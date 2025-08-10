Judge Neomi Rao, at her 2019 confirmation hearing for the D.C. Circuit (photo by Zach Gibson via Getty Images).

Hello from the Berkshires

This fortunately didn't stop me from joining Kevin O'Keefe on his Real Lawyers Have Blogs podcast. We discussed legal gossip, media entrepreneurship, and independent publishing—with a focus on what has changed over the past two decades, since that's how long we've both been at it. Thanks to Kevin for having me.

I also enjoy talking to people in person. So I appreciate the speaking invitations I've been receiving—such as the one from the Consumer Brand Association, which I'll be addressing in February at their 2026 CPG Legal Forum. You can learn more and register for the Forum here (with early-bird pricing available until September 13).

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: David Oscar Markus.

Donald Trump’s approval and disapproval ratings have pretty much traded places since Inauguration Day, and he’s now at 44 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval. Part of this appears to reflect his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, which more than one-third of Republicans disapprove of.

The Epstein matter wasn’t in the headlines as much last week compared to the prior weeks. But it’s not gone entirely, thanks to litigation over unsealing grand-jury records, a House of Representatives subpoena to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for Epstein-related records, and the still-pending cert petition of Epstein’s longtime associate (and ex-girlfriend), Ghislaine Maxwell.

The persistence of the Epstein controversy has been bad news for Trump—but good news for Maxwell’s current counsel, David Oscar Markus. He’s been all over the media, most recently scoring positive profiles in The American Lawyer, which noted his reputation for “pull[ing] rabbits out of hats,” and Vanity Fair, which described him as “the cheerful criminal defense attorney and onetime Alan Dershowitz mentee.” (For more on Markus, check out my podcast interview of him.)

Although Markus is most well-known for his courtroom prowess, he helps his clients outside that context as well—as he has done for Maxwell, getting her moved from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas. Some might view that as the result of an unsavory deal with the Donald—or at least Trump’s former defense lawyer, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Markus brokered a deal with Blanche, his friend and former podcast guest, that allowed Blanche to interview Maxwell for two days—and even though neither Markus nor Blanche have confirmed a quid pro quo, Maxwell got transferred shortly after those interviews. (In case you’re wondering, Maxwell’s conversation shouldn’t affect her SCOTUS appeal, which is based on a single legal issue concerning the proper interpretation of a plea agreement—not anything factual, like the sufficiency of the evidence against her.)

The improvement in Maxwell’s conditions of incarceration has been criticized by Epstein victims, legal experts, and even some of Maxwell’s fellow inmates at her new facility (where Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been seen smiling during outdoor exercise, as if she were at Canyon Ranch or Sensei Lanai). But as Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer, Markus’s duty is to protect and advance her interests—which he appears to be doing quite capably.

Other lawyers in the news:

Former first assistant U.S. attorney Desiree Grace , who was fired by the Trump administration after the judges of the District of New Jersey picked her to serve as U.S. attorney, filed an appeal with the Merit Systems Protection Board. Grace claims that her termination was “completely unjustified” and made in “direct retaliation” for her selection as U.S. attorney.

Speaking of other lawyers who have made Trump-related job changes, what are the ex-Biglaw associates doing? Bloomberg Law caught up with a few—including Rachel Cohen (who quit Skadden Arps ), Siunik Moradian and Taylor Wettach (who quit Simpson Thacher ), and Ryan Powers (who was fired from Davis Polk for his outside writing)—and they seem to be doing just fine, thank you very much.

Another lawyer who might also cite the Trump administration as the “but for” cause of his job transition is Professor Paul Mahoney of UVA Law. Widely admired for his successful deanship at UVA Law, Mahoney is now serving as interim president of the University of Virginia, after his predecessor resigned under pressure from conservative alumni and the Trump administration for supporting diversity initiatives. (That predecessor, James E. Ryan , was a former associate dean at UVA Law—and a finalist in a law-dean hotties contest that some trashy gossip blogger held, almost two decades ago.)

Still on the topic of Trump (because it’s all about him these days), I’m not a fan of his tariffs. But I do believe in hearing from people I disagree with—so I read with interest Ambassador Jamieson Greer ’s guest essay for The New York Times (gift link), “Trump’s Trade Representative: Why We Remade the Global Order.”

The New York State Board of Law Examiners continues to receive criticism for its handling of an incident at last month’s bar exam. A Fordham Law graduate suffered a medical crisis during the test and had to receive CPR, right in the middle of the exam room. Nearby test takers were told to keep calm and carry on—”as if firing up the defibrillator and yelling ‘clear’ was just another ambient noise on par with a cough or dropped pencil,” as Joe Patrice put it at Above the Law.

In memoriam: Brian Schwarzwalder, a corporate partner in Gibson Dunn’s Hong Kong office, passed away at 54, reportedly by suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) or a lawyer assistance program in your state.

Judges of the Week: Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao.

In J.G.G. v. Trump, a divided panel of the D.C. Circuit vacated an order by Chief Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg (D.D.C.), in which he found probable cause that some Trump administration officials willfully violated his temporary restraining order (TRO) in a case over the removal of certain Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador. The decision generated plenty of news coverage (collected by Howard Bashman over at How Appealing), and I discuss it in greater detail below as Ruling of the Week.

For now, I’d like to discuss Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, who voted to vacate the probable-cause order. They’ve taken flak for their handling of J.G.G.—most notably from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who basically suggested that the two Trump appointees might have slow-walked the case in order to protect Emil Bove, a former Trump DOJ official recently confirmed to the Third Circuit, from scrutiny during his judicial confirmation proceedings.

Let’s review the sequence of events. On April 18, Judges Katsas and Rao voted to issue an administrative stay that had the effect of putting Chief Judge Boasberg’s contempt inquiry on hold. While that stay was in place, Emil Bove was announced as a Third Circuit nominee (May 28); had his confirmation hearing (June 25); and won Senate confirmation (July 29). So it’s theoretically possible that the judges were trying to protect Bove.

There’s a big difference, however, between something being theoretically possible—it’s theoretically possible I might someday have visible abs—and something being supported by evidence. And there’s simply no evidence suggesting that Judges Katsas and Rao were abusing their judicial offices to run political interference for the Trump administration.

But that didn’t stop Senator Whitehouse from writing, in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, that if the D.C. Circuit “was used to stall contempt proceedings, in order to create a window for Senate confirmation of an individual central to those contempt proceedings, by protecting that nominee from the factfinding attendant to those contempt proceedings, it would be a significant blow to the independence and integrity of the Judicial Branch.”

That’s a serious accusation—and I don’t believe Whitehouse had a sufficient factual basis for making it. What’s far more likely is that Judges Katsas and Rao—as well as their dissenting colleague, Judge Cornelia “Nina” Pillard—needed the intervening weeks to prepare the 110 pages of opinions concurring in, and dissenting from, the vacating of Judge Boasberg’s order. Given the complexity and importance of the issues presented, taking three months to produce these opinions was not unusual.

In these pages, I’ve repeatedly condemned conservative politicians, many of them allied with Trump, for attacking federal judges for simply doing their jobs. But it’s problematic when liberal or progressive politicians do the same. And as David French noted in a recent Times column (gift link) about how intimidation of judges endangers judicial independence, conservative jurists get threats too—including Justices Brett Kavanaugh, the target of an actual assassination plot, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Senator Whitehouse could have criticized Judges Katsas and Rao on a more technical level: instead of issuing an administrative stay—which is really supposed to be a short-term, interim measure—the judges should have instead issued an order quickly vacating Chief Judge Boasberg’s probable-cause order, on its merits, with opinions to follow. This isn’t common, but it’s permissible—see, e.g., Carroll v. Trump, where the Second Circuit denied a motion by Trump on June 18 and issued its supporting opinion last Friday, August 8.

But Senator Whitehouse instead accused Judges Katsas and Rao of bad faith—based on what amounts to nothing more than a conspiracy theory. I believe this was unwarranted, at least without more evidence—and damaging to public perceptions of the integrity of the judiciary. And no, I don’t think Senator Whitehouse can defend his letter to Chief Justice Roberts as “just asking questions”; if we don’t let Trump get away with that, we shouldn’t let Democratic politicians get away with it either.

In other news about the judiciary:

Speaking of publicly criticizing judges, Chief Judge Boasberg is now the subject of a misconduct complaint filed by the DOJ—based not on his handling of J.G.G. or any other case, but on comments he made at a private “working breakfast” at a meeting of the Judicial Conference, where he supposedly raised the issue of the Trump administration possibly not complying with judicial orders. In a Times guest essay (gift link), retired judge Nancy Gertner (D. Mass.) and Professor Stephen Vladeck argued that the complaint “is, in a word, preposterous.” See also Serious Trouble, where Josh Barro and Ken White were similarly critical.

Judge Henry Wingate (S.D. Miss.), featured in these pages last week for an error-riddled ruling that he had to withdraw, will not reveal whether it was the result of misusing AI; in a follow-up order, he declared that “[n]o further explanation is warranted.” Being a federal judge means never having to say you’re sorry.

Many of us are fans of in-flight wifi, at least when it works (I’m looking at you, United)—but Judge Joshua Wolson (E.D. Pa.) respectfully dissents. In a recent opinion in a patent battle between two in-flight wifi companies, he waxed nostalgic for the days when “before getting on a flight, you could tell people you were about to leave, and then you could disconnect”—and use the time “to read a book, watch a movie, or just go full David Puddy and stare ahead, doing nothing.”

Maybe on future flights we’ll see fellow passengers reading a book by Justice Samuel Alito . Like six of his colleagues, he’s lined up a book deal—and his book, about which we don’t have any details yet, will be published next year by Basic Books. (Ironically enough, the two justices who have not lined up book deals, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan , would probably top many SCOTUS watchers’ lists of “best writers on the current Supreme Court.”)

Speaking of justices and their books, Justice Sonia Sotomayor acknowledged an ethics-related error, when she failed to recuse in a case involving her longtime publisher, Penguin Random House. She actually made this statement last year—but it came to light only just now, courtesy of audio unearthed by Fix the Court.

Speaking of SCOTUS, what are the chances that Judge James Ho (5th Cir.) might be elevated? In a Times profile (gift link) by Mattathias Schwartz, someone “familiar with White House officials’ thinking on nominations” suggested that Judge Ho’s “flamboyant” style could work against him. But Mike Davis of the Article III Project, a top Trump adviser on legal issues, praised Ho: “On every crucial but controversial legal issue, Jim Ho is constantly the tip of the spear.”

In memoriam:

William H. Webster —who served as a district-court judge (E.D. Mo.) and an Eighth Circuit judge, before leading the FBI and then the CIA—passed away at 101.

Patricia Gorence , the first woman to serve as a magistrate judge for the Eastern District of Washington, passed away at 82.

J. David Orlansky , the first full-time magistrate judge for the Northern District of Mississippi, passed away at 94.

William J. Sutherland —reportedly the longest-serving judge in the history of Michigan, on the bench from 1968 until 2015—passed away at 85.

Walter Williams, who served as a judge on the Chattanooga City Court from 1991 until 2003, passed away at 73.

May they rest in peace.

