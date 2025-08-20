A View From The Top Of The M&A World: David Lam

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here.

One question I frequently receive, as a lawyer turned writer, is whether I miss the practice of law. My honest answer is no. In my current job, I feel I get some of the best aspects of a legal career, such as the intellectual stimulation and challenge, without the worst ones, such as billable hours (or, for those lawyers who don’t bill time, the stress of being in a client-focused business).

But what if I had stayed in the practice of law? And what if I had remained at the firm where I started my post-clerkship legal career, Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz? And while I’m taking an imaginary trip down the road not taken, what if I had gone into corporate or transactional work, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), instead of litigation?

If you changed a few other things about me—e.g., if you raised my IQ and ability to tolerate stress, while lowering my laziness—maybe I’d have a legal career like that of David Lam. We have a number of things in common. After graduating from fancy colleges, we went straight through to Yale Law School, where we overlapped. Following clerkships for prominent federal appellate judges, we started our careers at Wachtell Lipton, where we were sometimes confused with each other (based on our similar names and certain demographic similarities).

I left WLRK after a few years, while David Lam stayed—and went on to a spectacular legal career. He’s now one of the country’s top M&A lawyers, according to The American Lawyer, Chambers, Lawdragon, and many other authorities. He’s also co-chair of the M&A practice at Wachtell Lipton, viewed by many as the nation’s #1 firm for mergers and acquisitions.

Wachtell Lipton partners don’t give many interviews or speak to the media that often. So I was delighted and grateful when David agreed to join me on the Original Jurisdiction podcast. And I think you’ll enjoy our conversation, covering David’s high-powered legal career, the state of the current M&A market, some secrets of success for Wachtell Lipton as a firm, and more.

David Lam (courtesy photo via Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz)

Three quick notes about this transcript. First, it has been cleaned up from the audio in ways that don’t alter substance—e.g., by deleting verbal filler or adding a word here or there to clarify meaning. Second, my interviewee has not reviewed this transcript, and any transcription errors are mine. Third, because of length constraints, this newsletter may be truncated in email; to view the entire post, simply click on “View entire message” in your email app.

David B. Lat: Welcome to the Original Jurisdiction podcast. I’m your host, David Lat, author of a Substack newsletter about law and the legal profession also named Original Jurisdiction, which you can read and subscribe to at davidlat dot Substack dot com. You’re listening to the seventy-ninth episode of this podcast, recorded on Friday, August 15.

Last month, in writing my weekly news roundup, Judicial Notice, I learned about an M&A deal structure I wasn’t familiar with: a Reverse Morris Trust. It’s a complex transaction that combines a spinoff with a statutory merger, allowing for a tax-free transfer of a subsidiary (thanks, Wikipedia).

The particular Reverse Morris Trust transaction I was writing about was Becton Dickinson spinning off its biosciences and diagnostic-solutions unit, which will then merge with Waters Corp. in a $17.5 billion deal. And when I looked up the lawyers and law firms handling this intricate, multibillion-dollar transaction, I noticed an old friend leading one of the deal teams: David Lam, longtime partner at Wachtell Lipton, which represents Becton Dickinson.

I’ve known David for years, dating back to when we overlapped at Yale Law School. And then we both worked at Wachtell Lipton—where we’d sometimes get each other’s mail, based on our similar names and certain demographic similarities. But I left the firm after just a few years, while David stayed—and now, two decades or so later, he’s chair of Wachtell Lipton’s flagship M&A practice. If you’re looking for a window into corporate law practiced at the highest levels, you’ll enjoy this episode. Without further ado, here’s my conversation with David Lam.

David, thank you so much for joining me.

David K. Lam: Thank you for having me.

DBL: Let’s start at the beginning, with your background and upbringing. Where did you grow up?

DKL: I was born and raised in Houston, Texas. After high school, I came to the East Coast, to Yale for college and law school. And after that I clerked for one year and then came to New York, and I’ve been here since then.

DBL: Did you have any lawyers in the family or any exposure to law growing up?

DKL: I did not. My father was a chiropractor and my mom was an accountant, but I grew up in a typical Chinese-American “tiger family,” where my parents wanted both of their children to be doctors or lawyers. And so I was pushed in that direction pretty early on, and my brother’s a doctor, and lo and behold, I’m a lawyer. But my parents didn’t have any real exposure to the law and the different practices of law; I think they just knew that they wanted their kids to be professionals. And when I got to school, I was pretty much open to anything, I liked learning, and I thought law would be an interesting profession for that reason.

