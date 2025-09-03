The Maestro Of Mass Torts: Christopher Seeger

Mass-tort and multidistrict litigation is one of the most interesting and important practice areas in American law today. But even though these cases represent more than 70 percent of the federal civil docket, involving thousands of plaintiffs and billions of dollars, they don’t get as much coverage as you might expect—including, I must admit, in the pages of this newsletter.

To address this gap, I interviewed one of mass-tort litigation’s most prominent practitioners, Christopher Seeger. A founding partner of Seeger Weiss, which he co-founded with Stephen Weiss in 1999, Chris has handled some of the biggest and most famous mass-tort litigations in history, over everything from the painkiller Vioxx to combat earplugs to concussions suffered by NFL players.

In addition, Chris and his firm have been in the news because of their involvement in an issue of critical importance to lawyers and the legal profession, namely, judicial independence and the rule of law. Earlier this year, Seeger Weiss made a donation of $500,000 to the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School, to establish The Seeger Weiss/Daniel Anderl Memorial Fund. The Fund will support the Institute’s mission of protecting the rule of law and defending the judiciary from attacks that threaten judicial independence and diminish public faith in the judicial system.

Thanks to Chris for shedding light on a fascinating field—and thanks to him and his partners at Seeger Weiss for doing their part to stand up for an independent judiciary.

David Lat: Welcome to the Original Jurisdiction podcast. I'm your host, David Lat, author of a Substack newsletter about law and the legal profession also named Original Jurisdiction, which you can read and subscribe to at davidlat dot Substack dot com. You're listening to the eightieth episode of this podcast, recorded on Wednesday, August 27.

My guest today is Christopher Seeger, one of the nation’s top plaintiff-side litigators in multidistrict mass-tort and class-action litigation. A founding partner of Seeger Weiss, which he co-founded with Stephen Weiss more than 25 years ago, Chris has handled numerous landmark litigations, involving everything from the painkiller Vioxx to combat earplugs to opioids to concussions suffered by NFL players. And he has many awards and accolades reflecting his expertise, from authorities including Chambers and Partners, The National Law Journal, Law360, and Lawdragon.

I wanted to have Chris on the show to discuss two topics. First, mass-tort and class-action litigation is extremely active right now, all over the news. Large law firms, such as Kirkland & Ellis, are hiring up in their mass-tort and product-liability practices. So I thought that Chris, a leading litigator in this space, would be an excellent guide into its intricacies—and he didn’t disappoint.

Second, judicial independence and the rule of law have been in the headlines lately—unfortunately, because they are under attack. This is an issue that Chris cares about deeply—reflected in Seeger Weiss’s recent donation of $500,000 to the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School to establish The Seeger Weiss/Daniel Anderl Memorial Fund. The Fund will support the Institute’s work on behalf of judicial independence and complex-litigation education.

Without further ado, here’s my conversation with Chris Seeger.

Christopher Seeger: Thank you for inviting me. I’m very excited to be on.

DL: So let’s start at the beginning. Tell us about your background and upbringing. Where did you grow up?

CS: I grew up in Bay Shore, Long Island, not too far from where I live now in New Jersey. I graduated from Bay Shore High School. I had a normal upbringing. My stepfather was a union carpenter; in fact, that’s what I thought I would be doing with the rest of my life. My plan was to be a union carpenter—and then college and law school got in the way.

DL: Did you have any lawyers in the family?

CS: No, no lawyers in the family when I was growing up, but by the time I made it to college, I had an older brother who was starting law school around that time, and we are the only two out of six kids that went to college. So my brother Ken was a role model, but he wasn’t the only reason I wound up becoming a lawyer—although when I saw him do it, I thought to myself, “Oh boy, if Ken can do that, maybe I can.” I grew up at the time of Perry Mason and, frankly, I do remember vividly as a kid that there were plaintiffs’ lawyers in our neighborhood, and they were like white knights because if you got injured, they’d represent you, and you didn’t have to pay them anything if they lost. So I always thought that dynamic was cool.

DL: What led you to law school then? Was it your brother’s experience? Was it these lawyers in the neighborhood? What inspired you to go?

CS: I think a lot of things go into that decision. It wasn’t my intent even when I went to college necessarily to become a lawyer. I wasn’t a really good student in high school, but I was always an avid reader; I was always reading books. I didn’t have a lot of confidence as a student and didn’t really see the value in education at that point in my life. When I graduated high school, around the time I graduated high school, I was involved in amateur boxing. I was an amateur boxer—I was doing that from about 15, 16 years old to my early twenties. So I didn’t know exactly what direction I wanted to go into. I would’ve been really happy being a union carpenter with all the benefits that brought, because in the neighborhood where I grew up, those folks were able to, on their income, raise families, have a car, have a house.

So that was the picture. When I left high school, I was still involved in boxing, and I was working as a carpenter, still an avid reader, and I had run into some people that became mentors to me. There was one in particular—I did some carpentry for him—he was a real-estate guy on Long Island, and he would say things to me like, “You’re a pretty bright kid. You read a lot. You really ought to think about college. You could always go back to carpentry; you ought to think about college.”

