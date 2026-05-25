Sarah Eddy and William Savitt of Wachtell Lipton, counsel to OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, arriving at the federal courthouse in Oakland (photo by Karl Mondon / AFP via Getty Images).

This week’s Judicial Notice is sponsored by

BriefCatch is trusted by over 22,000 legal professionals, 40 Am Law 200 firms, and 70+ courts. Built directly into Microsoft Word, it delivers real-time insights to help you write with precision, clarity, and confidence. And with RealityCheck, BriefCatch now verifies that citations are accurate and authorities are used correctly. To learn more, schedule a meeting with an expert—or try it out for free with BriefCatch Express.

I hope you’re reading this Judicial Notice news roundup after a wonderful Memorial Day weekend, during which you had time to relax with family and friends—and to reflect on our courageous compatriots whose sacrifices made it possible. Our family spent much of the weekend in Middletown, Connecticut, where we attended Zach’s 20th college reunion at Wesleyan. We took the kids and had a great time, even if the weather left something to be desired.

Speaking of a great time, I thoroughly enjoyed the Broadway play Becky Shaw, which I caught on Wednesday afternoon. As noted in the rave review of The New York Times (gift link), the show “tends to be described as a comedy about a blind date gone bad, but it’s more sprawling than that, with more on its mind.” It’s definitely worth seeing—but act fast, since its limited Broadway run concludes on June 14. (FTC-required disclosure: after I praised Second Stage Theater’s productions of Mother Play and Purpose, I was offered a complimentary ticket to Becky Shaw, which I happily accepted. Who knew that free theater was a perk of being a legal journalist?)

Now, on to the news.

Lawyers of the Week: William “Bill” Savitt, Sarah Eddy, Russell Cohen, and John “Jay” Jurata.

Speaking of drama, for three weeks, the tech world—and the world more generally—watched the high-stakes, high-profile jury trial in Musk v. Altman. The case is complicated, but the simplified version is that Elon Musk sued fellow billionaire Sam Altman; OpenAI, which Altman leads as CEO; and Microsoft, a strategic investor in OpenAI. Musk challenged OpenAI’s conversion to a for-profit company, arguing that the defendants “stole a charity” (in Musk’s words).

In the Oakland courtroom of Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers (N.D. Cal.), high-powered lawyers and law firms did battle. Musk’s team was led by Steve Molo of MoloLamken and Marc Toberoff of Toberoff & Associates. Altman and OpenAI were represented by a team of Wachtell Lipton and Morrison & Foerster lawyers that was led by William Savitt and Sarah Eddy. Microsoft was defended by a team from Dechert headed by Russell Cohen and Jay Jurata.

Last Monday, the case went to the jury. And after deliberating for less than two hours, the jurors rejected Musk’s $150 billion lawsuit—on statute-of-limitations grounds. The jury’s verdict was merely advisory, but Judge Gonzalez Rogers quickly accepted its conclusion as her own and dismissed the case. Musk said he plans to appeal.

We’ll see what happens at the Ninth Circuit. But for now, the obvious Lawyers of the Week are the lead lawyers for Altman, OpenAI, and Microsoft: Bill Savitt and Sarah Eddy of Wachtell Lipton, and Russ Cohen and Jay Jurata of Dechert. For a behind-the-scenes look at their trial strategy, check out Am Law Litigation Daily, where Ross Todd featured and interviewed the foursome as his Litigators of the Week. (I’d also give a shoutout to Josh Dubin and his colleagues at DRC Litigation Strategies, who worked with Wachtell Lipton and MoFo on jury research and selection—a fascinating process in its own right, which I wrote about back in 2024.)

Other lawyers in the news:

The other big legal story of last week was the establishment of Donald Trump’s $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” I discuss it in more detail below, under Litigation of the Week. But for now, I’d like to give a quick shoutout to Brian Morrissey , who stepped down as general counsel of the Treasury Department—almost immediately after the fund was announced. Morrissey didn’t give a public reason for his resignation, and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche raised the possibility that it might be “a coincidence”—but I doubt it.

Speaking of Blanche, senators weren’t buying what he was selling regarding the Anti-Weaponization Fund. On Tuesday, Senate Republicans had a closed-door meeting with Blanche about the fund—and according to Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), the senators “were pissed… screaming at the acting attorney general.”

In happier news for the Trump administration out of the Senate, the chamber used its relatively new “en bloc” process and confirmed 13 nominees for U.S. attorney positions, by a party-line vote of 46-43.

Speaking of federal prosecutors, the U.S. Department of Justice charged a former assistant U.S. attorney, Carmen Lineberger (S.D. Fla.), with stealing records related to special counsel Jack Smith ’s investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Goldman Sachs hired Terakeet, an exclusive (and expensive) “reputation management” firm, to go online and minimize the ties of its chief legal officer, Kathryn “Kathy” Ruemmler , to the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Alas, things didn’t go as planned, as reported by The Times (gift link).

Winning a criminal appeal as a defendant is pretty difficult. But Tom Goldstein—the former high-court advocate who was convicted of tax and other financial crimes, related to his side hustle as a high-stakes poker player—just improved his odds significantly. How? He hired former U.S. solicitor general and current Cooley partner Elizabeth Prelogar, one of the nation’s leading Supreme Court and appellate practitioners, to handle his expected appeal to the Fourth Circuit.

In memoriam:

Former congressman Barney Frank (D-Mass.)—who graduated from Harvard Law School and served for 32 years in Congress, where he was a leading LGBTQ legislator and co-sponsored the Dodd-Frank Act—passed away at 86.

Harry Olivar—who graduated from Harvard Law and was a partner for more than 25 years at Quinn Emanuel, where he chaired the national securities practice and served as general counsel—passed away at 62, after a car crash in Georgia.

May they rest in peace.

Judges of the Week: Justices Sarah Warren and Charles Bethel.

Last Tuesday, Justices Sarah Warren and Charles “Charlie” Bethel won reelection to the Georgia Supreme Court, as reported by The New York Times and Georgia Recorder. Both Republican appointees, Justices Warren and Bethel fended off two Democratic challengers, state senator Jen Jordan and personal-injury lawyer Miracle Rankin, respectively. Warren won almost 60% of the vote in her race, while Bethel had a much narrower victory: around 51% of the vote, to Rankin’s 49%.

The elections are officially nonpartisan—but as I recently wrote in discussing the similarly nonpartisan elections for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, voters in Georgia are well aware of which candidates are Republicans and which are Democrats. And not only that, but this latest election was especially partisan: the Republicans received support from figures like Governor Brian Kemp and conservative organizations like Frontline Policy Action, while the Democrats enjoyed endorsements from former president Barack Obama, former vice president Kamala Harris, and various national organizations that support abortion rights.

This move in the direction of more partisan judicial elections raises an interesting First Amendment issue: what are judicial candidates allowed and not allowed to say when running for office, consistent with the canons of judicial ethics? For example, to what extent can a candidate describe herself as pro-life or pro-choice while campaigning, while not violating ethical rules against committing to rule in a certain way as a judge?

In Fischer v. Thomas, which arose out of a 2022 judicial election in Kentucky, the Sixth Circuit took what might be described as a pro-First Amendment approach. From the opinion of Judge Amul Thapar:

Ultimately, speech like the [Republican] candidates’ [generally pro-life] comments about abortion is simply part of the bargain that states strike when they choose to make judges elected directly by the people. During judicial elections, candidates must be allowed to communicate their views so that voters know which candidates align with their own values. And sometimes, communicating those views can get close to the line of candidates signaling to voters how they will vote in an upcoming case. But as long as candidates don’t cross that line, their speech is protected by the First Amendment.

But then in Jordan v. Darrisaw, the Eleventh Circuit gave the green light to Georgia’s Judicial Qualifications Commission to enforce the Code of Judicial Conduct against Jordan and Rankin, the Democratic candidates in the recent Georgia Supreme Court election. The per curiam opinion cited both Eleventh Circuit and out-of-circuit precedents upholding such judicial-ethics rules as passing constitutional muster.

For more, check out Advisory Opinions. Sarah Isgur and David French note the tension between the Sixth and Eleventh Circuit rulings, but don’t come out clearly on one side or the other—and that’s where I land for now as well. I’ll continue to follow this issue in the courts—and I wouldn’t be surprised if the U.S. Supreme Court ends up having to weigh in and provide a framework for how to weigh the competing values.

In other news about judges and the judiciary:

In public remarks that received widespread media coverage (collected by Howard Bashman at How Appealing), Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson criticized her colleagues’ decision to immediate finalize their decision in Louisiana v. Callais. As she argued in her dissent, this move—which would help Louisiana draw a new map in time for the 2026 elections—made the Court look partisan, in her view.

Last Friday, Kevin Warsh was sworn in as Federal Reserve chair. The swearing-in took place at the White House, with Donald Trump in attendance—a departure from recent tradition, where the ceremonies happened at the offices of the Fed, without the president present. Justice Clarence Thomas conducted the swearing-in, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh attended. (Warsh graduated from Harvard Law School, and while he was an undergraduate at Stanford, he worked as an intern on Thomas’s confirmation to the Court.)

The title of Professor Josh Blackman’s Volokh Conspiracy post (via How Appealing) is a good summary of its content: “Chief Judge Kimberly Moore Commissions Bizarre AI Cartoon About The Federal Circuit Without Judge Pauline Newman .”

Professor Robert Anderson tweeted about what he described as “concerning new evidence of bias in the Delaware Chancellor's handling of Elon Musk’s cases in the Chancery Court”—specifically, “a LinkedIn ‘reaction’ by Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick to a post about a case involving Musk.” And not just any case, but one “the Chancellor herself was actively presiding over at the time of the reaction—the $55 billion Musk compensation case.” (I’m puzzled as to why this hasn’t garnered news coverage; am I missing something?)

In nominations news, the Senate confirmed former federal prosecutor and current Nelson Mullins partner Sheria Akins Clarke to the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, 52-38—with eight Democrats voting yes. Clarke is the first Black woman to be nominated for a judgeship in Trump’s second term.

Job of the Week: an opportunity for litigation associates in Northern California.

Lateral Link is assisting an elite, market-paying, litigation-focused firm in Northern California in its search for associates to join its globally integrated disputes practice. Associates work on high-stakes matters in intentionally lean teams and receive substantial stand-up experience, including taking and defending depositions, arguing substantive motions, preparing witnesses, and contributing directly to trial strategy. The practice offers flexibility across IP and general commercial litigation, with staffing based on merit and interest rather than internal politics or origination credit. This is a rare opportunity for associates seeking sophisticated trial experience, meaningful responsibility, and top-of-market compensation. If interested, please email Sean Hamrin at shamrin@laterallink.com to learn more.