DBL: At Yale College, you studied economics, but also biophysics and biochemistry. Were you interested in medical school, possibly?

DKL: I did want that flexibility. I really ended up in that major because at the beginning of college, I thought that I wanted the flexibility to go to medical school. I started taking a lot of science classes, and I really enjoyed them; I thought they were interesting, so I just pursued the major. But pretty much by my junior year, I knew I still wanted to go to law school, because I probably enjoyed the lab part of the studies a little bit less than some of my other classmates. But I decided to finish up the major because I knew that this would be the last time I’d ever really study these subjects.

DBL: What led you to law school? And I wonder—given your interest in, and aptitude for, science—were you interested in IP? Or were you more interested in other things?

DKL: I didn’t know much about all the different practices of law, so I was very open-minded when I got to law school. I enjoyed law school a lot. I liked all the classes I took my first semester. Constitutional Law, I thought, was fascinating and interesting, and so were Contracts and Torts. I enjoyed most of the classes, so I didn’t really have a very specific view of what practice or what area of the law I wanted to practice in. I just thought it would be a flexible degree, I would learn a lot, and then I could pivot in a lot of different directions after that.

Going straight through from college to law school, I probably just naturally got swept up into doing what a lot of my classmates were doing. At Yale, a lot of people pursue clerkships, and it happens very early in your career, so I just applied to that. And in terms of summer-associate jobs, there were certain firms that students gravitated towards, so I applied to those firms.

I probably wasn’t making the most well-informed decisions at that point in time; I was doing things largely because a lot of my classmates were doing them. But after doing things, and experiencing things, I learned what I liked and didn’t like—and so that’s how I came to be where I am. It’s a little bit random, in other words. I don’t think I had a lot of experience in the particular practice area that I do now.

DBL: I can relate, coming from a pretty similar background, from an Asian-American family who wanted their kids to become professionals but didn’t necessarily have a sense of the subspecialties of law. But let me ask you this. You mentioned you clerked—for Judge Cabranes on the Second Circuit, a very prestigious clerkship—and you were managing editor of the Yale Law Journal. That looks a lot like a litigator’s résumé. When did you decide to become an M&A lawyer?

DKL: It was the summer after my second year in law school. I split my summer: I spent half of the summer working at Wachtell Lipton, and then I spent half of my summer at McKinsey. This was around the time of the dot-com era. A lot of the business students were going to dot-coms, and they weren’t going to the traditional i-banking and consulting firms, so the banking and consulting firms started recruiting a lot from law schools and other professional schools. So I did consulting, and I enjoyed that. So what happened was that when I worked at Wachtell, I also enjoyed that experience, and I decided to go into corporate at Wachtell when I returned to the firm, in large part because I thought it would provide me some flexibility—that if I wanted to go into the business world, which I had also enjoyed, it would be easier to do that starting from a corporate-law practice.

DBL: That makes total sense, and many former Wachtell lawyers have gone into the business world. But you spent your entire post-clerkship career at Wachtell Lipton, and now you’re co-chair of the M&A practice. When did you assume that role, and what does it entail?

DKL: I assumed the role earlier this year, and substantively, it doesn’t really change what I do. It just means that there’s a little bit more responsibility for internal coordination on M&A matters at the firm; my day-to-day job is very similar to what I’ve always been doing. And I consider myself quite lucky: when I got to Wachtell, I don’t think I knew much about M&A or corporate law, and I learned most of it on the job, just by doing matter after matter. And then I realized I really enjoyed doing what we do—so in that sense I was very fortunate. But I can’t say that I had any experience doing it in law school or before coming here.

DBL: This actually is a very good segue to my next question: how would you describe your job as an M&A lawyer? And it may sound in some ways like a very elementary question, but I do have some younger listeners who are not familiar with different practice areas and might someday find themselves choosing between different ones. What does being an M&A lawyer entail?

DKL: It’s really providing advice to clients when they want to engage in a transaction that may be the most important thing for their company. For example, if they’re selling themselves, or if they’re acquiring another company and transforming themselves, you’re assisting the company in that process. We also work on defending companies, if they’ve received a hostile offer or unsolicited offer, and if they’re trying to defend themselves against that bid. And finally, another area of my practice is corporate activism, defending or advising clients and companies when they’re faced with an activist attack by a shareholder that’s seeking to effectively either change management or change the direction of the company in some way.

Day to day, we do work on transactions, and not only helping clients negotiate the terms of those agreements, but also helping them think of other issues that need to be resolved as part of that process. And so there is advising companies and helping them construct the process, negotiating the terms, and constructing the process in a way that can be defended if it’s challenged by litigation later on—that’s a very integral part of what I do as well.

DBL: I’m guessing that you probably get brought in at different stages, depending on the deal? Maybe sometimes they’re already thinking about the deal, or maybe they’re thinking about selling but they have not approached anybody, or maybe they’re thinking of spinning something off. Is there any kind of common thread about when they might reach out to you and Wachtell Lipton?

DKL: Different clients have different approaches, but we generally are brought in fairly early, because there’s oftentimes a lot of legal obstacles that they need to think through as they even start planning to do something. There are some situations where we’re brought in a little bit later, after maybe a discussion has been held with another party and they’ve agreed in principle on how to move forward. But it’s a little bit more common for us to be brought in even earlier, more at the planning stages.

When they’re thinking about reaching out to another party and engaging with it, they often employ lawyers and ask the lawyers to think through all the issues that need to be dealt with. For example, if they’re thinking about making a bid for a company, they want to understand what are the different costs that could be triggered as a result of doing a transaction, if there’s debt that could be triggered as a result of a change of control, or if there are employment arrangements that could be triggered. And lawyers are also brought in just in terms of the overall strategy, as to how to negotiate something, and giving advice on that part and interacting with the board of directors. The management will often bring us in, and there’s a question of the interplay between the management and the board of directors, as to how to approach and how to strategize and whether to proceed with the transaction as well.

DBL: Do you have a typical client? Do you tend to represent targets? Do you tend to represent acquirers? Do you tend to represent public companies? Do you tend to represent parties to private deals? I know Wachtell does work for independent committees of boards as well. Do you have a typical client yourself?

DKL: No. More of our clients tend to be public companies than private companies, but we represent the entire gamut of type of transactions and type of companies, and we’re not industry-specific. A lot of the issues that come up in a transaction are common across industries, so I may do a lot in a particular industry, but not to the exclusion of my work in other industries. And sometimes it’s management that’s hiring us, the management and the board, and sometimes we’re hired as separate board counsel or special-committee counsel. That occurs when there’s potential for conflicts—for example, if management is proposing to take a company private, then obviously there needs to be a special committee that negotiates the transactions on behalf of the public stockholders. That could be a situation where we’re brought in to represent that special committee. There are a lot of firms that focus more on pre-IPO companies or venture companies or smaller companies that are just forming. We do some of that, but that’s not as large a percentage of our practice as companies that are actually already public or larger companies.

DBL: You mentioned that you work across industries, and many of the deals you’ve worked on have been in different industries. At some other firms, they seem to be focused on industries, and tout themselves as industry-focused: “you want a lawyer who knows your business, and we really know the auto industry well, or the healthcare industry well, and we have these industry-focused subgroups.” But that doesn’t really seem to be the Wachtell approach.

DKL: We aren’t industry specific; we will work on lots of things. You may just happen to work on a lot of transactions in a particular industry, just because you get to know the players in that industry, and then they start doing other transactions in that industry. For myself, I actually have worked a lot in the healthcare space, and a lot of my clients are in the healthcare space, but that’s not to the exclusion of other industries—I do work on industrial transactions, FinTech, financial services. So it’s not to the exclusion of working on other things, but there could be a tendency for lawyers that work on transactions in a specific industry to tend to work on more and more transactions in that industry.

DBL: That makes sense. For example, your partner Ed Herlihy has carved out this expertise in financial institutions and banking M&A, but he does other things too. So it sounds like you’re pretty well-rounded deal lawyers.

DKL: Yes, and that’s the approach we take as lawyers at this firm. In the investment-banking industry, they tend to be a little bit more industry-specific, whereas I think in the legal profession, it tends to be less industry-specific on the M&A side.

DBL: Turning to what lawyers do and what helps them do their jobs well, what would you identify as the most important trait or quality that a deal lawyer needs to have?

DKL: Probably the first thing is perseverance and the ability to work hard. Much of what we are doing is we’re in the trenches with our clients when they encounter their most significant problems, so being available to help them sort through those issues is a lot of our job. And that requires that you are available around the clock at many times, especially since these situations tend to be very time-pressured situations, and you must be available to produce things on a tight timeline.

And then judgment and experience are also crucial. Much of this area of law is gray in many ways, and it’s important to be able to balance business objectives within that gray zone. And having the experience of seeing how other situations have played out is something you can bring to bear when figuring out how things may play out in the current situation. Having that wealth of experience is essential to being a good lawyer.

DBL: There are a lot of different deals you’ve worked on over the years. Is there a particular deal or transaction of which you’re most proud, or maybe that stands out to you for some kind of quirky reason? Or because of its importance, or its complexity, or some other quality?

DKL: I would say that the deal or series of deals that sticks out to me is a series of transactions I did for Pfizer, which helped transform the company. They used to be a multi-line business, with lots of different businesses, and I worked on a lot of transactions that helped them become more like a pure-play, innovative company. And those transactions were very complex.

For example, they had an off-patent branded business, and they ended up spinning it off and merging it with Mylan. They had a consumer healthcare business, which are products that you see in Walgreens and the like, that they combined with GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer business and turned into a joint venture, then took that public. And then they recently did an acquisition of a very large oncology business called Seagen. So through this series of transactions, Pfizer went from being a larger conglomerate to an innovative pure-play company. I just found it rewarding to help see the company through all of that. And when they came out with the Covid vaccine, I thought that was great—they were able to basically focus on that innovative side in a way that benefited the whole world.

And then in terms of a particular deal that I worked on, one that was a very large, high-profile deal, in some ways the thing I’m most proud of was helping Pfizer get out of that deal in a way that was not financially problematic. This was a time when many of the U.S. companies were “inverting,” effectively going offshore to reduce their taxes, and they could do so in a way through an M&A transaction. One of the large transactions they had announced was they were going to invert by acquiring Allergan. In the middle of that deal, the law changed in a way that actually would prevent them from qualifying as an offshore company if they completed the deal. So they were able to get out of the deal—and one of the things I was proud of is when we were negotiating the deal, we created a lot of protections, thinking of all these eventual situations, and they basically were able to get out of the deal without paying really any fee. And in a lot of the other precedent transactions that were occurring at the time, to get out of the deal the acquirers had to pay billions of dollars to the other side, and Pfizer didn’t have to do that. That was a high-profile deal, but it was how we negotiated terms and allowed them to get out of the deal that I was most proud of.

DBL: That’s a really interesting choice because that was a situation where, as you mentioned, it was a non-deal, in a way. But it actually is an important lesson because a lot of times when people are negotiating a deal, they’re so excited about the deal going through that sometimes maybe they treat protections as an afterthought. But as that situation demonstrates, you do have to pay close attention to the things that could lead to the deal not closing.

DKL: And that’s one of the most important aspects of our job: protecting the company in situations you may think are unlikely to occur. That’s when the language in the contract really matters, and how you’ve set up the process really matters, in those situations where there’s a dispute or there’s some problem. In many ways, a lot of our job is thinking through what could happen. So I do read the case law—I’m not a litigator, but I keep abreast of the cases that occur, especially in Delaware. And you have to see how the judges have issues with certain processes, or the way language was drafted in a particular case, which can create issues in other cases. So you have to keep abreast of that to inform your client, when you’re negotiating your current deal, as to how to avoid those pitfalls.

DBL: That’s interesting. That’s probably some area where, say, your clerkship experience comes in handy, because you read a lot of cases as a clerk, and the Second Circuit does have some business cases.

But I’m curious: you also mentioned some of your work for Pfizer involved them focusing more as a company on certain things, which sometimes involved spinning off or divesting certain businesses or units. The American Lawyer dubbed you the “spinmeister” because of your expertise in these spin-off transactions. And I was very interested in your explanation to them of how these spin-offs can sometimes be more complicated than a combination of companies.

DKL: They do involve a lot of complexity because when you separate a business, especially if the businesses were integrated completely within one organization, how to separate them is a complicated process. You often need to create personnel. For example, if you’re creating a new public company, you have to have a new general counsel, a new CEO, a new CFO, so there’s additional work associated with that, and just the businesses may be commingled in a way that’s complex. Oftentimes these spin-offs are done in a tax-free way, which have their own set of restrictions.

And I’ve done a couple where the spin-off has occurred concurrently with a combination of another business. That is probably one of the most complex transactions; that’s often called a “Reverse Morris Trust” transaction, after one of the cases that blessed this type of transaction. And so that involves a lot of complexity because you’re spinning off a business and then you’re combining it with another company, so there’s a negotiation as to how you conduct that spin-off, and you all have to fit within the tax rules, which are very restrictive, to make sure that your separation or spin-off is tax-free. I’ve done a couple of those, and they’re very interesting and rewarding, but they’re challenging.

DBL: I actually saw you in the news for one recent Reverse Morris Trust deal you’re doing, and I feel I am decently familiar with M&A work, but that particular deal structure was new to me, at least in terms of the terminology. This is kind of a weird, nerdy question, but do you have a favorite type of deal structure?

DKL: No, I can’t say that. I would say certain deal structures just are more complex and are more involved, and the Reverse Morris Trust is high on the level of complexity from a legal perspective. So I do enjoy that complexity, figuring out how to balance all the different competing interests that may be involved in it, but I can’t say that I just have a favorite deal structure. Different deal structures are useful depending on the different business needs at the time.

Right now we’re seeing more stock-for-stock transactions as opposed to cash transactions because of the volatility in the stock market. Oftentimes it’s easier to get deals done on a stock-for-stock basis because if you think there’s some temporary dislocation in the stock, the seller is still getting stock in the combined company, which could rise over time. So there are more of those transactions in this particular market. Depending on the particular situation, you have a tool with different levers to pull to try to address those needs; that’s the thing lawyers have to be aware of.

It’s interesting you mentioned the current M&A market. I feel that in some ways it plays to Wachtell’s strengths because Wachtell is particularly good at representing public companies, and it seems a lot of the deals that are happening right now involve public companies, and it’s very good at representing strategic parties, and it seems that a lot of the deals that are happening lately are by strategic parties. How would you describe the current state of the M&A market, in terms of things like the volume of deal flow and whatnot? It seems that it’s actually doing pretty well, but there seems to be a lot of unevenness too.

DKL: There was a lot of optimism at the beginning of the year that there would be a huge M&A boom—and at the beginning of the year, there wasn’t. There was a lot of optimism because the thought was that because of the new administration, the regulatory environment would be better: both the DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission would return to the more traditional antitrust analysis and allow more transactions to go through, whereas the prior administration was perceived to be more aggressively against large M&A.

But what happened was soon after the beginning of the year, there was the introduction of the tariffs, and there was a lot of uncertainty about what the tariffs would be. It had a very large impact on certain companies, depending on the industry, so there was a lot of volatility in the stock prices as well. That put a pause on transactions. But what we’re seeing more recently is there’s more confidence in doing deals, so within the past month or so, there have been a lot more big-ticket M&A transactions. I think there’s been a lot of pent-up demand, and so I do think more transactions are occurring now, and more are in the works.

DBL: How would you describe Wachtell Lipton’s approach as a firm to M&A work? There are a lot of great M&A firms out there. What do you think Wachtell does differently?

DKL: I would say we are unique in that we are probably the smallest by number of attorneys, compared to all of the major firms, and we’ve made a conscious effort to remain small and focused. More firms have migrated to the approach of trying to do all the work that a company could need in all types of matters, whereas we’ve decided we’re going to focus on what we’re good at. We’re going to do M&A, shareholder activism, high-stakes litigation, and high-stakes restructuring matters, and we’re not going to try to be everything to everybody. So we don’t have a very robust IPO practice, for example; we do it sometimes, but that’s not our focus. And I think that the philosophy behind that is that we’ll be better by focusing on what we’re good at.

We have only one office, whereas most firms have many offices. We have about 275 attorneys; our peer firms have thousands. It’s just a very different structure. And we are also much flatter in terms of the leverage ratio and the number of associates to partners. We’re probably around 1.5 associates per partner, whereas other firms have many more associates per partner. And there are a couple of reasons for that. We want to maintain the highest quality of attorneys, and I think one selling point of our firm is that the quality and the consistency of the quality within the firm is very high relative to some other firms, which may have more unevenness within their quality; they may have really strong attorneys, but they may have some that are not as strong.

And that might be because when attorneys come here, they usually want to become lawyers for the rest of their lives or become a partner of a law firm. We have a much higher percentage of people who join our firm with that intention, whereas I think at other firms, they may have people who want to go there and pay off their student debt and then do something else, so they may just be less interested in terms of practicing law in a corporate setting in the long term.

Another thing that makes us different is that we have a lockstep compensation model, even at the partner level. That has been largely abandoned by most of the other firms, but we see benefits for that approach because we approach matters as a team. In other words, there’s not infighting within the firm; we’re not fighting for clients within the firm. What you sometimes see at other firms is because their compensation is directly tied to the credit that they get for that client, they may try to not allow other people within their firm to service the client. We think that does a disservice to the clients because we can bring to bear the expertise that’s needed for the client, as opposed to just fighting over origination credit for a client. That is a very different aspect of our firm compared to the other major firms.

DBL: You mentioned the firm’s relatively small size, and it’s kind of wild—I left the firm more than 20 years ago, and it’s still not over 300 lawyers. But I’m curious: in a typical deal that you’re working on, does Wachtell tend to have a smaller team compared to the other party on the other end of the transaction? Or not necessarily, and it’s just that the number of deals that Wachtell works on is perhaps smaller because they’re bigger-ticket deals?

DKL: We may have a slightly smaller team. I would say, first of all, certain practice areas are inherently more leveraged than others, meaning certain practice areas require a lot more associates just to do them. For example, if you are representing a company undergoing a bankruptcy, it requires a lot of associates, a lot of people to turn documents, so we don’t do that. We might represent a creditor in a bankruptcy, but we’re not representing the debtor in a bankruptcy. And so as a result, we’re able to have fewer people because of concentrating in practices that are not leveraged like that. M&A is probably a less leveraged model than if you’re doing IPOs or a lot of securities work. So I would say our teams are probably still smaller than our peers on a M&A matter, but I would also say that M&A as a practice is less leveraged than some other practice areas.

DBL: And how often do you find yourself in a type of co-counsel relationship? I feel that that used to be very rare, but I feel that in the news, just anecdotally, it seems it’s more common for there to be multiple firms representing a company, often with one firm focused on antitrust and competition issues, or maybe one firm focused on a particular aspect of the business, or something like that. How common is that?

DKL: It’s pretty common. I would say that we do sometimes see clients wanting to divide work up between firms, depending on the particular subject. We have an antitrust practice, but we do sometimes see clients saying, “We want to use this firm for antitrust and this firm for corporate, for the main deal work. We want to use this firm for ex-U.S. matters as well.” I would say it is common. It tends to be divided based on some type of subject-matter expertise. Sometimes that’s because companies may have a separate department within their legal division that focuses on tax or antitrust, and they may have their own people that they like to use, separate and apart from the transaction. And so that’s why sometimes they bring their own, the people that they are used to using on a transaction, because they may have some experience with the company on that particular subject matter.

DBL: In litigation, you’re seeing an increasing number of these litigation boutiques, often spin-offs from large law firms. And on the investment banking side, in addition to the Goldman Sachses of the world, we’ve also long had these boutique investment banks. You don’t really see that many boutique M&A law firms. And if you have these co-counseling relationships, why couldn’t you—I’m not saying you should leave Wachtell, but why couldn’t a David-Lam-type person have a small number of people and form an M&A boutique, and you’re going to be the quarterback, but you’ll partner with some giant, 2,000-lawyer firm, and they’re going to do the diligence, and maybe they’ll do the tax and the exec comp and all of that? Why aren’t there more small, elite, M&A boutique advisory firms?

DKL: I would say that in some ways, some people would argue that Wachtell is like that, in that we’re not trying to do everything for everybody. And that’s how I think the boutique investment banks have viewed themselves, in some ways. Like J.P. Morgan can do everything, they can do your financing, but if you’re Evercore or Centerview and you don’t have a balance sheet, you’re not lending, so you’re going to focus more narrowly on just the M&A advisory work—and they argue also that as a result of that, they have fewer conflicts.

I would say that among law firms, you could argue in some ways the direction that our firm took, compared to the direction many of the other large firms took, is in many ways like that of a boutique, because we’ve decided to focus on a core area. We do think that tax and antitrust are part of that core, delivering that service and that product, and so we have that. But some firms have decided they want to be like a Walmart and be everywhere and do everything for everybody. So it’s just a different strategic approach. But I would say that we just have taken more of the approach of what you’ve just mentioned.

DBL: It’s interesting, though—why aren’t there then more Wachtell-type firms, with one or two offices and 150 or 200 lawyers, compared to 2,000 lawyers? Because Wachtell has been so spectacularly successful—why don’t some other people try to be the Herb [Wachtells] and Marty [Liptons] of 2025?

DKL: Maybe it’s a possibility. I think that there’s a lot of value associated with brand name and experience, so there could be a possibility that someone wants to create a new small firm that tries to do something similar, but maybe they’ve decided that they need the infrastructure of a larger firm to get the business, in the meantime. It’s hard to say; maybe that is a possibility in the future.

DBL: It’s interesting, though: I think you’re totally right about brand, in the sense that if I have a litigation and I hire some famous litigator who used to be at a big firm but now has their own boutique, I feel that the board isn’t going to get mad at me if something goes wrong because I can say, “Well, this person used to be a partner here or there.” But if I’m doing some gigantic transaction that requires a lot of lawyers across many different practice areas, and this transaction better be done right or we’re going to be in big trouble, it’s like that old cliché, “Well, you don’t get in trouble for hiring Wachtell”—or Cravath or S&C or Kirkland, or whoever you want to mention. So probably the brand is a sort of protection against these upstarts.

DKL: If you’re an M&A firm or a law firm that’s focused on M&A, you still need tax advice, you still need litigation advice, you still need benefits and antitrust; otherwise, you really can’t provide adequate advice to the client on M&A. So it still requires attorneys from different practice groups to even deliver the M&A advice that you need. That’s why it may be a little bit harder. Even if we spun out as just a corporate group, we still would need those other groups as part of providing that advice.

DBL: I have to ask, since this is the de rigueur topic—you mentioned associates turning documents—what about AI? I’m guessing that it is not being used in many of the deals Wachtell works on, but maybe you’re using it for pieces of things—for diligence, for lower-stakes things. Are you exploring the AI space?

DKL: We have a group that is actively exploring it. We don’t yet employ it widely, on any widespread basis. I think that AI has been incorporated for some period of time in discovery, for example, and being able to discover or find emails that have certain terms. In the corporate practice, we’ve not employed AI yet. I think there’s been a lot of focus on making sure that all client information is confidential, and we don’t want to add anything to a cloud system that could be publicly available. I know that there are newer systems where you can create an internal cloud of just your documents. And I think we have started looking at products that do that, that would help us synthesize the information within Wachtell and use it a little bit more intelligently.

I do think AI is here and it’s going to continue to advance and get better, but right now we don’t use it on a very widespread basis. But I have seen it pop up. For example, non-disclosure agreements—I’ve seen some bidders not mark it up themselves, but have an AI system effectively do their markup. And it’s supposed to learn based on the things that they care about, that the client cares about, in terms of how to mark up a non-disclosure agreement. So we are seeing it pop up more and more frequently.

DBL: That’s funny, actually; I have a friend who’s an in-house lawyer, and that’s what he uses AI for. He is not going to have AI do the actual M&A agreement or the real transformative deal document—but an NDA here or there, it’s okay.

Let me ask you one last question before we go to the speed round. You’ve been practicing now for almost 25 years. Over that almost quarter century, what are some of the biggest changes you have seen in the world of M&A?

DKL: I would say the biggest changes, at least the ones I’ve seen, are not so much about M&A but just the practice of corporate law. I’d mention a couple of things. I would say we do more matters at a time than we used to. When I started at the firm, every attorney worked on fewer matters, whereas now I feel like you’re working on more matters at one time. And technology has allowed that in many ways, allowed people to work on more things at the same time, and so there’s a greater speed.

I would say another thing I’ve observed is there’s just less office time. I remember I used to be, as an associate, in the office all the time, all around the clock, all day and night. And I think there’s more comfort with remote working at night: it’s 7:00 p.m., so you go home, and you have to work on something, but you can do it at home, and you don’t have to actually be in the office all the time. I think those are two things that I’ve at least noticed, in terms of day-to-day practice, that have changed over time.

DBL: We are recording this on a Friday afternoon. You’re in your office, and you’re looking immaculate in a suit. But even at Wachtell, you’re saying there is now some tolerance for remote work, maybe in the evenings or something. I believe it has been publicly reported that you’re a five-day-in-the-office firm, but it sounds like maybe you can get out of the office a little more.

DKL: Partly it’s the technology, actually; the technology has gotten better, so you can be productive when you’re not necessarily in the office. We still believe in a five-day-a-week policy, mainly because we do think that there are a lot of benefits from being together, both in terms of training and just learning from each other, so I’m still a believer that we should be in the office when we can. I just think that it used to be that there was even more face time or it was just harder to work at home, so even in the evenings you’d be in the office all the time, whereas I feel like now it’s less common. If you’re able to work in the evening, at home, and get it done, I think there’s just a greater acceptance of that.

DBL: Well, it’s funny—again, this was a long time ago, but when I was at Wachtell, sometimes I would leave my jacket on the chair when I left for the night, because maybe people would think I was still there if they saw my jacket. Then at some point they installed those environmentally friendly lights, and your lights would go off after a while with no motion in the office, so you couldn’t do that anymore. But I guess people no longer have to leave jackets on their chairs and pretend they’re still there.

DKL: Exactly.

DBL: Let’s turn to the speed round. These are four questions, and they’re the same for all my guests.

My first question is, what do you like the least about the law? And this can either be the practice of law, or if you want to go back to your Con Law days, this can be law as an abstract system.

DKL: I would talk more about the practice of law. I think the thing that is the hardest is that it can be very time-consuming and all-consuming, which often leaves little personal time and can be hard not only on you individually, but especially hard on significant others or family. And I think that’s probably the biggest challenge, if you have a partner who has to be sympathetic to do that, because it can be very hard on them as well. And I don’t know if it’s something specific to the law, but it is definitely something, given the level that we’re practicing at, that can be tough.

DBL: Let me ask you this. One thing that a lot of lawyers say when I ask this question is that their least favorite thing is billing time. At Wachtell, even though you famously often charge based on the complexity of the transaction and other factors, rather than the numbers of hours churned, you still do track your time, correct?

DKL: We keep it for internal purposes, just to understand how much effort has been dedicated to a particular matter. It doesn’t always translate into what we’re billing, but it is a good internal way to track that. Now, some matters are maybe billed out on time, especially more litigation matters—they could be, depending on the arrangement, billed out based on time. In the transactions practice, it tends to be less like that.

DBL: My second question is, what would you be if you were not a lawyer?

DKL: Oh, I don’t know. I enjoy architecture quite a bit. I enjoy how it involves creativity but there’s also an analytical aspect and a precision to it, so I think I would like to do that. I would say probably the more realistic thing is that if I hadn’t gone into law, I probably would’ve gone into medicine or something. But I guess that’s a split question a little bit, in terms of what I would’ve liked to have done and what I probably actually would’ve done if I were not a lawyer.

DBL: My third question is—and I’m sure a lot of people will be interested in hearing the answer from a Wachtell Lipton partner—how much sleep do you get each night?

DKL: I get more than probably most people expect—I get between seven, seven and a half hours of sleep a night. And I find that if I don’t, it really impacts my ability. Now, there are many times where I have to get a lot less, but I try to shoot for that.

DBL: Okay, good; that’s healthy. And my last question, is any final words of wisdom, such as career advice or life advice, for my listeners?

DKL: At least for me, and I know it’s a cliché, but I generally think that you should do something that you enjoy. People generally succeed when they are doing something they like, not doing it just for money. It’s hard to sustain, especially a very time-consuming career, if people don’t enjoy what they’re doing.

But I am also a firm believer, having been raised under a tiger-mom philosophy, that you often have to push through at first. People enjoy things when they’re good at them—and the only way to get good or better at something is by repetition, by doing it more and more. And so I would remind people that sometimes you have to push at the beginning to get better at something.

In terms of career advice, your reputation is really important. Whatever you jump into, try to really focus on doing a very good job at the very beginning, because your career path is very much dependent on how people think of you, and you get better opportunities if people think positively of you. So right from the start, try to hit it out of the park, because people will invest in you if they feel like you are focused and invested in what you’re doing. So I would say reputation is important.

DBL: I totally agree with all of that advice, especially your point about enjoying what you do. I’ve really enjoyed this conversation, David; thank you so much for joining me.

DKL: Thanks David—I appreciate it.

DBL: Thanks so much to David for joining me. It’s always a pleasure to catch up with an old friend—and to hear that things continue to go well at my former firm.

Thanks to Tommy Harron, my sound engineer here at Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to you, my listeners and readers. To connect with me, please email me at davidlat at Substack dot com, or find me on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, at davidlat, and on Instagram and Threads at davidbenjaminlat.

If you enjoyed today’s episode, please rate, review, and subscribe. Please subscribe to the Original Jurisdiction newsletter if you don’t already, over at davidlat dot substack dot com. This podcast is free, but it’s made possible by paid subscriptions to the newsletter.

The next episode should appear on or about Wednesday, September 3. Until then, may your thinking be original and your jurisdiction free of defects.