So I began to hear that a lot, and I was living at the time with my brother—there are six of us, so I had another brother who was starting a construction company, and I was living with him in Manhattan. And I used to walk by Hunter College or use that subway stop all the time. So when I was about 22 or 23, I said, “Why don’t I go take a course or two and see what happens?” So I took four classes and got A’s in all four of them, and I started to develop confidence as a student—the confidence that you would need to go on to law school.

So there was a process there, and I think of my whole life and career this way: I fell into amazing opportunities. Maybe I could pat myself a little bit on the back and say I made the most of the opportunities, but I could have been a union carpenter if not for this one older World War II vet who said to me, “Hey, you’re a pretty smart kid. Why don’t you try this?” And if not for me walking by Hunter College every day, I might not have taken those four classes. So many times along the way I could have gone off track, but it didn’t happen.

DL: It’s interesting. One theme I detect through all the interviews I’ve been doing is there’s so much that’s just luck or contingency. I’ve met some guests who said from an early age, “I want to do X,” and then they went on and did X. But I think it’s more common for folks to have trajectories like yours. What did you study as an undergrad?

CS: I studied political science, but I really loved political theory, so I took a bunch of courses in the philosophy department. I wound up with a double major: political science and philosophy.

DL: And did you go straight from college to law school, or did you do something in between? I know you mentioned boxing.

CS: I did that in between high school and college. But once I started college, I went through college pretty fast. I finished college in seven semesters, so I could be on track to start law school in September. I got that done; I went right from college to law school.

DL: And when you went to law school, did you already think you might want to become a litigator, a trial lawyer?

CS: That’s such a good question. No, I didn’t think that. I thought for some crazy reason that because I had a construction background, maybe I’d be a real-estate lawyer. And my first job out of law school was at Shearman & Sterling, and I was in the real-estate department. And I hated it; I hated it with a passion.

DL: I did know you worked at Shearman out of law school, but you were in the real-estate department? You weren’t a litigator?

CS: Nope, I wasn’t. And I was only at Shearman about two and a half years, and then the guy who recruited me to Shearman out of law school left Shearman & Sterling to start a boutique creditors’ rights firm, where they were doing transactions but also doing litigation. I left to go with him as a young associate. And even though I hated the creditors’ rights stuff, the money was good. When I graduated law school, Shearman & Sterling was paying $89,000. I remember talking to my stepfather then and him saying, “You’re right out of law school, and you’re making twice what I’m making”—in my first job. Just to put that into perspective, a world perspective—because we get a little spoiled, those of us who live in our little bubble.

So I went to a firm this partner started with a couple of partners from Moses & Singer. Moses & Singer was imploding around that time, so some of the partners were going around. And that was where I got my first introduction to litigation. And I wasn’t even there very long. I was there only a couple of years, but I knew that I liked litigation, even though I did not like representing big companies really. I really didn’t like representing creditors, the Citibanks of the world—nothing against Citibank, but I didn’t enjoy it.

I went out on my own with only few years of legal experience, and it was about a year into going out alone where I handled my first personal-injury case. And that was the point in my life where I literally fell in love with the law. I was thinking of leaving the law up until the time I got that case. I was doing wills and real-estate closings, I was doing everything—and in my very first personal-injury case, I fell in love with it, because it was everything I thought the white-knight lawyer would do.

I had a client who got injured. It was obvious to the defense lawyers that I had no experience as a personal-injury lawyer. So they offered me zero dollars in my very first case. My first personal-injury case went to trial. And all through it, they weren’t willing to pay me anything. And I won a pretty nice verdict in my very first PI case: a $2 million verdict.

And that was it. I’ll just remember working with my client, she was squeezing my arm at the counsel table, we’d walk in together arm in arm, and I really fell in love with that. I fell in love with the fact that I was fighting for her.

DL: This next question may be a weird question. But you got a $2 million verdict, so obviously your client had suffered something very severe. And you did not have experience as a personal injury lawyer. No offense, but why would she trust you to vindicate her rights, in the wake of this very serious injury or loss that she sustained? Why didn’t she go to some seasoned PI lawyer?

CS: I’m going to answer that as honestly as I can. I think I projected a lot of confidence, number one. I think, number two, let’s be honest: most people who are injured are not hiring the Shearman & Sterlings of the world. I don’t think they really know the difference between lawyers. Look, I’m a plaintiffs’ lawyer, but I’m not a big fan of the amount of advertising on social media and stuff that a lot of plaintiffs’ firms do, because many of the people who hire those firms don’t really know where their case is going. They think that the firm doing the advertising is the firm handling their case, but they’re likely referring those cases to my firm or somebody else. They may end up in good hands, but I guess my point is the clients don’t really know.

In my case, I will tell you—my client and I still send holiday cards to each other. I still get holiday cards from her. But I always felt, and I still feel to this day, a real strong sense of responsibility for the clients. It’s only since my firm got a lot bigger and we’re handling more cases and more clients that I’m now not able to really reach out and touch every single one of the clients. When we’d win or we’d settle for a group of clients, I used to love meeting with them and handing them their checks. And I insisted that I be the one to do it, so I could just have that good feeling.

