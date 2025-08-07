Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

John
10h

At least it wasn't a traffic camera but a real cop. I've fought them simply because if the cop doesn't show you walk. Finally, arguing with cops is bad--but inviting him into your house to see the problem is a lot worse!

1 reply by David Lat
AS Upstate
8h

Presumably it would be easy for the NJ General Assembly and Senate to create a "necessity" defense for speeding. But that would have to be very carefully crafted. Speeding is actually really dangerous! In fact, once your reach 40 mph, driving a care is basically an insane thing to do. So I get why legislatures don't create these sorts of defenses to speeding.

2 replies by David Lat and others
