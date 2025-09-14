1211 Avenue of the Americas aka the News Corp. Building, home of the Fox News studios in New York (photo by David Lat).

Last Wednesday, conservative activist and author Charlie Kirk, co-founder of the student organization Turning Point USA, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University. The following day, the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, lawyer turned author Brad Meltzer posted this on social media: “Never forget means never forgetting your decency and empathy too.” He then quoted a military friend: “The best way to honor those we lost on 9/11 is to be those people we were on 9/12.” Regardless of our views on Kirk, we should be able to come together and condemn his horrific killing.

Charlie Kirk moved in the political world and I stay in my legal lane, so I wasn’t terribly familiar with Kirk and his work before last week. In a sign of how focused I am on law and the legal world, I knew Charlie Kirk mainly as the ex-boss of Crystal Clanton, a controversial former law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas.

But Kirk’s death is not without relevance to the legal profession. As Kyle Cheney wrote in Politico, the Kirk assassination reflects a “new dark normal of political violence” felt by “[v]irtually every public officeholder”—which sadly includes judges, who have been “besieged by death threats, ‘swatting’ attacks, and other harassment.” And there’s a terrible irony in this: judges are charged with administering the law, the leading alternative to violence as a method for resolving our disputes.

Now, on to the news (including discussion of the expected prosecution of Kirk’s alleged killer, under Litigation of the Week).

Lawyer of the Week: Carl Charles.

On Monday, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment alleging that Carl Charles of Lambda Legal, a well-known litigator for LGBTQ rights, made a false statement to a panel of three federal judges. The panel was investigating possible “judge shopping” by Charles and other lawyers who brought a lawsuit challenging an Alabama ban on medical treatments for transgender minors.

News of Charles’s indictment was first reported by Chris Geidner of Law Dork and subsequently covered by Bloomberg Law, Reuters, and Law360. For a refresher on the underlying lawsuit and judge-shopping controversy—which you might need, given their complexity—see my June 2024 post.

Carl Charles pleaded not guilty to the one-count indictment, which alleges that he falsely told the judicial panel that he hadn’t made a phone call to a judge’s chambers related to the filing of the lawsuit when, in fact, he had. According to Charles, he briefly forgot about the call—then quickly corrected himself, minutes later, when follow-up questions from a panel member jogged his memory.

In a statement, Lambda Legal condemned the indictment as “an outrageous act of governmental overreach,” contending that Charles “has been subjected to unprecedented and abusive judicial proceedings, smearing his character and undermining his role in fighting for some of the most vulnerable people in society.” After noting that the phone call in question “was acknowledged by the court to be entirely legal and proper,” Lambda Legal declared that “[w]e unequivocally stand behind Carl and all of our attorneys, who adhere to the highest ethical and professional standards every day in pursuit of our mission to advance and defend the rights of LGBTQ+ people.”

In memoriam:

Larry J. Hoffman , a co-founder and former CEO of Greenberg Traurig , passed away at 95.

Professor Robert “Bob” Cooter , a member of the Berkeley Law faculty for 45 years, passed away at 80.

Litigator James Hiers, Jr. —a co-founder of Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, a 180-lawyer firm in Atlanta—passed away at 97.

Michele Mulrooney, co-chair of the private-wealth group at Willkie Farr, passed away at 64, after a Labor Day e-biking accident outside of Aspen, Colorado.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The U.S. Supreme Court is “leaving the circuit courts [and] district courts out in limbo,” complained Judge James Wynn (4th Cir.) during an oral argument on Thursday. “We’re out here flailing…. They’re using a vehicle [the emergency docket] that’s there, but they are telling us nothing. They could easily just give us direction, and we would follow it.”

Judge Wynn, an Obama appointee and leading liberal of the Fourth Circuit, might be expected to have issues with the Supreme Court. But he’s not alone in complaining about the difficulty of following the emergency-docket directives of the Court; retired judges and academics have also articulated criticisms and concerns.

To be sure, this issue—like pretty much every issue in 2025—has a partisan valence. Compare, for example, Matt Ford’s take for a left-of-center publication like The New Republic with the essay that Elizabeth Price Foley and Mark Pinkert wrote for the right-of-center opinion page of The Wall Street Journal (gift link via How Appealing).

But I don’t think it’s unreasonable to wish for greater guidance from the Court in emergency-docket rulings. Given this, I believe Justice Brett Kavanaugh should be commended for issuing a 10-page concurrence in Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo, explaining his own reasoning for staying a ruling by Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong (C.D. Cal.) that placed limits on the ability of federal agents in the Los Angeles area to make immigration-related stops—stops that the plaintiffs condemned as “blatant racial profiling.”

So even though Professor Josh Blackman of The Volokh Conspiracy and Professor Steve Vladeck of One First disagreed vigorously on the merits of Justice Kavanaugh’s concurrence (discussed in more detail under Ruling of the Week), they both praised Kavanaugh for being, as Vladeck put it, “the only justice in the majority who seems interested in publicly defending the Court’s (or, at least, his) behavior” in emergency-docket cases. And greater transparency could be helpful on this docket, in order to dispel the impression of a tribunal “in which partisan affiliations map onto voting patterns quite closely, reinforcing the declining public confidence in the Court reflected in opinion polls,” per Adam Liptak of The New York Times (gift link).

Could Justice Kavanaugh’s concurrence in Vasquez Perdomo mark a turning point for the emergency docket? Might we now see, going forward, a designated member of the majority offering at least some analysis in support of each of the Court’s interim-docket rulings? It might not be a bad idea—if the justices are willing to take the heat.

In other news about judges and the judiciary:

Emergency, shadow, or half-enchilada docket? In an interview with Advisory Opinions to promote her new book, Justice Amy Coney Barrett shared her (unsurprising) pick for what to call that docket, the “emergency docket.”

Speaking of justices turned authors, Justice Sonia Sotomayor published another children’s book, this one inspired by her mother: Just Shine!: How to Be a Better You. And like Justice Barrett, Justice Sotomayor is promoting her new book through media interviews (collected by Howard Bashman of How Appealing).

Lead counsel to the appellant in a Fifth Circuit appeal experienced a medical emergency and had to be hospitalized. Although the appellant requested a continuance, the court proceeded with oral argument anyway, with second-chair counsel stepping in. But upon further reflection, the panel—consisting of Judges Catharina Haynes , James Ho , and Andrew Oldham —issued a published order expressing the judges’ willingness to hear an additional oral argument over Zoom, if appellant’s lead counsel so requests. Classy.

A disciplinary complaint alleges that Judge Thomas D. Wilson of Michigan’s Fourth Circuit Court “worked while drunk, sexually harassed female employees, and intervened in cases in which he or his family were involved.” That’s… a lot.

In nominations news, the Senate confirmed three district-court picks: Edward Artau (S.D. Fla.), Kyle Dudek (M.D. Fla.), and Maria Lanahan (E.D. Mo.). Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) voted for Dudek, making him the first Democrat to support a Trump judicial nominee in the president’s second term—and earning him a rebuke from the progressive group Demand Justice, which declared that “[t]here is no legitimate reason for any Democrat to vote for a single one of Trump’s judicial nominees.”

Following up on something I mentioned last week, the Senate voted, 53-45, to speed up its process for presidential nominees by permitting “en bloc” consideration, i.e., voting to confirm multiple nominees in a single vote. But the new process does not apply to Cabinet officials or judicial nominees, who must be confirmed one by one.

