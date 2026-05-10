Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

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Joe's avatar
Joe
18m

Katyal, however pronounced, has reportedly been an unpleasant person since at least high school, so this performance was fully in character. All good lawyers are highly confident, even arrogant (at least internally) but some display their arrogance on a regular basis. The most surprising thing about the X post and TED talk was that an obviously smart guy didn’t foresee how it would be received. Not only because of its basic premise — “I told the Justices what to do” — but also because at least a few very experienced SCt advocates thought his argument was not very good and that the decision was not only not driven by his advocacy but came out the way it did despite a mediocre effort by him. Just another reminder that skill in one area does not imply skill (or even good judgment) in others.

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Nikki's avatar
Nikki
21m

The ted-talk is certainly annoying, but he does certainly make a good point, in fact many, about vulnerability and AI usage. (side note: I'm still on the resist AI train, but really really do need to get off that mindset.) What I find most problematic is his discussing dirty laundry on someone else who wanted to argue the case instead. Such disagreement seems to me to be so obviously not appropriate for discussion in public forums like this, especially on a neutral setting like a ted-talk. I appreciate you addressing this issue in the footnotes, but I would also hope that more people would focus on this disturbing issue, especially given that it is very much contested.

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