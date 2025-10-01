A Happy Warrior, For Her Clients And For The Rule Of Law: Jeannie Rhee

Jeannie Rhee is one of the nation’s leading litigators, with the awards and accolades to prove it—including, most recently, recognition last month from Forbes as one of America’s Top 250 Lawyers. But her legal career is not only impressive; it’s also very interesting.

The past few years have been extremely eventful for Jeannie. From 2017 until 2019, she worked on a matter you might have heard of: special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. She then became a partner in the Washington, D.C. office of Paul Weiss—her professional home until May 2025, when she and several other partners left (itself a newsworthy event).

Together with top trial lawyers Karen Dunn (a past podcast guest) and Bill Isaacson, Jeannie co-founded Dunn Isaacson Rhee—in my opinion, the most exciting new firm to launch in 2025 to date. And since starting DIR, Jeannie continues to handle headline-making cases—most notably, the federal government’s antitrust case against Google.

Why did Jeannie and her partners leave Paul Weiss? What is their vision for DIR as a firm? Looking back in light of recent events, what does she think about her work on the Mueller investigation? We covered all this and more, including Jeannie’s service as a D.C. federal prosecutor and at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, in the latest Original Jurisdiction podcast.

David Lat: Welcome to the Original Jurisdiction podcast. I'm your host, David Lat, author of a Substack newsletter about law and the legal profession also named Original Jurisdiction. You're listening to the eighty-second episode of this podcast, recorded on Friday, September 26.

Today I’m pleased to welcome Jeannie Rhee. A deeply experienced, battle-tested crisis manager and litigation strategist, Jeannie is a founding partner of Dunn Isaacson Rhee, perhaps the most noteworthy new boutique launched in 2025 to date. Before founding Dunn Isaacson Rhee, she was a partner at two Am Law 100 firms. Jeannie also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, handling more than 30 jury and bench trials; as a deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel; and as a senior deputy in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Jeannie has been recognized as a leading litigator and trial lawyer by numerous authorities, including Chambers and Partners, The American Lawyer, Benchmark Litigation, and Lawdragon. Without further ado, here’s my conversation with Jeannie Rhee.

Jeannie, thank you so much for joining me.

Jeannie Rhee: Thank you so much for having me.

DL: So we’ve known each other for a long time, going back to before either of us went to law school. But for the benefit of my listeners, let’s start with your background and upbringing. I believe we share something in common: we’re both the children of immigrants.

JR: I’m actually the immigrant, along with my parents. We came to America when I was six.

DL: And where did you come from?

JR: We came from Seoul, South Korea. My mom and my younger brother and I spoke no English. My dad spoke English, and we all came together because he had a business opportunity here, and so we were supposed to come for two years. And my father, who loved America, figured out a way to stay—and the rest is history.

DL: So do you remember much about—or anything about—that time?

JR: Yes. It’s hard to forget because it was pretty traumatic. We had a lot of family in Seoul, and I was so comfortable in my own skin; I remember that feeling. And then we picked up and came to a place where I felt super uncomfortable. But I also could sense that my mother was so uncomfortable, because you can imagine: this is 1977 or so, she doesn’t speak any English, she has two small kids, her husband is working all the time, and she really doesn’t know up from down. It was hard.

DL: And what part of the United States did you settle in?

JR: A town called Monroeville, Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh.

DL: And what led you to gravitate towards the law? Your father, you mentioned, was in business. Did you have any lawyers in the family or any early exposure to law?

JR: It’s funny—my father is actually a lawyer by education. He went to Seoul National University; it’s not like the American system, more like the German system. But he didn’t want to practice law, so he immediately instead started working for a Korean company and never actually practiced. Fast-forward, though: I think I knew from a really young age I wanted to be a lawyer because even from my earliest memory, especially because speaking English was hard for my mother, I did a lot of navigating on her behalf. I used to imitate my mother on the phone all the time just to make doctor’s appointments or to figure out travel issues or to navigate on my mother’s behalf for my younger brother. Those are some of my earliest memories.

DL: It sounds like you had to grow up pretty fast, in a way.

JR: Oh yeah, I did. I’ve been a 40-year-old woman my whole life. I’m no longer 40—I’ve been many, many, many years past 40—but in my mind, for as long as I can remember, I’ve basically been a 40-year-old woman.

DL: So one way that we connected was through debate circles. You were very active in high school and college speech and debate.

JR: As were you!

DL: Yes, indeed—and your husband as well. Did that pique your interest in becoming a lawyer?

JR: I think it’s actually the reverse: I’ve always felt like a lawyer, again, in the same way that I’ve felt like a 40-year-old woman my whole life. I really do remember advocating for my mom, literally advocating for her, because she didn’t understand X, Y, or Z. So I would try to explain on her behalf.

For example, she had to learn how to drive for the first time. She was not very good at it, and there was the study portion of the exam as well as the driving portion of it. She had a hard time all around. I remember telling my father, “Don’t worry, I’m going to take care of it,” then going with my mother to the driving examination and basically talking on her behalf to the various personnel there, who then felt extremely sorry for her. I was her mouthpiece. I remember these things, saying how hard she had studied and how nervous she was, and so please forgive her, her nerves got the better of her. I remember narrating, basically from the backseat of the driver’s exam, on her behalf.

DL: Wow, that’s remarkable. And it must have been a challenging experience—but I guess you did learn how to be quick on your feet and persuasive.

JR: It was mostly just trying very hard to get somebody to feel sorry for us!

DL: Well, whatever it takes to win over the factfinder or the person in charge!

When you went to law school, what type of career did you envision for yourself?

JR: When I got to law school, I thought I was going to be an academic. I do not have an academic’s personality or disposition. But because when you’re young and you’re ambitious and you only really know how to do one thing, which is study, you naturally then gravitate to the thing that you know. And so, at that point in time, that is all that I knew. I went straight through because I was pretty eager to get started in my adult life because I felt like an adult. I felt like an adult for so long; I was ready to actually be an adult. And so when I went straight through, I really didn’t have a whole lot of life experience. All I knew was studying; all I knew was academia. And then, obviously, once I got to a clerkship, and I saw what was happening in a courtroom, that’s when I realized actually what I really wanted to be doing was practicing.

DL: Very interesting. So you did two clerkships, actually: you clerked for the D.D.C. and the D.C. Circuit. I’m guessing the trial-court clerkship was perhaps more informative to you, in terms of tapping into this trial-lawyer future of yours?

JR: When I was applying to law school, my priority, first and foremost, was to do an appellate clerkship. It was a lot of just fortuitous circumstance that I ended up doing two and did it in the same courthouse, back to back—one for a district-court judge in D.C., and then on the D.C. Circuit. And it’s so funny because when I got to my district-court clerkship, which I did first, it was so energizing. I was in court every single day, and I clerked for a legendary judge who loved being on the bench and loved having his matters regularly appear before him. He just thrived being in court. That was his personality and his disposition. And, may he rest in peace, I adored him. He was my first professional mentor, in an incredibly significant and profoundly material way. And I’m totally getting choked up because I loved him, and I will always love him.

DL: For the record, that was Judge Stanley Sporkin, who was this larger-than-life figure on the bench, for those of you who are familiar with D.D.C.

JR: Yes, and I love my appellate-court judge, and they couldn’t have been more different—but they couldn’t also have been more supportive. Judge Judith Rogers, whom I clerked for on the D.C. Circuit, in her very quiet and very measured and always perfectly turned-out way, also couldn’t have been more supportive. Through her, I attended my first D.C. Circuit Conference, where all the judges convened. And it was an eye-opening experience and a really privileged experience, as a young law clerk, to see the best of the bar gathered together and to realize that this is actually a community, an incredibly tight-knit and distinguished community. And I became pretty desperate to make sure that I belonged there.

DL: And then, after your clerkships, you did join that community of lawyers.

JR: This is where it feels very odd because I remember so viscerally how I felt in that first D.C. judicial conference and how out of my own skin I felt because it’s like these are important and incredibly distinguished personages all gathered together, and I’m just me. I don’t belong here. And time has clearly passed, and I’ve done a lot of interesting things, but in my heart of hearts, I’m still that young law clerk who is awestruck by everybody around me.

DL: That’s so interesting, because your résumé couldn’t get much better. You went to Yale College, you went to Yale Law School, you clerked for two of the most prestigious courts in the country, for very prominent judges. And yet it sounds like you felt what I guess some people sometimes call “imposter syndrome.”

JR: Yeah, it’s not so much imposter syndrome because look, I am a confident person, and I mostly also really believe in hard work, and I put in the effort. But I think it’s more that you shouldn’t take any of this for granted. Lots of people work really, really hard. Lots of people are really, really talented. I am also just fortunate. I’ve been super lucky and super privileged to have had the opportunities that I’ve had. So that’s what I just don’t take for granted. I think there are some people, just by way of their own backgrounds and their own personalities, who expect all good things to happen to them. I don’t come from that vantage point, so I just feel super grateful.

DL: Well, that is always a wonderful outlook to have, and I would urge all my listeners to take that to heart.

JR: You’re like this!

DL: I try to be.

JR: I remember meeting you when you were still in high school.

DL: Yes, I was touring colleges. And you and your husband Chris—he was not then your husband—showed me around Yale, and then maybe you were both going to the city, maybe to visit his family. So my parents and I gave you a lift in the family minivan.

JR: I remember meeting you when you were still a teenager, and I think I was still a teenager. And I liked you so much because, again, there are people who are just happy to be there. And I think we share that: we’re happy to be here.

DL: Yes, that is so, so true. So where did you go after your clerkships?

JR: I went straight into the government. I was lucky. My husband Chris, whom we’ve talked about, was a classmate of mine both in college and in law school. At the time, Chris was clerking for Judge Merrick Garland, who was relatively new to his position on the D.C. Circuit. Obviously, he eventually became the chief judge and then our attorney general. But at that time, he had very recently come out of the Justice Department. And so, through some introductions that he made for both of us, Chris and I worked in the Justice Department out of our clerkships—an incredible vantage point as a young lawyer to see government working, in a pretty significant and serious way.

DL: And so it sounds like that was actually through Judge Garland, then, rather than, say, DOJ Honors or something like that.

JR: Oh, I applied to DOJ’s Honors Program, and I got a really lovely rejection letter. And it’s actually so funny because this is also where things that you’re incredibly disappointed about in the first instance are opportunities in the next instance. I applied to DOJ Honors and I did not get my first job at DOJ through DOJ Honors. But in that process, I met Patty Stemler, who again in an incredible act of just generosity, took time out of her very busy schedule and wrote back to me and said, “You look like you’re a great candidate. We just aren’t in a position to make an offer, but we should keep touch.” That was kind of incredible—and, in fact, we did keep in touch. And then fast-forward to lots of different iterations of my career, I got to work with Patty Stemler—the legendary Patty Stemler. And for those listeners who are not as old as we are, Patty Stemler was the longtime chief of DOJ’s criminal appellate section.

DL: That’s remarkable. I do think there is, again, a lesson there too: always treat folks well throughout these processes, and you’ll form friendships and professional relationships that may benefit you for years to come.

JR: I was so profoundly touched, but also grateful for those touch points and for people’s graciousness and their generosity. To fast-forward, that’s the reason why, for me, it’s unbelievably important that I pay it forward. And Patty Stemler is such a great example: for her, it’s as natural as breathing. But it matters.

DL: Yeah, so true. In your time as an assistant U.S. attorney, you worked with some great colleagues in a renowned office, and you had I think something like 30 trials as an AUSA.

JR: We were all crazily trying to go to trial, all the time. When I think back on it, my contemporaries at that point in time—Kathy Ruemmler who went on to be the White House counsel and is now the general counsel at Goldman Sachs, Lisa Monaco, John Carlin—we were all young prosecutors together at the same time, all desperately trying to get more trials, not less.

DL: And I think one thing to remind people of is in the District of Columbia, because you are dealing with both federal issues but also issues relating to the District, you probably get more trials than assistant U.S. attorneys in other jurisdictions.

JR: It’s a really unusual office that way, because it is the local prosecutor as well as the federal prosecutor. And, in fact, the federal side of it is tiny in comparison to the local side. Even though it is one of the largest U.S. attorney’s offices in the country, that’s because it covers local prosecution as well as federal prosecution.

DL: And from your time in the U.S. attorney’s office, is there a case or a trial or two that particularly stands out to you?

JR: Oh, yes. I was relatively junior in the office when I got a chance to join the trial team of what was then the biggest public-corruption case that the District had seen in a really long time. There was a prosecution of the Washington Teachers Union—which at that time was a closed shop, and I think it might still be—but in any event, at that point, every public school teacher in the District of Columbia was a dues-paying member of the Washington Teachers Union. And it turned out that it was thoroughly corrupt from the inside. And so there was obviously an investigation and then a prosecution of the entire leadership of the Washington Teachers Union. And that was a trial that started right after Memorial Day. We did jury selection, I think literally the day after Memorial Day, and the jury returned its verdict after Labor Day.

DL: Wow.

JR: So it was a very, very long trial. And it was in front of Judge Richard Leon, who is still a sitting judge in the District of Columbia, in D.D.C, the federal court. And again, because this is the way it works, he is legendary for wanting to know who appears in his courtroom. And so when I first showed up having joined the trial team, initially just to write oppositions to motions, and then I got a chance to appear in court and argue some of those, and he peered down from the bench and said, “This case has been going on for a while. Who are you to show up now?” And then, because I appeared in front of him literally every single day for months on end, he became a dear family friend and a tremendous mentor—he is a tremendous, tremendous mentor.

DL: Wow. Oh, that’s great. And then, where did you go after the U.S. attorney’s office?

JR: I went to private practice for the first time. I think I was nine years out of law school, had gone straight through to the government after clerkships. I remember I had the distinction/notoriety of being the lowest-paid AUSA in the District of Columbia at the time that I was there. When I started, because I came straight through from clerkships and because of the way that they did entry-level salary computations, I basically had no levers to my advantage.

I went into private practice and so went to what had just recently become WilmerHale, post the merger of Wilmer Cutler and Pickering and Hale and Dorr. And I practiced there for a little over two years and really learned how to be a private practitioner for the first time and learned the ropes under the likes of, again, legendary people like Jamie Gorelick and David Ogden.

And then there was an election, and I had become a partner there in the year that we had our second son. And so, really when you do the math, I really hadn’t been there for that long. And then, when the election happened, I had no plans of going anywhere. And I had put my head down and was just working hard. And I got an outreach because again, through the graciousness of Wilmer partners like Howard Shapiro, folks from Presidential Personnel Office reached out to see if I was interested in perhaps becoming a political appointee at the Justice Department.

DL: And I believe you served then in the Office of Legal Counsel, right?

JR: Right—and again, to rewind however many years ago, that was another office that I had applied to where I had interviewed and ultimately not gotten the job that I so desperately wanted. So I then came into the very same office as a political appointee.

DL: So you were at OLC, which is one of the most prestigious components of DOJ. It addresses a lot of issues of executive authority, but it’s a very different environment compared to being a trial lawyer. It’s like this brain trust, and you read a lot of prior OLC memos and cases and statutes and constitutional provisions. Did you miss the courtroom in that job? Or maybe I should frame it more positively: did you enjoy the job?

JR: I loved it. I really loved it. But really, when I got the call from the various folks who said that they were interested in whether or not I was interested, I thought somebody was pranking me. I really was like, “Who is this? And why would you want me to go to OLC?” That seemed like a prank. And then I served with David Barron, who was then a professor at Harvard and who is now a judge on the First Circuit; Marty Lederman, a professor at Georgetown; and Jonathan Cedarbaum, who was my law partner at Wilmer at the time, but a giant brain, I mean a giant brain who had been at OLC as an attorney-advisor back in the day. So I used to joke, “One of these things is not like the other,” I would sink the office, and I would also joke, when the four of us walked the halls or went somewhere as a pack, that I was their “street cred.” But it gave you a sense of how dorky they were—because if I am the posse’s street cred, you got some problems.

DL: Well, you probably had more trials under your belt at that point than the three of them combined, I’m guessing, because they weren’t trial lawyers. So no, you did give them street cred.

JR: I think I served as a healthy check, because I was as eager to be thoughtful and careful as those guys. But at the same time, when they got too involved in a conversation that migrated further and further away from the question that we were actually asked to answer, I would try to keep us on task.

DL: And you always need a person like that in a meeting or an organization. So that’s an important role.

JR: Yes, it is. I also didn’t spill food or beverages in the SCIF. So that is another notable distinction.

DL: So I’ve refreshed my recollection: SCIF, “Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility.” It has nothing to do with a boat. You probably spent a lot of time in SCIFs over your career. But where did you go after OLC?

