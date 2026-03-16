Lawrence VanDyke, having an ‘emotional moment’ at his confirmation hearing when responding to the suggestion that he might treat LGBTQ litigants unfairly (screenshot—including ticker—via CNN).

Hola from Costa Rica, where we’re spending our oldest son Harlan’s spring break. I’m still writing and podcasting—but if posts don’t appear on the usual timetable or I’m slow (or slower than usual) in responding to communications, it’s because I’m away.

Normally I feel guilty when I post Judicial Notice on Monday rather than Sunday, but not this time. I’ve been working hard on this “vacation” so far: I drafted one part of this post on a boat, during an island-hopping excursion (dolphins!), and another section while recovering from my first surfing lesson. And last night was the Oscars, so many of you were probably distracted anyway.

Before our family had finalized our travel plans, I did agree to participate in a webinar sponsored by the New York City Bar, Law Student Recruitment Chaos: Possibilities for Reform? So I will be joining the panel—from the house of friends who live in Costa Rica but work remotely for U.S. employers, so they have great internet (knock wood). If you’re interested in the subject, please join us this coming Tuesday.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Ted Frank.

Back in 2009, I profiled Ted Frank, dubbing him “The Class Action Avenger.” For more than 15 years, he has made a name for himself as a (frequently successful) challenger of unfair class-action settlements—often ones that provide minimal or no benefits to class members, but hefty fees to the lawyers.

Now, Frank and his colleagues at the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute (HLLI)—a nonprofit, public-interest law firm committed to “free markets, free speech, limited government, and separation of powers”—are in the news not for objecting to a class-action settlement, but for litigating a class action of their own. They filed Manhart v. Wespac Foundation, on behalf of a putative class of drivers who got stuck for hours in a massive traffic jam near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. The jam was caused by a pro-Palestinian protest, and Frank and HLLI sued various individuals and organizations who were involved in the protest. The lawsuit seeks $36 million in damages for thousands of drivers who were, according to Frank, falsely imprisoned in their cars.

Last August, Judge Mary Rowland (N.D. Ill.) dismissed Manhart—and hit Frank with monetary sanctions (in an amount to be determined), calling his legal arguments “frivolous.” Frank appealed, and the case is now pending before the Seventh Circuit (where Frank once clerked, for Judge Frank Easterbrook). Here’s more, from Jenna Greene of Reuters:

The litigation raises a recurring question in the law: Where is the line between ​asserting an innovative legal theory and a frivolous one? …. Some of [Judge Rowland’s] criticism of the legal claims [advanced by Frank] strikes me as eyebrow-raising. For example, in rejecting allegations of false imprisonment—which Illinois case law has defined as “the unlawful restraint of an individual’s liberty or freedom of locomotion”—Rowland found that the lead plaintiff, who was unable to move his car for more than an hour and missed his flight as a result, was not confined to his vehicle against his will. He could have exited ​the car and left it parked on the highway ​for a week “without facing legal penalties,” she wrote, citing ⁠the statutory definition of an abandoned vehicle. But as Frank’s team pointed out, under the Illinois Vehicle Code, a deserted car on the shoulder of the interstate would have been promptly towed.

I agree with Greene that some of Judge Rowland’s attacks on Frank’s filing seem questionable. So my prediction—and hope—is that the Seventh Circuit will reverse at least the sanctions ruling. While judges certainly need ways to punish truly frivolous filings, I don’t believe Frank met that bar. And supporters of our adversarial system of justice should be concerned about efforts to make it easier to punish lawyers for vigorous advocacy or for unorthodox or creative legal theories. [UPDATE (1:27 p.m.): Actually, as Frank explained to me on X, “Sanctions aren’t yet on appeal, except indirectly in that winning the merits moots the (yet to be appealable, because not yet finalized) sanctions.”]

Other lawyers in the news:

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi moved to a military base in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, after receiving threats (1) from drug cartels and (2) from critics of her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Speaking of senior officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin stands accused of professional misconduct by the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The disciplinary charges arise out of threats he allegedly made last year against Georgetown Law related to its DEI practices.

Speaking of lawyers in hot water, did Rudy Renfer resign as an assistant U.S. attorney in Raleigh (E.D.N.C.) or was he fired, after he submitted a court filing containing “fabricated quotations and misstatements of case holdings”? Either way, he’s no longer an AUSA. (Assuming his mistakes arose out of the (mis)use of AI, it’s too bad Renfer didn’t have access to RealityCheck—a new feature of the BriefCatch legal-writing platform that flags “fabricated quotations, misstated holdings, unsupported legal propositions, and hallucinated authorities.”)

It’s not a great time to be an ex-government lawyer seeking a job in private practice. In 2025, the Am Law 200 hired more than 1,100 attorneys from federal agencies—more than double the 500 government hires in 2024, according to data from Firm Prospects—and the market seems to be getting a bit saturated.

Working for Biglaw isn’t your only option if you leave government service. Remember Julie Le , the (now former) lawyer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who famously declared, in open court, that her job responding to habeas petitions from immigrants “suck[ed]”? She’s now running for Congress, as first reported by The Washington Post (gift link).

Who are the most-cited legal scholars in the U.S.? Check out The Top 100 Legal Scholars of 2025, published this month by George Mason University law librarians Rob Willey ​and Melanie Knapp . Women occupy seven of the top 10 spots, as noted by Reuters—more than double the number from the ​previous year.

Speaking of legal academia, who says Yale Law alumni can’t pass the bar exam? YLS had the second-highest bar exam pass rate of any U.S. school in 2025. The top five schools were Stanford (99.4 percent), Yale (98.5 percent), Duke (98.2 percent), Harvard (97.9 percent), and SMU (97.8 percent).

And while many YLS alums wind up as law professors or judges, many are also successful practicing lawyers—such as legendary litigator David Boies, who just defended Donald Trump’s military action against Iran in the pages of The Wall Street Journal (gift link via Howard Bashman’s How Appealing).

Judge of the Week: Judge Lawrence VanDyke.

Apologies for the title of this post to anyone who might have been offended. I’ve really tried to “evolve” since my days as the undercover blogger behind Underneath Their Robes, which Judge Richard Posner described to Jeffrey Toobin of The New Yorker as “occasionally a little vulgar—but this is America in 2005.”

But I do enjoy indulging in the occasional regression into vulgarity. And it’s not every day that I’m given the opportunity—by a federal appellate judge, no less.

This is America in 2026. And this is the intro to Judge Lawrence VanDyke’s dissent from the denial of rehearing en banc aka “dissental” in Olympus Spa v. Armstrong:

This is a case about swinging dicks. The Christian owners of Olympus Spa—a traditional Korean, women-only, nude spa—understandably don’t want them in their spa. Their female employees and female clients don’t want them in their spa either. But Washington State insists on them. And now so does the Ninth Circuit. You may think that swinging dicks shouldn’t appear in a judicial opinion. You’re not wrong. But as much as you might understandably be shocked and displeased to merely encounter that phrase in this opinion, I hope we all can agree that it is far more jarring for the unsuspecting and exposed women at Olympus Spa—some as young as thirteen—to be visually assaulted by the real thing.

I started writing about this—and couldn’t stop. So I took my extensive reflections and dropped them into a separate post, tentatively titled “Putting The ‘Dick’ In Dicta,” which I’ll publish shortly. It will include discussion not just of the VanDyke opinion itself, but commentary on the (extensive) commentary thus far; if there’s something you’d like me to consider mentioning, please send it my way. (Sorry, I don’t mean to be a c**ktease—but a development this insane clearly deserves the full monty, no?)

If Judge VanDyke aka “LVD” hadn’t sucked all the oxygen out of the room, his newest colleague, Judge Eric Tung, would have been Judge of the Week. Even though LVD’s dissental in Olympus Spa got the most attention—and was referred to by the majority as the “lead dissent,” since it was listed first among the multiple dissents (based on VanDyke’s seniority)—it was actually Judge Tung’s (far more measured) dissent that had the most judges signing on to it. Judge Tung’s dissental was joined by Judges Ryan Nelson, Patrick Bumatay, and LVD.

Olympus Spa came out on Thursday. Two days earlier, in Rojas-Espinoza v. Bondi, Judge Tung wrote a “statement respecting the denial of motion to stay removal,” vigorously objecting to an en banc ruling that he viewed as “manifestly unlawful.” The issue, concerning administrative stays in the context of removal aka deportation proceedings, is complicated (as I previously discussed, and as Ed Whelan explained more recently). But I’m less interested in the specific issue and more interested in how Judge Tung, who has been on the Ninth Circuit for only a few months (since November), is already making his presence felt. He’s young, 41 or 42, and a former SCOTUS clerk—to the late Justice Scalia and later to Justice Neil Gorsuch, for whom he also clerked on the Tenth Circuit—so don’t be surprised if Tung starts generating buzz as a future SCOTUS nominee.

In other news about judges and the judiciary:

Judge Pauline Newman filed a certiorari petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to review her challenge to the constitutionality of her (seemingly indefinite) suspension from the Federal Circuit. For collected coverage and a link to the petition—filed not just by Judge Newman’s longtime lawyers at the New Civil Liberties Alliance, but also by prominent SCOTUS advocate Jonathan Mitchell —check out How Appealing.

Judge Newman, a Reagan appointee who will turn 99 in June, is one of around 20 Republican appointees on the federal appellate courts who are eligible to take senior status. For a list of the others, see this tweet by Mike Fragoso.

The percentage of voters with a “great deal” or “quite a bit” of confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court now stands at around 22 percent—its lowest point since NBC News began polling on the question in 2000, as reported by Lawrence Hurley. For a discussion of this finding and its significance, listen to Sarah Isgur and David French of Advisory Opinions.

On that same episode of AO, Isgur and French also discussed a joint appearance last Monday by Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson —who shared their divergent views on the high court’s use of its interim docket, which certainly plays a role in public perception of SCOTUS (because that docket features a disproportionate number of high-profile, hot-button cases).

Justices Kavanaugh and Jackson were participating in an annual lecture series at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. One of the attendees at the event was Chief Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg (D.D.C.)—who made headlines last week as well, after he quashed grand jury subpoenas issued against the Federal Reserve Board of Governors as part of its investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell . As a former English major, I did enjoy this line from Chief Judge Boasberg’s opinion: “In sum, [Donald Trump] spent years essentially asking if no one will rid him of this troublesome Fed Chair.”

In the Trump era, are jurists like Judge Boasberg heroic defenders of the rule of law, partisan hacks obstructing democracy, or just trying to do their jobs? That was, in essence, the subject of a panel of sitting judges at the American Bar Association’s annual white-collar conference in San Diego last week. It sounds like this gathering was quite a lively event: it also featured a tense and testy panel where former Trump defense lawyer John Lauro sparred with the audience during Q&A, after declaring that the DOJ today is “in a better place,” and Hecker Fink hosted a cocktail party that was described to me as “nuts” (in a good way).

In memoriam: Judge Catherine Blake—appointed in 1995 by President Clinton to the District of Maryland, where she served as chief judge from 2014 to 2017—passed away at 75, after a lengthy illness. May she rest in peace.

Job of the Week: an opportunity for a senior associate or counsel in IP litigation in Chicago.

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