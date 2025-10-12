Members of the National Guard, patrolling Union Station in Washington, D.C. (photo by David Lat).

Last week, while occasionally fun, was far too hectic and demanding for me. It was one of those weeks that I was just happy to survive—and now I feel I need to use the coming week to catch up on all the things I’ve fallen behind on.

What kept me busy last week? On Monday, I joined Sarah Isgur to record an episode of Advisory Opinions (AO), in which we tackled the Supreme Court’s “long conference” and then discussed different theories of constitutional and statutory interpretation. On Tuesday, I traveled from Summit to Manhattan, where I attended a media briefing at Burford Capital, the world’s largest legal-finance firm, and then headed to an event at New York University, “Campus Free Speech After October 7.”

This was an updated version of the event with Ilya Shapiro that was initially not allowed to go forward, expanded to include two federal judges, Judges Lisa Branch (11th Cir.) and Roy Altman (S.D. Fla.), and Nadine Strossen, a current senior fellow at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and former president of the American Civil Liberties Union (as well as my former podcast guest). I commend and thank NYU Law for changing its mind and permitting the event to happen—and for providing a larger space for it, plus lunch for attendees. NYU also furnished security. But as I predicted, there were no disruptions (or even non-disruptive protests), and the event went off without a hitch (before a standing-room-only audience).

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Letitia “Tish” James.

On Wednesday, former FBI director James Comey pleaded not guilty to charges that he made a false statement to a senator and obstructed a congressional proceeding. The very next day, the U.S. attorney who obtained the indictment against Coney, Lindsey Halligan (E.D. Va.), obtained a second indictment against a political enemy of Donald Trump: New York Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James. The indictments of Comey and James came after Trump personally urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute them—in what he meant to be a private message but accidentally sent out publicly, according to The Wall Street Journal (gift link).

The five-page indictment against Tish James, signed by Halligan but no other prosecutor, contains two charges: (1) bank fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1344, and (2) making false statements to a financial institution, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1014. The prosecution alleges that when James borrowed $109,600 in August 2020 to buy a house in Norfolk, Virginia, she falsely represented that she would use the home as her secondary residence—but instead treated it as an investment property, renting it out. According to the indictment, the alleged misrepresentation allowed James to “obtain favorable loan terms not available for investment properties,” saving her approximately $18,933—“ill-gotten gains,” which the government wants forfeited.

How has James responded? She decried the charges against her as “baseless,” claiming that “the president’s own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost.” Her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, echoed her comments: “We are deeply concerned that this case is driven by President Trump’s desire for revenge. When a president can publicly direct charges to be filed against someone—when it was reported that career attorneys concluded none were warranted—it marks a serious attack on the rule of law.”

James and Lowell have not addressed the substance of the allegations, although a “person familiar with Ms. James’s housing arrangements” told The New York Times that the property in question “had never been used as a rental and was occupied by Ms. James’s family members.” But the indictment alleges that she treated the property in question as an investment property and claimed tax deductions related to it as such, so that would have to be explained (if true). If you want to go down the rabbit hole of Tish James’s real-estate adventures, read this Times article; despite the efforts of three reporters, the bottom line is that it’s “difficult to assess the strength of Ms. Halligan’s case, until more facts were presented in court.”

What should we make of the Tish James indictment? Here’s what Andrew McCarty wrote in National Review:

[T]he overarching storyline is easy: New York’s attorney general has been charged with doing pretty much what she sued Donald Trump for doing. She tried to bankrupt him and destroy his family business over making financial misrepresentations, and now she’s accused of doing the same thing. If the allegations in the indictment are accurate, she will be forced to counter that: The misstatements are trivial, her lenders knew exactly who she was, the prosecution’s claim that they’d have charged her a higher interest rate if she’d been more accurate in the paperwork is complete speculation, she paid her bills on time, and her bank made money off the transaction—i.e., this is a fraud case with no fraud victims. Where have we heard that before? Oh, right, in Trump’s defense against the allegations in the fraud case with no fraud victims that James lodged against him.

The editorial board of The Washington Post (gift link) made similar observations, noting that the prosecution of James “bears some resemblance to what James did to Donald Trump when she had power over him.” But the editorial goes on to contend that even if Letitia James “abused her power while targeting Trump… that doesn’t justify him doing the same.”

Other lawyers in the news:

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi testified for four-plus hours before the Senate Judiciary Committee—and sparks flew.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate confirmed 108 (non-judicial) nominees in a single vote, under the new “en bloc” procedure established by Republicans. You can view their names on the Senate website. I noticed at least 32 lawyers, including GCs for five Cabinet-level departments— James Baehr (Veterans Affairs), Pierre Gentin (Commerce), Brian Morrissey (Treasury), Michael Stuart (Health and Human Services); and Gregory Zerzan (Transportation)—and 16 U.S. attorneys. For all 32 names and roles, check out this Google Doc (which is editable by anyone with the link, so please feel free to add anyone I might have missed). [ UPDATE (9:54 p.m.) : I’ve pasted the names and roles into the comments of this post as well, for readers who might find it easier to access them that way.]

Speaking of nominees, Paul Ingrassia—nominated to lead the Office of Special Counsel, but currently serving as the White House liaison for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)—was accused of sexual harassment in July, by a DHS colleague (who later retracted the accusation, fearing retaliation).

In memoriam:

Bruce Cutler —a colorful and combative criminal-defense lawyer in New York, most well-known for defending the Mafia boss John Gotti—passed away at 77.

Peter Fishbein, a prominent litigator and former managing partner of Kaye Scholer (now part of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer), passed away at 91.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: the dozens of federal judges who responded to a New York Times questionnaire about the Supreme Court.

Last month, Lawrence Hurley wrote a story for NBC News in which a dozen (obviously) anonymous federal judges criticized the Supreme Court’s handling of Trump-related cases on its emergency docket. Now, Mattathias Schwartz and Zach Montague have given us a bigger version of that, featuring dozens of federal judges responding to a survey and speaking—again anonymously—to The Times (gift link).

The Times sent a questionnaire to hundreds of federal judges around the country, including every judge in districts that have handled at least one legal challenge to a major Trump administration policy. Sixty-five judges responded; here are some highlights:

“[Of the 65 respondents], 47 said the Supreme Court had been mishandling its emergency docket since Mr. Trump returned to office.”

“Forty-two judges went so far as to say that the Supreme Court’s emergency orders had caused ‘some’ or ‘major’ harm to the public’s perception of the judiciary.”

“Some of the judges who responded to the Times questionnaire expressed concerns with the substance of the Supreme Court’s orders, fearing critics would see partisanship in the justices’ consistent siding with the president over lower-court judges.”

Several judges brought up Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion in NIH v. APHA, in which he wrote that “[l]ower-court judges may sometimes disagree with this Court’s decisions, but they are never free to defy them.” That was viewed as a rebuke of Judge William Young (D. Mass.), the 85-year-old Reagan appointee who handled NIH v. APHA in the first instance—and some respondents to the survey characterized it as “a particularly demoralizing breach of decorum,” per The Times. Nancy Gertner, a former federal judge and colleague of Judge Young, told The Times that Justice Gorsuch’s opinion could be read as “promoting a disrespect for the judiciary.”

Speaking of promoting disrespect for the judiciary, conservative commentators criticized the judges who responded to The Times survey as doing just that—and violating the code of judicial ethics, by “undermining the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and the legitimacy of the judiciary.”

One thing worth noting, pointed out by Professors KC Johnson and Jonathan Adler: instead of reaching out to a random or representative sample of federal judges, the NYT’s policy of sending the survey to “every judge in districts that have handled at least one legal challenge to a major Trump administration policy” probably wound up oversampling judges from liberal districts—because that’s where challenges to Trump policies tend to get filed. So while I found the results of the survey interesting—especially the more qualitative responses, such as the comments made in interviews—I wouldn’t claim that the judges who responded to The Times necessarily reflect the views of the federal judiciary as a whole.

In other news about judges and the judiciary:

Speaking of public perceptions of the Supreme Court and the justices, 58 percent of respondents to my survey from last week expressed disapproval of the job that Chief Justice John Roberts is doing as chief. But what criteria did people use? Check out this very interesting piece that Adam Feldman had in SCOTUSblog, “Ranking the modern chief justices.” Instead of just going with his gut, Feldman developed a thoughtful methodology for ranking chiefs, which he then applied to the five most recent chief justices—and Chief Justice Roberts came out on top, interestingly enough.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy continues to give thoughtful interviews to promote his forthcoming memoir, Life, Law & Liberty. His latest ones were with CNN and The Times—for which he also wrote a guest essay, explaining the origin of the phrase “equal justice under law.”

Judge Deborah Boardman (D. Maryland) took flak for the 97-month sentence she imposed on Nicholas Roske for attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh . Many commentators viewed the sentence as too lenient—as did 63 percent of respondents to my poll from last week.

A fire burned down the beach house of Judge Diane Goodstein of South Carolina. This led to speculation that the fire was intentionally set, with Judge Goodstein targeted because she ruled against the Trump administration in a legal battle over voter data. The fire is under investigation—but “at this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set,” according to law enforcement.

In nominations news, the Senate confirmed law professor Jennifer Mascott to the Third Circuit, 50-47. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) subjected Mascott to tough questions at her hearing, but voted for her in the end—as did all the other Republicans except for Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who voted no, and Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who didn’t vote. For news coverage and the full vote tally, see Howard Bashman’s How Appealing.

And more confirmations should follow shortly. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced four district-court picks for North Carolina judgeships, three of them with bipartisan support, as well as the Seventh Circuit nomination of assistant U.S. attorney Rebecca Taibleson, a former law clerk to then-Judge Kavanaugh and the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

