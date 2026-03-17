Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

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Joe's avatar
Joe
2h

Frankly, his language did not bother me. The decision was appalling, but that has been true of so many decisions in recent months that some more vivid demonstration seems perfectly acceptable. LVD seems clearly correct that this is a decision that rests more on politics than legal analysis, but that has also become so common that just saying it is not likely to have any impact. So despite my respect for some of those who joined the McKeown rebuttal, and accepting that the Tung dissent is more along standard lines but equally persuasive, I’m just fine with making it very clear what’s at stake here.

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Mark Pennak's avatar
Mark Pennak
2hEdited

After reading Judge McKEOWN's comments on Judge Van Dyke's dissent from the denial of rehearing en banc, I expected to read something truly outrageous when I finally got to his dissent. Maybe because I've gotten too cynical and jaudiced in my old age, I was disappointed. Judge Van Dkye's style is to mock when he sees an outrageous result in his Circuit. See also Rojas-Espinoza v. Bondi, --- F.4th ----, 2026 WL 700882 (9th Cir. 2026) (Van Dkye, J., dissenting from the grant of rehearing en banc) ("Imagine, if you are able, the wonderful Circuit of Wackadoo. The attorneys are all wise, the judges are all zealous, and the law clerks are all above average.").

I find his style refreshing. Mockery can be very effective, particularly where the decision seems result-driven (hardly uncommon in the 9th Circuit). And as a father of daughters, I tend to agree with him that the result reached in Olympus Spa is, itself, over the top (whether it is "woke" or not is neither here nor there). The decision will probably put Olympus Spa out of business for obvious reasons. Whether Judge Van Dyke's use of this sort of language helps or hurts his chances to get a SCT nod is academic since it does not appear that a SCT slot will be available any time soon.

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