But why she trusted me, that’s a really good question. Maybe I’ll call her and ask her, “What were you thinking, 30 years ago?”

DL: Did you have a personal connection to her? Was she a family friend? Or maybe she was a referral?

CS: She was a referral. Another lawyer called me and said, “Hey, I know you just started your practice. Are you handling personal-injury cases?” And I was like, “You know what? I don’t have a lot of experience doing it, but I would love to do one.” And that was pretty much it. And look, I’ll tell you something else about me. Once I make up my mind that I’m going to do something, I’m going to learn everything I can about it. I might be going off script a little, but I’ll tell you another interesting story. My first big opportunity as a plaintiffs’ lawyer came when I was working with a very experienced plaintiffs’ firm, Milberg Weiss. I don’t know if you’ve heard of them.

DL: Oh yes.

CS: I was given an opportunity to be involved in a lawsuit, class-action litigation against workers’ comp carriers for overcharging on workers’ comp premiums. And I remember being in a room with a bunch of really smart lawyers. I was very junior, and they were saying, “Hey, does anybody here have any experience with the underwriting of workers’ comp policies?” And stupidly—I say to law students that I’m not saying people should do this—I raised my hand, and I knew just enough to say a few things to make it look like I knew what I was doing. And then the next question was, “Well, we’ve got to depose this expert. Do you want to take this? Do you have experience deposing experts?” And I raised my hand again and said, “Yeah, I do.” And I didn’t.

So that night, I went out and bought every book you could buy on what goes into underwriting of a workers’ comp policy. And then I bought a bunch of books on how to depose an expert witness, studied them, went and took the deposition. Thankfully, God blessed me, and it came out really well. I wound up leveraging what I did there into a bigger position in the case, and I became the underwriting guy, the guy that would depose the experts.

DL: I have to say: that’s a lot of chutzpah. You are probably not the type of person who gets that nervous? Because I think I would be terrified.

CS: If you were to ask me where boxing has helped my life, it would be in that. I was not a very brave boxer, but once I was on my way into the ring or got into the ring, I’d say to myself, “Might as well make the best of it.” Once I committed myself to something, I was pretty good at putting in the time. I wasn’t a naturally brilliant student, but I did very well in college and law school because I worked a little harder, if necessary, than the others.

DL: You mentioned Milberg Weiss. Your longtime partner at Seeger Weiss, Steve Weiss, actually has a connection to that firm. Tell us about how you came to start Seeger Weiss.

CS: So Stephen and I went to law school together and we became close friends, and he was at Fried Frank. And when I left Shearman & Sterling and then Luskin & Stern, when I left those firms, he was a big proponent of mine. He promoted me, especially after I had this one little victory with the personal-injury thing, to his dad, who was a big-time plaintiffs’ lawyer—the “Weiss” in Milberg Weiss. Stephen would promote me to the firm and to his dad and try to get me opportunities. I’ve always appreciated that—and frankly, some of those opportunities were very helpful to me.

And then I developed a good relationship with Mel Weiss, and Mel also became a mentor. And although I know people talk a lot about the end of his career, because it didn’t end that great for him, he was a great mentor to me and a friend, and he gave me great advice on how to start a firm when I sat down with him in 1993 and said, “How do I do this?” He was a great advisor to me—and a friend.

DL: So it sounds like you were actually out on your own for a little while before Stephen joined you and you formed Seeger Weiss.

CS: Yes, I was. I was out on my own, and Stephen came over in 1999 from Fried Frank, and we were up and running at that point. We had some good cases. Steve does a lot of the qui tam stuff for the firm. As you probably know, I do mostly the mass-tort and class-action stuff. And the rest is history.

In 1999, when you and Stephen formed the firm, were you already focusing on those areas—mass torts, class actions, and qui tam or whistleblower cases? Were you already focusing on those, or were those things that you picked up later?

CS: Qui tam for sure came later, and that’s what Stephen focuses on. I was always focused on mass torts and class actions. Obviously I didn’t have as many opportunities as I do now and didn’t have that many court appointments, and it was slow going at first. But we were able to grow. Shortly after Steve, within a matter of months, Dave Buchanan came, also from Fried Frank, and joined us. In fact, many of our partners are refugees from big firms or U.S. attorney’s offices, so I think we have really high-quality lawyers. And that really paid off for us in the plaintiffs’ bar because, not to put the plaintiffs’ bar down, but at that time they had really strong trial capabilities, but they didn’t have many brief writers—folks who could get up and argue those really tough motions.

So that was where we contributed initially. And then we were able to show, “Hey, Dave and I can also try cases and do really well there.” And we have done well. I don’t think there’s a plaintiffs’ firm in the country that has tried more bellwether cases and more MDLs, multidistrict litigations, than Seeger Weiss. We’ve tried dozens and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in trial verdicts, in addition to billions of dollars in settlements. And I’m still very much a believer in preparing cases for trial: our attitude back then, 25 years ago, was every single case will get worked up for trial, not for settlement. We’ll get worked up for trial, and we’ll settle it and get the best values because we’re worked up for trial. And that’s still how we approach cases.

DL: Before we dive in further, I want to do a little bit of a table setting or background, because some of my listeners are not litigators. Can you talk, just in a nutshell, about the distinction between mass tort work, including MDL and bellwether stuff, and class actions? Because they’re similar in a way—you’re representing plaintiffs, in situations where there’s been some kind of injury or damage—but they’re also different in a lot of respects. I think that people often confuse the mass-tort and the class-action stuff.

CS: I think you’re right. So I’ll start with the class action, because I think that might be in some ways the easier one to understand. There is a federal rule, Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23, that allows you to aggregate claims procedurally for litigation purposes, so long as the law and the facts are common to all plaintiffs. And if a court agrees with you and they certify what your proposed class, then you as class counsel represent everybody in the class who has suffered that injury and has those claims. And it makes it really easy. It’s like representative government: the class rep is there for everybody.

A mass tort is very different, and people do confuse “mass” and “class.” In the mass-tort context, the cases are being litigated as individual cases, and there are lots of them. So it’s forced us and forced judges, over the past 25 or 30 years or longer, to develop procedures to make that more efficient than the rules would allow. For example, when you have thousands of plaintiffs suing over a drug that’s caused a side effect, you’re not going to conduct discovery on each and every one of those plaintiffs, as you would pursuant to the federal rules. So we created streamlined procedures—for example, instead of interrogatories and things like that, we create a plaintiff’s fact sheet, which is like a 10-page fact sheet with the most important information.

So it’s really been an exciting time. And the one nice thing I really love about what I do—and I say this to law students when I go to speak to them—is that there’s creativity involved, because the rules don’t really cover what we do. The system was really built for one plaintiff suing one defendant—and maybe it got more complicated when you had a van, and then you’d have five plaintiffs suing one defendant in a car-accident scenario. But I’m involved with cases like the 3M Combat Arms earplugs litigation, where we had 300,000 plaintiffs. So you’re always looking for more creative ways to handle the cases, both collaborating and fighting with the other side, and then trying to convince a judge to streamline that process, so you can somehow efficiently get all those cases through the system. They all can’t go to trial, obviously.

And that’s led to the development of bellwether trials, where you try to select representative cases to go to trial, and then you use the trial results—and hopefully they’re informative—to inform settlement discussions. And the concept of the bellwether trial is, again, you pick representative cases, maybe a dozen of them out of thousands, and you try those cases.

DL: And is that something that you and the counsel to the defendants agree on, in terms of the number of bellwether cases and the particular cases that are selected as bellwethers? Because I could see that itself being quite contentious. If you have hundreds of thousands of cases you could choose from, one side or the other might want to cherry-pick.

CS: It’s incredibly contentious. The plaintiffs try to game the system, and the defendants try to game the system. Everybody wants to push forward the cases they think they’ll win. Courts have gotten smart to that. So there was a time maybe plaintiffs got to pick, and then there was a time maybe defendants got to pick, which cases that went to trial. And then we had systems where plaintiffs would pick one, and defendants would pick one. That has evolved into some random sampling of what’s out there, to try to find the representative cases, using a little math.

So there are a lot of different ways. And it is very contentious, as I said, and the courts have to weigh in. But typically what you find now is some kind of combination of both sides, a randomization, and then both sides pick from those cases that have been randomly selected, once you’ve determined which of the randomly selected cases are representative. I know that sounds incredibly complicated—but it is, because it’s really important. Otherwise, if you’re trying cases that the plaintiffs will win easily or that the defendants will win easily, you’re not really generating the data you need for a big settlement for thousands of cases.

DL: At any point in the trying of the bellwether cases, can one side cry uncle and say, “Okay, we don’t need to go through all 12 of these—let’s talk settlement”?

CS: Honestly, that is typically what happens. You knock out a few cases, and then if the lawyers are smart on both sides, they start talking at some point. Now sometimes that happens with all cases being tried, and sometimes that happens with a couple. If you look at Vioxx or the 3M Combat Arms litigations, which I handled, we tried around 15 or 16 plaintiff cases. But when I negotiated and litigated the NFL concussion litigation and settlement, we didn’t try one case. It was the kind of situation where from day one, the NFL and I were willing to engage, and we were both being encouraged by the court to get together and try to see if there was some way to do this without inflicting a lot of blood and pain on both sides. And listen, that’s not a bad approach. I know that some folks are critical of it, because the way they see it is, “Well, did you guys sell out? Wouldn’t the trials have been great?” Well, maybe—but there would’ve been a lot of transaction costs that would have gone into that, and instead of spending the money there, we put the money into a compensation system that’s there for retired NFL players.

DL: And just by way of background, for my listeners, with these mass-tort cases with thousands or tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of cases, typically they’re filed all over the country, but then generally they get turned into what’s called a multidistrict litigation or MDL, which you alluded to. They’re sent to one judge who then oversees it all. So I’m guessing most of your mass-tort cases are in MDLs, rather than you trying to litigate thousands of cases in a gazillion different courts across the country.

CS: Almost all of my cases turn into MDLs, because they all tend to be large. And you said it exactly right: there’s a panel of judges appointed by Chief Justice Roberts, seven judges who sit on the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, and they decide where these cases go. And when there’s a critical mass of cases in federal court, to avoid inconsistent rulings by various judges and different circuits with different law, they will put all the cases in front of one federal judge.

DL: And then that judge will often appoint, I believe, some lawyer or lawyers to be the lead counsel—and you’ve secured many of these appointments from judges who’ve been very impressed by your experience and credentials and background. But there’s often a wrangling, shall we say, because you have thousands of plaintiffs with perhaps thousands of lawyers, and who wouldn’t want to be leading the charge? Can you talk a little bit about that?

CS: Yeah, so that’s a really interesting area. It has evolved also over the years. It used to typically be a situation where the plaintiffs’ lawyers got in a room and they decided there would be a slate, and the slate would have a lead counsel and a steering committee and an executive committee. They would propose that to a court. And the judges in many instances would sign it and say, “That’s fine—plaintiffs are organized.”

Judges have begun to move away from that. And one interesting thing over the last two to three decades of MDL work is that judges have begun to institutionalize their experiences in these cases, and they share that with the panel and they share that with other MDL judges, so this one judge will say, “I didn’t like doing that; I didn’t want the plaintiffs organizing themselves. I wanted to pick who led the case based on my understanding of their experience and qualities.”

And it’s moved more into situations where judges are building a virtual law firm, selecting plaintiffs’ lawyers from many firms, to lead the litigation. And it’s funny because there’s a day-long beauty contest sometimes. I just got appointed as lead counsel in a Depo-Provera litigation against Pfizer, and there was a day-long process where folks submitted an affidavit or a declaration outlining their experience and qualities, and they’d go in and pitch the court for two or three minutes, and then the judge would make the decision about who lead counsel is and who the other lawyers are. I prefer that because I really didn’t like the backroom wrangling between plaintiffs’ lawyers, and then the hard feelings that come out of that because somebody didn’t get a position. And so I’m with the judge selecting.

DL: And that is, you’re saying, the more common thing nowadays.

CS: It’s become more common. In the mass-tort world, mostly the judges pick. In class actions, there are judges out there who will still allow class counsel to self-organize. But that’s going by the wayside a little bit.

DL: So over the course of our conversation already, you’ve mentioned so many landmark cases in the mass-tort world, and you’ve worked on so many of these. Is there one—and maybe this is like asking you to pick a favorite kid—but if you had to pick one or two matters, is there a case or maybe two cases that you’re especially proud of?

CS: In many ways, I’ve got things about each of them that I’m proud of, but that would be a longer list. I will say this: it’s not that hard for me to say, “What are the two cases that really have been important to your career?”

The first one would be Vioxx, because that was really the first case I got appointed to co-lead where I was put in charge of the litigation. And I was doing everything in that case. I was trying cases, litigating, and at night doing settlement negotiations—and it ultimately resulted in a $4.85 billion settlement. The second one would be the NFL concussion litigation, because we recovered a lot of money from the NFL for concussion injuries. The settlement has now paid out over $1.5 billion. It was very rewarding in that there were a lot of players and families out there that really needed help, and they weren’t getting it from the NFL disability programs. So it was very satisfying.

But they also represent something else. The success that we had in Vioxx led to more appointments for me, and then the success we had in NFL. So judges see that, and then judges will pick up the phone and call another judge that I’ve appeared in front of, and ask, “I’ve got this guy Seeger applying for a job. What do you think of him?” And because we got good results—and I like to think I did a good job in front of those judges, never misled them, always presented the case fairly, with zealous advocacy, but fairly—I have been really lucky in that judges have recommended me to other judges. So those two cases really stand out. And NFL led to me getting appointed in the Volkswagen clean-diesel litigation: I was one of the negotiators on that, and that resulted in billions of dollars in settlements. So the litigations all build on each other.

DL: One thing I’m curious about, since many of my listeners are lawyers, is I’m curious about the economics of this. I’m guessing the settlements include provisions for the lead lawyers to receive some compensation for their additional effort, but the lawyers to all these thousands or hundreds of thousands of individual clients are also compensated, because they found these clients. So maybe you can talk a little bit about that, because here’s my crude question: when I hear of, say, a $4.5 billion settlement, I can’t just think, “Chris Seeger just took home $1.5 billion,” right?

CS: No—I’m not complaining about the compensation, but no. So I’ll tell you two things. One is that courts don’t award 30 or 40 percent of a massive pot like that to the attorneys. The common-benefit fund in Vioxx—and I’ll get into what a common-benefit pot is—was 6 percent of the $4.85 billion. So typically, when you have these mega-fund cases, the larger the cases are, the smaller the percentage that goes to the lawyers. But nobody’s on a bread line; they’re still very big funds, and they get distributed. The other thing to know is that yes, these clients are also being represented by their own law firms, and they sign individual retainers with those firms, and those retainers can provide for anywhere from 25 to 40 percent to go to the lawyers.

But here’s the way that the common-benefit fund works. The holdback, the money, the tax, let’s call it, that goes into that fund, that does not come from the client’s share—it comes from the attorneys’ fees. It’s a redistribution of attorneys’ fees. So if there’s a $100 recovery and the attorney gets $30 of that and there’s a 10 percent holdback, the $10 would come from the attorney’s $30. So the client ethically cannot pay more than the retainer provides for. So the clients don’t pay extra to fund that common-benefit pot; they’re already paying enough, obviously.

So typically when you hear about these battles on fees, it’s between the lead lawyers and, I’ll call them, the “freeloaders”—the advertisers who sit back on these cases and wait for law firms like mine and others to litigate and then create a settlement. Then they want to put their cases in the settlement, and make all this money. And there are precedents that go back 40 years, from the Supreme Court, about how that would be unjust—to allow those firms to freeload on all this work and not contribute to the lawyers who did the work, not contribute to their fees.

Now, at the end of the day, a judge decides whether those fees even get awarded; they are like class fees in that respect. A judge could say, “I don’t think you did enough to warrant this,” and can give the money back to the original lawyers. Or she could award the full amount. But ultimately it’s a process where there’s a lot of input that goes into it, and the judges make the final call.

DL: Okay. So the judges do have to sign off on the ultimate size of the common-benefit fund, and the holdback, and the distributions and all of that.

CS: I would say more than sign off: they have to approve it, with analysis. They have to say it was earned, just to comply with the basic rule of thumb that there has to be a reasonable basis for an attorney’s fee. You can’t just get a fee for doing nothing. So there are findings that a court will make, and typically they’ll be made law firm by law firm, as to what they’ve done to earn their fee.

DL: Turning to some recent news, congratulations on your appointment as the plaintiffs’ lead negotiation counsel in the Johnson & Johnson talcum powder litigation, which I’m sure everyone’s been hearing about. This is a pending matter, so perhaps you are limited in what you can discuss, but what can you tell us today about this litigation?

CS: So in fairness, I’m working really hard to get up to speed on it—I’m getting there. I was not really involved in the litigation up until now. It’s been around for 12 years. That’s an important data point, right? A lot of judges don’t like cases that hang around for 12 years. J&J has attempted to—I don’t want to complicate this for your listeners, because this brings in litigation, bankruptcy law, and all kinds of complications—but Johnson & Johnson has attempted, three times now, to use bankruptcy to shield the parent company, Johnson & Johnson.

DL: They create this other company—this has been a whole thing….

CS: Correct. I don’t know if you’ve had anybody talk about the “Texas two-step bankruptcy,” but it would be an interesting podcast for you to bring a bankruptcy person on to talk about what they do. And frankly, it has blown me away, how long companies have gotten away with this up until now—because in the asbestos world, this was pretty common, but I’m not an asbestos lawyer, so I wasn’t familiar with it. Basically they create an entity, load it up with the liabilities, put it into financial distress intentionally, file for bankruptcy, and then use the automatic stay and the channeling injunction, which gives a release to non-debtors who help fund the plan, to give them complete protection. J&J now has failed three times to do it.

I was involved with one in the Combat Arms litigation against 3M, where they tried to put their Aearo Technologies subsidiary into bankruptcy. But we got the bankruptcy dismissed because it was a little bit too cute, loading up a subsidiary or creating a new entity and then loading it up with liabilities, again, just for the purpose of trying to get the benefit of the Bankruptcy Code. It was really a bastardization of what the Code was intended for, which is to protect debtors who are in trouble or insolvent.

DL: You’ve mentioned the companies that have failed to do this. Is this no longer a thing, then, in light of the rulings? I know some of these have actually gone up to appellate courts as well. Is the Texas two-step defunct now, legally?

CS: I think it’s dead. I think it is really dead, except maybe under one narrow circumstance, which is where the debtor is truthful about it and pre-negotiates the plan of reorganization before they file. So if a company really needs bankruptcy for total finality and peace—where there are future claims, for example—if they engage in good-faith settlement negotiations and put that plan together with the plaintiffs’ lawyers, that can work. I did that once in my career, actually. I don’t know if you’ve ever had Sheila Birnbaum on here, but Sheila Birnbaum was a big-time defense lawyer, who just recently retired. She had a client that didn’t really have much by way of assets, other than insurance policies. So we negotiated the bankruptcy plan, the debtor went into bankruptcy, and that helped us get the insurance to pay claimants.

So there’s a way to do it cooperatively. But if you’re going to try to cram a bankruptcy down someone’s throat or claimants’ throats like that, it better be by consent, because I don’t think it’s going to work any other way. And look, for a tort claimant, bankruptcy court is not a good place for a tort claimant to be. They’re really better in Article III courts, where they have the ability to individually litigate their claims and make motions in individual cases. Bankruptcy doesn’t have a mechanism to individually look at the value of claims. They have a process called “estimation,” where they group claims all together and some expert comes in and says, “All of those claims are worth X.” You can’t do that without looking at the claim. I’ve been settling mass torts for two and a half decades, and I have to look at thousands of claims and do modeling before I know what number I need to settle the case.

DL: So I have a couple of thoughts. First, you mentioned Sheila Birnbaum, who’s legendary. I think her nickname was “The Queen of Toxic Torts.”

CS: Yeah.

DL: Second, I’m curious—you’re dealing with massive amounts of data, so here’s my very obvious question: are you starting to use AI in any of this?

CS: You hear about lawyers getting into trouble because they’re using….

DL: Not that kind of use!

CS: Right—so we’re not doing that. We’ve all seen enough of that, and none of us want to be subject to sanctions. So we monitor that.

We use AI for analyzing our plaintiffs’ claims and their medical records. Say I want to get a handle on what we have when the litigation starts. We need to get their medical records, so I can begin to categorize the claims—and not all claims are equal. They might involve, in a heart-attack case, somebody with a lot of comorbidities who has a heart attack—and even if it’s caused by an outside substance like a drug, they won’t have a claim potentially that would be valued the same as the claim of somebody who’s extremely healthy, with no comorbidities or other factors, who then all of a sudden has a heart problem. So I want to get a handle on that and do that “tiering,” as early as I can, for my own clients. And we use AI to help with that.

DL: That’s a really interesting point you just mentioned, about the differences within your group of plaintiffs. This is, I’m guessing, one of the reasons why these mass-tort cases don’t lend themselves to class-action status because with the class action, you need a certain level of commonality. So if we’ve all been ripped off by one particular policy in the exact same amount, that’s easy for a class action. But if you have all these people who’ve suffered different injuries, over different time periods, in different ways, you can’t just dump all that into a class action.

CS: You can, but I’ll tell you what it requires. In the NFL concussion litigation, that was settled as a class. But the NFL had to take on risk in that class action, which some defendants are not willing to do. For example, it was an uncapped settlement, so they will pay the claims as they come in. I do think you could still settle personal-injury claims with a cap, but there are some loopholes you have to go through, in light of important cases out of the Supreme Court like Amchem and Ortiz, which basically say that personal-injury cases don’t easily lend themselves to a class settlement because of the individual issues related to each case.

But there are ways that I believe you can get through that by streamlining the allocation process as to how claims get paid. If you make that really complicated, you’re highlighting the individual issues. But in NFL, to get an award, we based it on years of play in the NFL, which is a proxy for exposure and age. So the reason that worked well together is because if you’re under 65 and you have dementia, it is highly likely it came from concussions; if you’re over 65 and have dementia, well, the background rate for dementia goes through the roof after 65 years old. So we work with epidemiologists and experts and neurologists to come up with these assumptions. Defendants are still a little bit wary of using class actions to settle mass-tort cases. But I think it’s gotten more popular.

DL: But that seems like an extremely complex settlement, because you have to get buy-in from all the defense lawyers, the defendants, and the plaintiffs—the clients. It seems hard.

CS: Well, this is hard, to be honest with you. Even selling a mass-tort settlement—what sells settlements are good values. At the end of the day, you’ve got to strike the balance between the risks of continuing to litigate and the values you get, so that when a lawyer evaluates your settlement for his or her client, they say, “Wow, I could take this money now or I could litigate, but if I litigate, it’s really risky. So this is not a bad deal, and I’ll take the settlement.”

DL: Turning to another bit of current news, Seeger Weiss recently made a $500,000 donation to the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School to establish The Seeger Weiss/Daniel Anderl Memorial Fund. Can you tell us a bit about what that is about? Why did the firm take this step? What is the Fund going to be used for? And perhaps some of my listeners will be familiar with this really tragic series of events, but maybe you can also provide the background and tell us about Daniel.

CS: Yes. So I did not personally know Judge Esther Salas (D.N.J.) and what happened to her when we made the donation. I’ve since met her, obviously, but for anybody who doesn’t know her story, she was attacked by a crazy litigant who happened to also be a lawyer, at her home. It was during the pandemic, and she was spending time with her only son Daniel, when a guy disguised as some kind of a delivery man came to her door with what appeared to be a box for a delivery, and he had a rifle in it. And when her husband opened the door, he went to shoot her husband, and Daniel came out of nowhere, pushed his father out of the way, and was shot several times—and killed on the spot.

And I remember I heard about it the minute it happened. We heard about it. I live in New Jersey, I spend a lot of time in the District of New Jersey, and again, I didn’t know Judge Salas at the time, but as a father of six, it was heartbreaking just to hear that story—my heart was just broken for her. I also know that she’s been incredibly active on the need to protect federal judges. And let’s be honest: we live in a political environment right now, and I’m not picking on either side; I’ve heard enough from both parties, to be honest with you. I want to be really candid. I know that if somebody’s a real dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, they feel one way, and if somebody’s a real dyed-in-the-wool Republican, they feel another way. But if you really listen to what’s being said, both sides are beginning to attack judges for their decisions.

And listen, as a litigating lawyer, I don’t like losing cases. But I don’t hold it personally against the judge; I appeal. You just go and appeal. And if you lose again, then you are probably wrong, or the law needed to be fixed. So it was just very concerning to me. And I was hearing stories from… look, I’m 65 years old, I know—like you do, I’m sure you know folks you went to law school with or worked with, they’re becoming judges or they are judges. And I start hearing stories that judges are not bringing their families to the big process for them being sworn in…

DL: Investiture.

CS: Investiture, that’s it. They’re not bringing their families, because they’re afraid that people will see their children or their spouse. I just find it to be a really sad situation, and I truly believe in my heart that the backbone of democracy is the judiciary—the idea that the law is bigger than everybody and that everybody gets a fair shot. So I think that protecting judges, whether we like their decisions or not, is incredibly important. So I wanted to do that, and I couldn’t think of a better thing to call this, the $500,000 donation. So we named it in honor of Daniel Anderl, and Judge Salas has been out there getting laws passed to protect judges’ private information—Daniel’s Law does that. So frankly, I feel like all lawyers have this responsibility, particularly if this is a profession you’ve done well at, as I have, and I don’t hide that. I felt like I needed to give back and protect the process.

But all lawyers, whether you’re a defense lawyer or a corporate lawyer, we should all be concerned about personal attacks on judges. Again, I don’t care about people’s politics, but you can’t have people going and threatening judges with guns or judges being worried about going out to a restaurant with their families. That’s a crazy situation. And what happens is that the people who should be doing this job are not even putting themselves in play. People need to think about that. Just as there are some people who shouldn’t be lawyers, there are probably a handful of judges that shouldn’t be on the bench—but you deal with that through the appellate process.

DL: I totally agree with you about the importance of the rule of law and judicial independence and how they are under attack right now. So the donation and the Fund are going to support the work of the institute at Duke, in terms of public education and advocacy for greater protection of the judges and the judiciary.

CS: A hundred percent—that’s exactly what the dollars are supposed to go to. I’m hoping other law firms will step up and match or exceed it. We’re trying to kick this off and get something going. So I think it’s really important. For historians out there and anybody who ever studied de Tocqueville in college or whatever, one of the things that impressed him most about American democracy was the court system and the fact that you’d have a jury of your peers deciding your fate, as opposed to a king or some monarch, and the fact that we all had some buy-in and we’re all a part of that process.

Anybody who’s tried a case knows that the jurors, when they’re selected initially, are all unhappy. And when the case is over, I can’t tell you how many jurors came up to me and said, “Wow, I really understand now what it means to be a citizen.” I’ve had young people come to me and say, “You know what? I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life, and now I want to be a lawyer.” So it’s important. Citizenship comes with some responsibilities.

DL: Well said. I really have nothing to add to that.

So let’s turn to my speed round. These are four questions that are the same for all my guests. And my first question is, what do you like the least about the law? And this can either be the practice of law, in the trenches, or if you want to go back to your poli-sci, political-theory days, law as an abstract system.

CS: So I’m going to start with saying I love my job. I love being a lawyer. I wake up early every day looking to go to work, and I really do love it. I’m one of the luckiest people on the planet. What I don’t like are plaintiffs’ lawyers and defense lawyers who view the law as a business. I do view it as a profession still, and there are plenty of plaintiffs’ lawyers who see it as a way to make money, and there are plenty of defense lawyers who churn files and work it a little too hard to generate billings, and I don’t like that part of the law.

Now, having said that, anybody who does this really well—and you know this better than anybody, David—lawyers who are good at their jobs are going to make a good living. So you don’t need to be the churner or the plaintiffs’ lawyer who needs to wring every dollar out of every case, out of every defendant, out of every client—but unfortunately, it exists. And in my world, you see it with folks that open up websites and aggregate claims and don’t know anything about litigating. That turns me off.

DL: My second question is, what would you be if you were not a lawyer?

CS: I’d be a carpenter.

DL: That makes sense, certainly—you had that experience, and it was in the family. My third question is, how much sleep do you get each night?

CS: I probably get about six or seven hours. I wake up every morning around 5:30, but I don’t go to bed super late. I don’t drink, so it’s not like I’m out drinking every night. So I’m usually in bed by 10:00, 11:00, whatever. Maybe I read a little bit. I’m out by midnight, up by 5:30 or 6:00, somewhere around there.

I love that you asked that question because in your own very nice way, you’re saying you know it’s BS when many people start telling you, “I get three or five hours.” And maybe there are rare individuals, and when we’re working really hard, yeah, maybe there are nights we get only three or four—but come on.

DL: And then my last question is, any final words of wisdom, such as career advice or life advice, for my listeners?

CS: The only wisdom I could—and again, I told you I have six kids, and they’re from 30 years old down to nine years old—I’ll tell you what I say to them: I don’t care what you do, just love it. Just love it. If you don’t like the practice of law, get out. We’ve got a lot of lawyers; you probably shouldn’t be in it if you don’t love it. I meet lawyers all the time, friends of mine, and some of them act like they’re miserable. I’m like, “Go do something else. Life is too short. Leave the folks that really like this to do it.”

You found your way, right? I don’t know your background as far as your practice life, but look at what you’ve done—you’ve done amazing things.

DL: Well, I have to say: you clearly love what you do, Chris, and I definitely love what I do, and I’ve really enjoyed this conversation. Thank you so much for joining me.

CS: Thank you. Thank you for inviting me, and it was really an honor to meet you.

DL: Thanks so much to Chris for joining me. I'm grateful to him for shedding light on the fascinating world of mass-tort litigation—and for raising public awareness about the importance of judicial independence and the rule of law.