JR: Well, I went back to Wilmer, and I practiced for six or so years, happily in private practice, and it felt like a homecoming, and then another election happened. And because it was then the start of the first Trump administration, I thought I was going to be in private practice for a continued stretch. I certainly wasn’t going to go back to the government because nobody from that administration would’ve asked me to go back into the government, or so I thought. And then, there was a firing of an FBI director, and within 48 hours the convening of a special counsel who was also my law partner at the time, Bob Mueller—whom I adored, just adored him. And we had worked together on other matters in private practice together. And so the next thing I knew, I was resigning abruptly talking, to my clients about the hard stop without a whole lot of notice, but also then filling out governmental paperwork again and going in for my drug test.

So it’s interesting you mentioned having to have those challenging conversations with your clients, and I think this was fairly early in your career as a partner. And that’s when you’re starting to build those client relationships and develop your reputation in private practice. Did you give thought to just saying to Bob Mueller, “thanks, but no thanks”?

JR: No, not even for a second—because I don’t have a good self-preservation instinct. If there is a burning fire, unlike I think the natural human reaction that tells you to run away from a giant burning fire, my instinct is, “Oh, look at that really exciting, super compelling blaze!”

DL: It’s great, and in some ways I think you’ve probably gotten a lot of incredible career opportunities and experiences out of that—although many of us would probably err on the other side, of running away from the fire.

So the Mueller investigation, of course, became very famous, and much of it was classified—of course, much of it wound up in the report, but some aspects are classified, which obviously we can’t talk about. But it’s interesting: in an earlier interview, with Benchmark Litigation, you noted that it arose at a very fraught time in our history—and if it was even possible, it seems that things have gotten even more fraught since then. So I’m just curious: does your work on that investigation resonate in a particular way or a different way for you in light of “recent events,” shall we say?

JR: I think not even so much recent events… how best to put it? My father had recently passed away at the time that Bob asked me to join. And for me, my father and I were extraordinarily close. He picked up and came to this country for all the right reasons and with a deeply profound belief in the idea of this country. And one of my saddest moments was the realization that he couldn’t see what his daughter was doing in service of what I really believe to be not a partisan issue, but just pretty foundational rule-of-law issues—the bedrock principles of separation of powers, and the resilience of institutions, and the importance of democratic norms with a little “d,” like elections and the integrity of elections.

So for me, it was an incredible privilege and one that I really took seriously, and I really, in my heart of hearts, did not want it to be or tried extremely hard to ensure that it was not a partisan endeavor. Again, in a moment where we keep becoming more and more polarized, I think it’s sad—I’m just sad about all of that. Above all else, I’d like to believe that I was an institutionalist. I believe in the power of institutions.

DL: Absolutely. And I think a lot of us who share that belief are concerned right now, and maybe we’ll get to that in a sec.

So you returned to private practice after your service on the special-counsel investigation, but you went to a different firm.

JR: I did go to a different firm. I was so excited to join Paul Weiss because for me, what it represented was an incredibly successful institution, but filled with people who did not take for granted their position. And at least at the time that I joined, it felt like an incredibly scrappy place. All these super intense and driven people who were so obviously highly successful and yet again, did not take any of it for granted, believed that it could all go away tomorrow—and proceeded to act accordingly. I came home after my day of wall-to-wall interviews and announced to my husband, “I have found my people!” And he said, “What, short people?” I said, “Yes.”

DL: Actually I think Brad Karp is pretty tall, isn’t he?

JR: He is tall amongst a lot of short people.

DL: So it’s interesting, I actually agree with you on that. If I just think about the vibes or personalities of firms, Paul Weiss is in many ways, on paper, at least very similar to a lot of the other elite law firms—but I think you’re right, there is a scrappiness and a kind of energy to the place. And so it sounds like it was a good fit for you.

JR: It was a really good fit for me. And even more importantly, what it gave me was the opportunity to see if I could really build a practice in the shape and in the form that I wanted to practice.

DL: So during your time at Paul Weiss, you really did come into your own as a partner at a large law firm in private practice, you really burnished your reputation, got a lot of honors and accolades—Chambers, American Lawyer, Benchmark, etc.

Earlier this year, not too long ago—I guess a couple of months, at this point, rather than weeks—you and some other partners from Paul Weiss, including a former podcast guest of mine, Karen Dunn, left Paul Weiss to launch Dunn Isaacson Rhee. So considering how well things were going at Paul Weiss, what led you and Karen and Bill Isaacson to strike out on your own?

JR: I think, above all else, we all wish Paul Weiss well, always, and all that I’m going to say on our collective behalf, which I think we’ve already said before, is wish nothing but kind and good regards for our former partners and colleagues. But we struck out on our own, and it felt like the right decision for us.

DL: And so look, this is my job—even if you pass on the question, I have to ask—what role did Paul Weiss’s settlement with the Trump administration play in that decision?

JR: Again, I think for us—and really, I’m going to underscore here since I’m the one on this podcast, for me, it was an opportunity to do things really the way that I want to make sure that I practice and I take on the kinds of matters that are important to me. And I also have the opportunity to mentor and bring along the next generation, which as we were talking about earlier on this podcast is something that is super important to me.

DL: So it’s interesting, I think you struck out on your own for many of the reasons that people do leave to launch boutiques. You wanted more autonomy, perhaps a more intimate professional environment, the ability to pick your cases and matters, and practice the way you would like to practice. But your prior experience in private practice was at two large firms. Was the idea of starting your own firm, including all the logistics involved—was that at all daunting to you?

JR: This is where it may be daunting to other people because they have self-preservation instincts, but I do not seem to have any. I have loved every minute of setting this place up, and I have found none of it to be daunting. I have found it to be a lot of work. It involves tremendous amount of dedication and hours invested to do it all, but it’s been a total joy. I have been so joyous about all of this.

DL: And it’s remarkable, how old is the firm right now? A couple of months?

JR: A couple of months.

DL: And you are already up to how many lawyers now, as of this recording?

JR: I think 30, give or take one or two, because at any moment in time we have things in the pipeline. And so we are happily growing.

DL: And do you and your partners have a vision for the firm? Of course, I know you have a vision for firm, but do you have an idea of how big you would want it to get, say?

JR: We definitely have a vision. Please, you’ve known me for a really long time—there’s always a plan, my friend. And then there are many steps to the plan that are broken out in excellent sub-parts. Oh, yes, there is a plan. So I think the best thing to say about all of that is we had milestones because, again, what are you without a good clipboard and a chart and tasks? We have hit milestones much faster than I anticipated or I had planned out. So we are exceeding expectations, and as a result, there is more planning to do.

DL: Speaking of plans, I guess when you struck out on your own, you put together some kind of business plan with these anticipated milestones and anticipated dates about when you would get to them, it sounds like.

JR: Because I’m a planner. My father came to America and worked for a series of big American companies, then became a gas station owner. And so I really feel like I am honoring my dad’s Korean shopkeeper skills by running a version of a shop. So I feel like he is looking down on me.

DL: It’s that entrepreneurial spirit that is, in some ways, the best part of this country. So it’s interesting: you are probably stretched very thin because you’re both trying to set up and grow this new firm, but you have also been extremely busy on your client matters. We’re recording this fairly late on a Friday night because you’ve been in trial, and I know it’s a pending matter, so don’t say anything that you can’t say, but tell us about what you’re working on these days in terms of substantive client matters.

JR: Again, we’ve just been so grateful and thrilled by the support, especially from clients, continuing clients and new clients. And we’re busy, we’re busy, and this trial is a reflection of that, but this trial is not the entirety of the work that our firm is doing. And so there’s just a lot going on, and I am able to make sure that we’re firing on all cylinders.

DL: And “this trial,” just to be clear—you’re referring to, and you’re publicly identified in the news and in the records and such as counsel of record—this is the Google, or is it Alphabet, antitrust litigation, right?

JR: Yes. This is the Google remedies trial, yep.

DL: Yes. The remedies trial, because there was the earlier trial, which I guess happened when you still were at Paul Weiss. By the way, do you refer to your new firm as DIR or Dunn Isaacson Rhee? What’s your shorthand for it?

JR: One of those two options. So when we identify who we work for on the record in court, for example, we say Dunn Isaacson Rhee, but that’s a mouthful. So we refer to each other and in conversation as DIR. “The DIR team is going to take care of that.” “The DIR team has the lead on this filing.”

DL: And I have to say, I see a lot of law firm websites and collateral, and I think DIR is just very nice and crisp, and the visual elements look good. From what I’ve seen, the offices look great. It looks like you’re settling in pretty quickly.

JR: Well, thank you. We worked really, really hard on that website, and I have a whole side interest in design. I peruse lots and lots of Architectural Digest and design content. So the visual appearance of the website was incredibly important to me. And obviously, then the words, the content of the website, was incredibly important to all of us. Back to one of the questions that you had, do we have a vision? Oh, yes, we do. And I think that website is a reflection, a very serious reflection, of what it is that we’re committed to doing at this firm.

DL: And I think I recall seeing on the website a reference to the firm in some ways as almost like a special operations or SWAT team….

JR: Yes, we’re a legal SWAT team.

DL: Yes, for people’s highest-stakes legal matters, existential stuff to companies like the Google antitrust litigation—those are the types of matters you want to be handling, it sounds like.

JR: Yes, because again, I am really, really grateful and lucky to be working at a place where they too similarly seem to have no self-preservation instinct. And so we collectively are like, “fire, fire, fire!”

DL: Let me ask you this then. So your firm has grown super rapidly for such a young firm, but at the same time, you’re a couple dozen lawyers. Some of these matters, like this Google matter, are gigantic. I don’t know what the numbers are, gazillions of terabytes or what have you, but it’s lots of data. Is a smaller firm able to handle these types of matters—which a Paul Weiss is known for handling, that’s their bread and butter?

JR: Yeah, this is also the reason why when we were thinking about “can we do this,” it was important to be able to be sufficiently scaled and quickly, so that we could handle high-stakes matters—because they’re complicated matters, and therefore you really do actually need to staff them appropriately. That said, something that had been trending for a long time and was our experience when we were in Biglaw firms—Karen, Bill, and I had been at different law firms, but multiple firms—is that for big matters like these, the clients had already started layering different firms to work cohesively together.

There are different specialties, and there are different price points, and there are different synergies. And so clients are sophisticated and they already, as a matter of course, bring together multiple firms to work on these kinds of cases in a cohesive way, everybody bringing different superior skill sets and relative strengths to the project. So for us, it didn’t feel like such a crazy proposition that we start our own shop, but we would continue to slot in nicely in a client’s desire to bring multiple firms together to work cohesively.

DL: In some ways, I feel that this is like a golden age for launching a boutique. First, there is this trend you just talked about of this co-counseling or layering of firms, where you can be a boutique focused on the high-level strategy work or the stand-up in court work, but some other, giant firm can do all the document stuff or stuff like that. Second, there are now alternative legal service providers that can do a lot of the document stuff that normally involves an army of associates. And third, I’d like to make a shameless plug for my sponsor, NexFirm, a company that helps people set up law firms, in terms of all the admin and back office stuff. Before, a lot of partners would say, “Well, I just want to practice law. I don’t want to have to deal with all of this.” And now, there are NexFirm and similar companies, many similar companies, that do this. So it seems like it’s a great time to actually launch a boutique if you want to.

JR: Yes. And NexFirm, we know them well, and we think super highly of them. And I also just think that again, with sophisticated clients, irrespective of where we practice, they would want to bring us in not to do all things for all of their matters. They would want us to come in to do the right things for the right matters, in any event.

DL: There have been a lot of litigators who have left to start their own firms. And I think one issue that often also arises is conflicts, client conflicts with the many, many corporate or transactional clients that a large firm might have. There are also issues of sometimes boutiques taking on matters that are in the news are controversial for one reason or another. And sometimes lawyers leave because big firms are more sensitive to controversy and maybe more averse to controversy. Paul Clement, of course, left Kirkland & Ellis for his Second Amendment work. Abbe Lowell left Winston & Strawn, and he’s litigating a lot of cases against the Trump administration. Do you still think that Biglaw is a good home for high-stakes litigators, or are we going to continue to see this trend of partners leaving to start boutiques, at least litigators and trial lawyers doing that?

JR: I think there’s not a pat answer for that. I hate to do the “it depends,” but it really does depend. Let me just give you an obvious example. M&A litigation that arises out of a deal dispute. That’s one example where it depends, right?

DL: Some of that sits very comfortably in a firm like my old firm, Wachtell Lipton, and the lawyers there are very familiar with M&A litigation, so-called “Delaware litigation,” etc. So that makes sense.

How much of your work would you say is commercial litigation, and how much is white-collar? Because you definitely did develop a reputation for expertise in white-collar work, which makes sense: you’re a former prosecutor. But this Google antitrust matter is not really a white-collar matter; it’s not a criminal antitrust case. What’s the balance or mix of your cases at this moment in time, acknowledging that it changes all the time?

JR: It changes all the time, but more importantly, let me just give you a shameless plug for one of our mission statements or one of our ideals: we are functional experts. I balk at this notion that I am a generalist because I’m not a generalist, insofar as “generalist” connotes that I actually have no actual expertise. We are deeply and profoundly functional experts, because I have almost 30 years of experience and almost from the get-go, I was working on incredibly high-stakes matters that were multidimensional. There was a government-facing piece of it, and because of the government-facing piece of it, there was always a danger of congressional scrutiny and certainly media scrutiny. There were reputational issues that don’t fit neatly into the four corners of the legal analysis, with respect to thinking only about the issue from the four corners of just what’s right as a matter of law, if it turns out your business is going to die from the scrutiny before you could actually prevail as a matter of law. These are all things that require functional expertise.

DL: So in terms of that functional expertise, the things I associate with you and Karen and Bill are expertise in things like crisis management and standing up in court and trying big cases. Is that fair to say?

JR: Yes. But I think that for me especially, I think that extends, given so much of the criminal work that I have done, to working behind the scenes. Literally, you’re shrouded in grand jury secrecy on the government side. And then for corporate representations, if there’s a criminal dimension, in an ideal world, so much of that happens totally behind the scenes, unless and until you’re ready to make some kind of announcement or another.

That said—and you know this because you lived in this world—there is a lot of the equivalent of standing up. There are incredibly high-stakes presentations that are made, incredibly high-stakes negotiations that are conducted, incredibly high-stakes strategizing that has that crisis component to it. And so, to me, that is the functional expertise, which is all forms of really high-stakes advocacy that require you to take really complicated narratives and a whole mess of contradictory facts over very long time horizons that have really significant ramifications, and to talk about it in a plain-speaking, credible, persuasive way.

DL: Wow, that’s great. That is a wonderful way of putting it.

Turning to our speed round, these are four questions that are the same for all my guests. And my first question is, what do you like the least about the law? And this can either be the practice of law in the trenches, or if you want to explore that academia thing you never did, law is an abstract system of governance.

JR: The thing that I like least about the law is that it has such a bad rap, and it shouldn’t.

DL: No, no, that’s fair. I think it’s unjustified personally.

JR: I think lawyers do good things in the world.

DL: Absolutely; I heartily agree. And I would say if you look at my past podcast guests, they’re a shining example of that.

My second question is, what would you be if you were not a lawyer? And I’m also going to not allow you to say law professor—that’s too close.

JR: No, no. I would be a project manager, in some form or fashion. I would either renovate houses or I would help other people start things or unwind things. I’m a doer.

DL: No, that’s great—and I totally see you in that.

My third question is—and this is an interesting one, just given how many hats you wear, and you’re also a parent—how much sleep do you get each night?

JR: My mom tells this hysterical story of her miserable experience trying to raise me as an infant, because even back then, I seemed not to be particularly interested in sleeping or eating. I was very interested in moving around.

DL: So would you say 4, 6, 7 hours?

JR: I acknowledge that I am getting older, so I am trying to be a little bit more self-disciplined. But historically—let me just put it this way—I tended not to sleep a lot.

DL: And my last question is, any final words of wisdom, such as career advice or life advice, for my listeners?

JR: Be the very best version of yourself. It is great to see other people doing fantastic things, but do not feel like that is the path by copying anybody else. I think the hardest thing in life generally is figuring out who you are and then liking whatever that is. So I think the trick, at least for me, to all things that lead to happiness is just to be the best version of myself.

DL: And I think you have been—you’ve been living that life and walking that walk. So thanks for joining me, Jeannie, and congrats on the launch of DIR.

JR: Thank you so much. And also, it’s so lovely to see you, and congrats to you because I’ve been a longtime fan.

DL: Thanks so much to Jeannie for joining me, and congratulations to her and her partners on the launch of Dunn Isaacson Rhee. Although past performance is no guarantee of future results, my prediction is that DIR will grow and thrive in the years ahead.

