinton and others. An epidemic of hubris, I suppose.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Lat
Jade 98's avatar
Jade 98
2m

David, I've been waiting for your take on this. Thank you for writing this piece and compiling the related coverage.

I suspect Trump may have used the files as leverage over Karp, or that Karp stepped down preemptively to avoid that possibility. Having read much of the material in the files, what's described is horrific, sickening and unconscionable. If Trump committed even a fraction of what these files allege, the firms that capitulated should reflect carefully on whom they chose to appease: someone accused of sadistic crimes against children.

Some argue the firms would have been destroyed without capitulation. That strikes me as a specious justification for collaboration with someone credibly accused of such heinous acts. The moral calculus seems pretty clear to me.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Lat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture