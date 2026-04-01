Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

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Peter Kalis's avatar
Peter Kalis
5d

This is a very thoughtful contribution to an otherwise emotion-laden debate. Many thanks.

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Joe's avatar
Joe
5d

Generally agree. My view has always been (1) better odds for Trump than most gave him — policy preferences or political bias seemed to me to influence the legal analysis; (2) most likely result is Trump loses on constitutional grounds (50%) but not far behind (35%) is Trump loses on statutory grounds; and (3) a 10-15% chance Trump wins, at least in part. After argument my odds have shifted a bit: 40% Trump loses on constitutional grounds, 30% Trump loses on statutory grounds, and 20-30% Trump wins at least in part. Sauer was more effective than Wang, and 5% of my change in odds is from that, but most change from questions by Barrett and Gorsuch and Kavenaugh. If those three are inclined to go with Alito and Thomas, odds of statutory and constitutional loss for Trump reverse, with Roberts likely making it 6-3 for statutory loss. But agree that 5-4 win for Trump, at least in part (in country illegally, maybe, or never shown any intent to do anything other than a short stay, or maybe came only to take advantage of birthright) is entirely possible. Would not want to bet the farm on any outcome.

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