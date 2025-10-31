Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ND's avatar
ND
2m

Greetings! Much appreciate your post and you, as always, presenting cleanly arguments from both sides. Much of the media and legal publications these days take pleasure in delivering sound-bites / outrage to energize their active base, rather than deliver the facts as they are. Yet, putting that to the side, Obergefell very likely will not, and should not, be overruled in this case. I am not yet an attorney, but I am wondering how / to what extent justice Kennedy's recent comments on his book tour still stand and have purchase with the justices (reliance plus societal impact?) Plus, isn't there an issue here with the equal protection clause as well?

While I am here, I am also troubled with another part of question 3 in this petition, the "fiction" of substantive due process. If Kim Davis really wants Obergefell to be throne out, is it truly tactful to add such loaded terms into the question presented? Contrast that wording there to this: "Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional Take that for what it is, and what resulted.

Finally, unlike in the pre-dobbs landscape, has there been any movement by state legislatures (save Idaho) to express objection to Obergefell? At the very least, one can and did argue that red states had weighed in strongly in opposition to Roe / Casey before they were tossed. Has the same happened here?

In closing, I do wish that certain media outlets would take more time to study SCOTUS procedure / filings. I fear that an ignorance of such issues, plus a need to get more views, ratings and clicks, causes the media to craft provocative headlines on this issue that distort what is actually happening. Thank you.

."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Lawrence Gioia's avatar
Robert Lawrence Gioia
7m

The Trump administration is a Fascist, White Supremacy, prejudice bunch of grifters. Unfortunately they are trying to take all the progress America made, but we the people will not let it happen. Be sure to vote at midterms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Lat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture