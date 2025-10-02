Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Kalis's avatar
Peter Kalis
1d

Bravo to you and FIRE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Orin Kerr's avatar
Orin Kerr
13hEdited

I agree with David that Ilya's remarks don't seem likely to be the target of significant protest. From what I can tell, Ilya has done several dozen of these talks without being protested since the Hastings event where he (absurdly) was prevented from speaking. I mostly recently saw him speak at Stanford Law a few months ago, invited by the student chapter of the Federalist Society, and there was no protest at all. Some law students who strongly disagreed with him attended the speech and asked him pointed questions during the Q&A, but that's how these things are supposed to go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Lat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture