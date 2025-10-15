Trial Lawyer To The Stars: Orin Snyder

Who’s the Biglaw partner with the most star-studded client roster? Orin Snyder, co-chair of the Trials Practice Group at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, has to be up there. Consider this: at least a half-dozen of his clients have performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, or both. (In case you’re wondering, they are Marc Anthony, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen.)

Most lawyers would be thrilled to have just one famous client. But Orin Snyder isn’t most lawyers. A former federal prosecutor, he has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading litigators—not just by Chambers and Partners and Forbes, but by entertainment-industry publications like Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

In our conversation, we covered Orin’s family history in the entertainment industry; his service as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York; why celebrity clients are often a joy to represent, not annoying or aggravating (which was my guess); and his forthcoming memoir.

As a longtime Biglaw partner and member of Gibson’s executive committee, Orin is an expert on the business of law. So we discussed the virtues of boutique practice (he had his own boutique before joining Gibson), why so many Biglaw firms are shifting away from litigation, and why he thinks that’s a mistake. Finally, Orin told me how he came to represent the family of the late Professor Dan Markel, pro bono—for which I am, as a friend of Dan, especially grateful.

Orin Snyder (courtesy photo)

I’m very excited to welcome my latest guest, Orin Snyder—who is, like many of my guests, a longtime friend. One of the country’s top trial lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, today Orin is a partner in the New York office of Gibson Dunn, where he sits on the executive committee and co-chairs the Trials Practice Group. Orin has been recognized as a leading litigator by numerous outlets, including Chambers and Partners, Forbes, and The Hollywood Reporter. But unlike many other Biglaw litigators, Orin also has a robust practice representing individuals—very famous individuals. Over the years, his celebrity clients have included Anderson Cooper, Cindy Crawford, LeBron James, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and Mark Zuckerberg. Without further ado, here’s my conversation with Orin Snyder.

Orin, thank you so much for joining me.

Orin Snyder: It’s a pleasure to be here. I’ve known you since you were a baby lawyer, so it’s always good to see you all grown up.

DL: Yes. We’ve known each other a while—but for purposes of sharing your background with my listeners, let’s start at the beginning. I believe we share something in common, namely, we both grew up in the New York area?

OS: Yes. You’re a Queens boy, and I’m a Manhattan boy. I grew up in Greenwich Village, back in the day when you could be a middle-class kid and grow up comfortably in Manhattan. So the backdrop of my life is actually relevant to how I became a lawyer, because I grew up in Greenwich Village in the ‘60s and ‘70s, during the civil rights era and the protests against Vietnam. I came of age in a time of incredible social and legal ferment, and that shaped my identity and, in turn, ultimately my decision to become a lawyer.

DL: Let me ask you one more thing about your background. You are renowned for handling media and entertainment cases—and I believe that entertainment sort of runs in the family?

OS: A little bit, yes—and then, of course, the entertainment industry morphed into and became integral to and inseparable from the technology industry. So as traditional media faded, I became much more involved in representing technology companies, which, of course, are the modern media companies. But to answer your question, yeah, I grew up surrounded by artists, surrounded by painters and singers and writers.

And, in fact, my father’s first cousin was one of the most well-known folk singers of the age, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, who famously introduced Bob Dylan, my client, to the folk scene in Manhattan in 1961. So I grew up surrounded by art and culture, and many of my parents’ friends were artists. My father hung out at the White Horse Tavern, where he drank with Dylan Thomas and other luminaries. Matthew Broderick was a classmate of mine. So I was surrounded by creatives my whole life, and perhaps that’s why at a certain point in my life I decided to start representing creative people.

DL: And your mother was an actress, I believe?

OS: And my mother, of course, was an actress. My mother, who grew up in Brooklyn, decided that she would venture into Manhattan at age 12, studied tap dance, studied acting, studied mime, and then by age 17 was a star on radio soap opera. Before television, radio soap operas were the appointment evening entertainment. And she starred on a number of radio soap operas that in the day were the leading programs, shows like 21st Precinct and Nora Drake, and she played a bunch of interesting characters. She was the first character on radio to be a heroin addict, the first character on a radio station to have an abortion—very controversial. And she brought home $289 a week, which was more money probably than her father made in a year sometimes.

DL: Wow! And what about your father? Was he involved in the arts?

OS: No, my father was a brooding intellectual and iconoclast who wrote for his own, I guess, personal edification, but he was right-brained. He was an engineer. He built machines and ultimately was involved, ironically, in the early days of the technology era. He built some of the first major technology innovations in the ‘60s and ‘70s, including the first satellite communication system, and other technologies that in the day were innovative and today seem quaint.

DL: So what led you to go to law school? You mentioned, of course, the civil rights movement. You mentioned, of course, your mother’s career in the entertainment field. What led you to go to law school, and what kind of career did you envision for yourself afterwards?

OS: I was not one of those kids who grew up wanting to be a lawyer. In fact, I had no lawyers in my family who were singular or prominent role models at all. So there wasn’t a person or inspiration who led me to pursue this career. It was almost an obvious natural extension of who I was and what I was interested in. I was someone who was very interested in public policy, history, and politics, and the law shapes public policy, history, and politics.

I grew up, as we discussed, in the civil rights era, in a time of protest and massive legal and social change. And my hero as a kid—one of them, at least—was Robert Kennedy, and he was an aggressive lawyer and prosecutor and attorney general. And so when it came time to think about my career, I inexorably was attracted to law school as almost the logical extension of really how I thought and how I saw myself in the world, never knowing what a Biglaw firm was, never thinking that law would be a conduit or mechanism to achieve wealth.

I never thought about wealth. In fact, I’ve written a memoir that will be published hopefully next year—it’s being edited now, and I’m happy to talk about it a little bit—and one of the chapters discusses, why did I become a lawyer? And the truth is, when I was coming of age, I had disdain for people who chose careers for the purpose of making money. I thought it was, in the day, untoward and unseemly to pick a profession that correlated to making money. Of course, that sounds silly today. And when my friends went off to work at investment banks straight out of college, I actually had, as I write in my book, some disdain for them—which today, of course, is anachronistic in some ways. I thought law school was a noble profession to pursue social change.

And then a funny thing happened on the way to the opera. I was in massive debt, and I learned that there was something called “law firms,” and at law firms worked people who had actually worked in public policy or served in government. And then I learned that as a first-year lawyer, at age twenty-something, I can make more money than my father made. And the combination of those two data points led me to, in law school, follow the herd and join a Biglaw firm.

You started your career at Wachtell Lipton; I started my career at Paul Weiss. And I was attracted to Paul Weiss because Ted Sorensen, John Kennedy’s first, I think, White House counsel, officially, and very close to Bobby Kennedy as well, worked at the firm, and other leading former public officials worked at the firm. And I thought, what a great way to both practice law and work with people who played a role in shaping public policy. The Garrison in Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison was, I think, one of the leaders of the labor movement in the 1930s. [Ed. note: As noted on the Paul Weiss website, Lloyd Kirkham Garrison served as the first chair of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).]

And so there was just a public-service component to Biglaw that drew me in, and the rest is history, for sure. I did return to public service at a point in my career, but that’s another story.

DL: Well, let’s get to that, actually. You did serve as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, one of the leading prosecutorial offices in the country. Did you go there from Paul Weiss—because a lot of Paul Weiss lawyers move in and out of government—or did you have some stop in between?

OS: I went to Paul Weiss, a great firm. In fact, the chairman, Brad Karp, was one of my early mentors. We’ve been friends now for 40 years; I have enormous respect for him. And he was, I think, a year or two above me, and taught me some of the ropes early on. And as I looked at the partners at that firm, I certainly had enormous admiration for their skill and talent. Some of the greats of the generation were my mentors. Lew Kaplan, who’s a federal judge. Ed Costikyan, whose name is not widely known, I’m sure, but was a luminary of the legal profession. Martin London—again, maybe not so well-known today. Arthur Liman. These were lawyers who defined the art of practicing law for a generation, and they were my teachers. And one of the reasons I became successful in the practice of law is I was trained really, really well.

But I felt frustrated, constrained, and ultimately not fulfilled in the thought that I would spend the rest of my life as a Biglaw litigator. So I decided I would do public service. And when you have the opportunity to do public service in the best law office in the country, it becomes easy. I always like to say if I had to pay them to do that job, I would’ve, but I was so broke that I couldn’t afford that.

And I went to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and spent an incredible almost five years there prosecuting the bread and butter, the cases that most assistants handle—narcotics, bank robberies, embezzlement. But I also handled some very, very interesting cases that not only taught me how to practice law, but also were signature experiences of my career.

But unlike most prosecutors, at a certain point I was ready to leave. You hear people say, “That was the best job of my career.” It was a great job, but I’ve got a great job now. And I never, unlike so many of my colleagues, live my life in the past, thinking, “That was the best it’s ever been in the practice of law.” For me, it was a stop on the road that was formative, but not really better than the next phases of my career.

DL: Where did you go after the U.S. Attorney’s Office? Did you think about returning to Paul Weiss?

OS: Yes. In fact, the day before I was set to accept my offer at Paul Weiss, I called Judge Kaplan, Lew Kaplan, and I told him I had a change of heart and I wasn’t going to return to Paul Weiss. Again, at that point I was driven by a desire for more autonomy, more self-direction, and not slotting in at age 31 or 32 into a Biglaw firm where I would work for the rest of my life. And so, not on a whim, but certainly not based on deep forethought, I decided to join a boutique law firm, which at the time had five lawyers, one of whom was one of the undisputed stars of the Southern District, my close friend Jonathan Liebman. And he was just a rock star, a superstar prosecutor, brilliant—like you, a graduate of Yale Law School. (See, I know your bio? People don’t know this about Mr. Lat—the Queens boy, moved to New Jersey, went to Harvard, and then went to Yale Law School, and then went to Wachtell. And he could be a Wachtell partner now, owning five homes, but instead he became a journalist. But that’s your story, for another day.)

So my best friend at the U.S. Attorney’s Office had joined this boutique law firm, and he said, “Why don’t you come work with me?” And I said, “Why would I want to do that?” He said, “Because we represent Mariah Carey and Mike Tyson”—and I think Donald Trump, at the time—“and we try cases.” L.A. Law was a big show at that time, and he said, “It’s like L.A. Law. It’s really cool. We sit around. We go to court. And it’s action-packed.” And so almost on a whim, but not really, I said, “You know what? Eff it—I’m not going to go to Biglaw” (although “Biglaw” wasn’t called that back then). And I joined this five-person firm, and for a decade I built and scaled a boutique law firm (which is what such firms are now called).

We became an elite firm. We hired the best and the brightest out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we hired Second Circuit and Supreme Court clerks, and we built this lean and mean machine that tried cases, litigated in the entertainment space and other spaces, and ultimately started representing Time Warner and Sony and the big entertainment companies, doing everything from copyright litigation to contract litigation and everything in between. It was literally like L.A. Law, and it was really fun, fast-paced.

It’s where I learned to practice law. By the time I was 40 years old, I was running a law firm. My partner Jon ended up going into business—he went to Brillstein-Grey, the management company, but it was a client. I woke up one day and I, with my other partners, was building a business. I became an entrepreneur, and we started scaling and growing, and I learned over that decade how to run a law firm, how to find and attract clients, how to do great work.

And I took the lessons I learned at Paul Weiss and the Southern District to this boutique: we were insistent on talent and client service. Because, David, the one thing people don’t realize—and maybe some of your listeners don’t fully appreciate, even those who are lawyers—is that law is not only first and foremost, but pretty much only, a talent business. There’s no substitute for talent. The reason Wachtell Lipton wins year after year, the reason Gibson Dunn wins year after year, the reason Paul Weiss wins year after year—“wins” meaning gets the business, attracts the best and the brightest, gets the clients—is because they have the best lawyers. If you don’t have the best lawyers, you don’t win. I hate sports analogies, but good luck if you’re a Double-A baseball team playing in the World Series of Major League Baseball. You just can’t win. And so in the talent business, one thing I learned from Paul Weiss and the Southern District was, if I want this boutique to thrive and prosper, we’ve got to hire the best talent. And so that’s what we did. We went out and we convinced people to leave Biglaw, we convinced people to join us out of clerkships—and we ended up having as good if not better service than any other law firm in the country.

DL: What was the name of the boutique when you joined it?

OS: Parcher & Hayes: Peter Parcher and Stephen Hayes. Then it became, ultimately, Parcher Hayes & Snyder. And, in fact, I’m staring at the brass letters, S-N-Y-D-E-R, ampersand, that I keep in my office as a reminder of the day I took my name off the wall physically, when we decided to cease operating, which we did for a simple reason: our clients needed us to field bigger teams, they needed us to handle bigger cases, and at a certain point, we had a decision to make. We were either going to stay small, and not be able to do those cases, or grow. And ultimately we decided it was time to grow, which at the time was a merger. So we merged the firm. It was one of the first mergers of this kind. We merged into an L.A.-based firm called Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. And it was one of the first deals, in 2003, where we actually got—it was like they didn’t buy the law firm, but they gave us guaranteed compensation. It was a big deal at the time.

Ultimately, for reasons that aren’t necessarily important, I merged out with a team of five to Gibson Dunn in 2005. Again, it was about talent: I needed a platform where I felt comfortable going to my clients, Time Warner and clients like that, and being able to compete with Cravath and Paul Weiss for big cases. So I needed to find a home where that talent existed, and I came to Gibson Dunn in 2005 in New York. At the time, we were about 120 lawyers in New York; we’re now at about 600. And we are one of the, if not the, most profitable litigation firms in New York. Of course, the firm was indigenous to L.A., but now New York is the machine at the center of the firm, and we built an incredible litigation team here. I’ve been here for 20 years.

DL: That is quite a milestone, especially in a time of increased lateral movement. So you mentioned Gibson’s commitment to litigation. I was recently chatting with the head of another large law firm, we were talking about how most big firms these days are increasingly focused on their transactional practice, and this firm leader actually identified Gibson as the most prominent counterexample. Do you think Biglaw is moving away from litigation, Gibson excepted?

OS: Some of Biglaw is, because the ability to charge premiums in corporate transactions, whether it’s private equity or M&A, is very alluring. I think ultimately it’s a strategic error—ultimately meaning over the long term. Gibson Dunn is functionally, if not numerically, 50/50, 50 percent litigation and 50 percent transactional, which includes real estate (and we have a market-leading real estate group both in New York and in California). And this balance is important, ultimately, to client service, because we can cover the entire field for a client, whether it’s a deal, regulatory, and then, of course, the litigation. So I do think that almost all of the top 10—excluding Quinn Emanuel, which is a litigation firm, I don’t count that—are more 70/30, 65/35, in favor of transactional.

And again, I think that ultimately it’s a mistake to not be able to handle your client’s needs really across the field and platform, which is why the other top firms do keep enough litigation reserve to be able to service their clients. But I think that it’s a little bit of a risk that some of these firms are taking—although if you look at profitability numbers over the past five years, it doesn’t look too risky, because those firms that don’t have a dominant litigation practice are doing very well, obviously.

DL: Is it a diversification issue? Why do you think firms that are shifting away from litigation are taking a risk?

OS: I think they’re driven by the allure of premium billing on the corporate side, which historically is what drives profits at a lot of the top firms. At our firm, while we do charge premiums for corporate work, our bread and butter is also big litigation, which is why our results year over year are so consistent, because we’re acyclical. In a bear market, there’s a lot of litigation and bankruptcy—we have the market-leading bankruptcy practice on the creditor side, Scott Greenberg’s group—so in good times we’re busy, and in bad times we’re busy. We’re hedged against market risk, for sure.

And then the honest answer is, David, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me that some of these firms are descaling litigation. Paul Weiss is a perfect example: it has been, over 50 years or more, a litigation powerhouse, but obviously it’s moving toward a different, corporate-dominant practice, with Scott Barshay and the rest of the team there—incredibly talented groups. But it’s actually sad to me when firms start scaling down what once were market-leading groups, and so I do scratch my head a little bit.

So you mentioned Paul Weiss. My last podcast guest was actually Jeannie Rhee, who left Paul Weiss with a number of other top trial lawyers to start Dunn Isaacson Rhee. You were kind of ahead of your time in taking on headline-making cases as a boutique, and now the trend seems to be going in the other direction.

Let me ask you this. A lot of top trial lawyers like yourself have left Biglaw to launch boutiques. You did your career in the reverse, but you now have, within Gibson, a kind of fiefdom of lawyers who work on Orin Snyder matters—more than a hundred lawyers, I think. Could you see yourself just taking these 100-plus lawyers and starting Snyder & Associates, or whatever you’d call it—like starting your own boutique, but it would just be a big boutique?

OS: Never, ever, for a variety of reasons. Been there, done that. I love the firm. It’s my family. It sounds corny, but it’s true. And the fact is, I am integrated into the firm. I do work with a number of partners and associates, and one of the great satisfactions of my life, the joys of my career, has been that a number of my closest friends and partners—lawyers I hired 10, 15, 20 years ago, then trained them and mentored them—are now my colleagues, and many of them are market-leading lawyers in their own right. And being part of that—that community, that ecosystem—is what makes for me this part of my career so sweet.

And the fact is that this platform is singular in its ability to service clients across geographies, across subject matters, and across industries. What differentiates our firm from every other litigation firm in the country is that there’s no firm that has as many preeminent lawyers, litigation lawyers, trial lawyers, across these vectors and geographies. We’re prominent in New York, in Washington, we’re a powerhouse in Texas, we’re a powerhouse in California, we’re a powerhouse now in Europe, in the Mideast. So that’s geographies. In terms of industries, we don’t service just financial services or just industrial companies. We represent companies from A to Z industries, whether it’s tech, whether it’s insurance, whether it’s financial services, whether it’s consumer companies, whether it’s hedge funds or PE funds. So we represent companies across every industry. And then, perhaps the most important, we represent companies across more subject matters or practice areas than any other, and we have market-leading lawyers in each of those categories.

So what I have access to, in order to service my clients, is market-leading lawyers in almost every area, whether it’s employment, antitrust, securities regulation, sanctions law, or artificial-intelligence counseling. And so being able to tap into that army of talent is what makes the job fun and also irreplaceable: in any other swimming pool, it just doesn’t exist. And so you get spoiled, you really get spoiled, because you’re working with your friends, and you could pretty much in almost, not every, but almost every area, when a client calls and they say, “I need this expertise,” you can say, “Oh, it so happens that I have a leading lawyer in the country, or one of the five leading lawyers in the country, who do this kind of regulatory work in this particular industry, in this particular subject.”

DL: And that makes for a very strong relationship between the firm and the client because you have so many connection points, and if one partner leaves, you still have so many other partners who work with that client.

But let me ask you this. You represent, at Gibson, some of the world’s largest and most successful companies, but you’re also known for representing a ton of very famous individuals. There are too many to name—I don’t have enough time on this podcast—but I’ll give some shout-outs to my personal favorites: Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Lady Gaga, J. Lo, and the late Barbara Walters.

Let me just ask you a very open-ended question: what is it like to represent celebrity clients? Because I’m sure it’s exciting and it’s glamorous, but I’m guessing a lot of them might be kind of difficult, because they’re so used to having their way, and they think that fame and money can make all of their problems disappear. And sometimes a legal dispute is not going to come out the way they want. So is it difficult representing celebrities?

OS: I would say no. I would say it is no more difficult than representing humans in any context—and in some ways maybe easier. It’s easier because when I represent clients who are in the public eye—and the ones you mentioned are, or were, all in the public eye, and I represent many folks who are more in the public eye than most people on earth—they come to me when they’re vulnerable. They come to me when they have problems, where either their business or reputation is being attacked, often unfairly. And in that moment of vulnerability, clients need protection, and I can offer protection and then, hopefully, solutions and salvation and exoneration. And in that context, it’s a very mutually respectful and mutually beneficial relationship, meaning, it’s not like they’re going to the dentist, which you have to grudgingly accept. They are in need, they are in trouble, and I am going to make it not only easier for them, but I’m going to solve their problem. And so I don’t take... Are we allowed to curse on this show?

DL: It’ll get bleeped, but...

OS: I don’t take crap from any client.

DL: Oh, that’s not a curse.

OS: No, I changed the noun. And so are some of them prima donnas? Yes. I don’t tolerate that. If you’re going to disrespect me, my time, or my team, you could find another lawyer. I’ve always been that way. One of my mentors, Peter Parcher, taught me that lesson—that once you let a client disrespect you, then you stop respecting yourself. But very few of my celebrity clients have been anything other than gracious and incredibly appreciative. And then I usually form with them a very deep personal bond that lasts for a lifetime.

And I’ll say this (and I write about this in my book): my career has been a front-row seat to genius. I have been proximate to genius. And I have seen up close, represented, and helped advance the careers of luminaries who literally have shaped our culture, whether it’s Bob Dylan or Jerry Seinfeld or Lady Gaga or many, many others. And that’s an absolute privilege and also an incredible mirror, because through proximity to genius, you see the world through their eyes. And it is enlightening, honestly, and satisfying and fun.

Lots of concerts. I could tell you stories about meeting the Rolling Stones in Toronto before a concert to talk about a case or meeting X, Y, or Z. Flying with this celebrity on the Concorde to London and meeting clients backstage in places like Tulsa and Seattle and Timbuktu, Paris, London.

And then, of course, endless war stories. I represented a rock star whom I won’t name, who was a heroin addict (none of the names that have been mentioned on this episode). We’ll call him Mr. X. And Mr. X’s father and brother were so concerned that he wouldn’t show up for his deposition the next day at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills that they hired a security man to watch him in the hotel. Well, somehow the security guard fell asleep, and Mr. X slipped out the window and went on a heroin binge that night. This was a court-ordered deposition. He had already failed to show up for his last deposition. And I was sitting there in the Four Seasons and waiting for him, terrified that we’re going to be held in contempt. And he walked in off the street—hands shaking, bloodshot eyes—sat down, and nailed the deposition.

DL: Wow.

OS: Just nailed the deposition. So I have lots of stories like that. Like the time that Sharon Osbourne, one of the most wonderful people in the world, didn’t like the plaintiff’s lawyer deposing her husband—may he rest in peace—and she stood up on the conference room table in front of the plaintiff’s lawyer and made a gesture that was not becoming. So it’s been a wild ride.

And then, of course, today I represent banks and investment banks and hedge funds and ordinary American corporations that seem, on their face, banal and uninteresting. But every case, every client, every matter is another adventure, another story, another drama, another challenge, another problem to solve—and then, hopefully, another satisfied customer.

DL: I can’t wait to read the memoir. Do you have a title for it, if you can share it, or are you keeping it under wraps?

OS: Under wraps—it’s a working title—but I’ll give you an advanced copy.

DL: Okay, good. I can’t wait.

OS: You wrote a book—your book, it was about judges and gossip, if I recall.

DL: Yes—a novel set in the world of the judiciary.

OS: Right. I remember I read that book long ago. My book is in the editing stage now. I have a marvelous editor who is taking what I call the Frankenstein monster that is the manuscript and shaping it into something that’s actually coherent and publishable. It was a joy to write it. In fact, maybe I thought practicing law couldn’t be surpassed, but writing is actually in some ways equal to practicing law. It was that much of an immersive and satisfying experience.

DL: So let me ask you this. You’re one of the most in-demand trial lawyers in the country. You sit on the executive committee of Gibson Dunn, where you co-chair the trial practice. Where on earth did you find the time to write a book?

OS: In between each of those obligations. If there’s a will, there’s a way. We always have time. We always have time to do what’s important and to prioritize. So I can be on a train heading from here to there, between conference calls, and get in some writing. I just spent a year prioritizing writing the book and doing fewer extracurricular events. But it’s a good question. I also meditate twice a day, so I find time for that as well. I don’t watch a lot of TV and try to be very efficient. And I’m a fast writer as well. I wrote the whole book on my phone, by the way.

DL: Wow. Well, that’s amazing.

So let me ask you about something different. One case of yours that has been very important to me personally is your representation of the Markel family in the wake of the horrific murder of Professor Dan Markel, who was a friend of mine. This is a pro bono case—you’ve done a lot of great pro bono over your career—but this one stands out to me for obvious reasons. How did you come to get involved in that case?

OS: It’s a good question, and it’s been asked of me a lot. And I haven’t really talked too much about it, but I will since you have been such a supporter of the family and also obviously knew Dan as well.

It’s interesting. I never met Dan. I was scheduled to meet Dan, but I never met Dan, but everyone who knew him loved him. He was beloved. He was a law professor at Florida State University in Tallahassee. He graduated from Harvard Law School and decided, instead of going into Biglaw, to become a constitutional and criminal law scholar. He had two beautiful boys and an ex-wife.

I got a phone call from Dan’s friend, then-girlfriend, Amy Adler, who’s a professor of law at NYU. Amy and I are friends. And she said, “Dan’s been shot—oh my goodness, Dan’s been shot—can you help the family?” And I said, “Of course.” There wasn’t a hesitation, there wasn’t an equivocation, there wasn’t even a thought, just a response, “Of course”—not knowing what that would entail.

Dan was assassinated in the driveway of his home, and a number of juries have heard cases and decided, through their verdicts, that there was a conspiracy, and that the family of his ex-wife, the Adelson family, A-D-E-L-S-O-N—in particular, the mother and the brother—conspired to hire hit men to have Dan assassinated, which is what happened. And it’s a sordid, tragic tale that is at once horrific and, at the same time, almost unbelievable to think it would and could have happened in this situation. What started out as a representation with no true assignment or definition became more than a decade of supporting the family in their pursuit of justice, which was long-winding and delayed, but ultimately, justice was served.

The prosecutors in Tallahassee were incredibly dogged, personally committed, professionally excellent. And I’ll just say this: we, as lawyers for Dan’s surviving parents, Ruth and Phil, and Dan’s sister, provided support to the local authorities in their investigation, and advocated for additional federal resources to ultimately conduct the investigation that was necessary to bring to justice both hit men, who then flipped on the middle woman, who then got convicted and flipped on the brother, who then got convicted. And ultimately the mother-in-law of Dan was convicted a couple of weeks ago by a jury, unanimously, and will spend hopefully the rest of her life in jail.

The tragedy is not just Dan not living beyond his early years and robbing his own family of his company, but his two sons will grow up knowing that his grandmother and uncle conspired to have their father killed. It’s just unfathomable. Out of the process came legislation in Florida that gave grandparental rights, because the alienation of affection between the kids and Dan’s parents started before even the body was cold. They were denied access to their grandchildren. And now there’s a law that says that in these kinds of circumstances—it’s called the Markel Act—grandparents do have those rights.

But sometimes in life tragedy has no warning and no explanation or solace. It just sits there like a reminder of not only the fragility of life, but also, if anything, a reminder to make the most of life, because you could be sitting in your driveway, and the next day have two assassins shoot you in the head. In fact, they were so cheap that they hired first-time assassins who didn’t know how to commit an assassination, and they shot poor Dan in the head, and it took him 20 hours to die because they weren’t even good at the art of assassination.

DL: One last question on this topic. You mentioned the recent conviction of Donna Adelson, Dan’s former mother-in-law. Do you think we’ve reached to the end of the road in this case, or are you expecting more charges? Because a lot of people are wondering that.

OS: I don’t have any insight into that—and I’m not being coy or circumspect to avoid an answer—but I think we’re probably at the end of the road, is my guess.

DL: One last question, on a totally unrelated topic, before we go to my speed round. We talked about your celebrity clients. You’ve represented tech celebrities like Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg, and technology is transforming the practice of law in many ways. It’s making it possible now to start these boutiques, because now you can use technology to do things that before you needed an army of associates to handle. So let me just ask you this question, and then we’ll turn to the final four questions of my speed round: are you using AI much in your practice? And if so, for what?

OS: Yes. I think that any lawyer in 2025 who is not utilizing AI technology is underserving their clients, because it is a valuable tool to both get work done more efficiently and, in some instances, better. But it is not a substitute for, nor will ever replace, what makes great lawyers great, which is judgment, experience, temperament, instincts, nuance, complexity of a kind. And so AI is, I think, going to enhance client service for sure.

But the premonition that lawyers or Biglaw will be rendered obsolete by AI is no more valid than the premonition that online research would eliminate legal research. And the truth is, while AI can spit out a good first draft of a brief, AI can’t create a brief that is as good as a human today—and maybe ever. So I think for sure the legal industry will undergo some seismic changes as a result of AI over the unfolding years, and it will enhance the service that we can provide, making the best lawyers even better. But I’m not worried about the legal profession at all.

Now, that’s not for the most rote tasks. For the most rote tasks, perhaps a machine can do 90 percent of the work.

DL: So to drill down on those tasks, do you use AI for assistance with research, writing, document review?

OR: I don’t do legal research myself anymore.

DL: Oh, no, I meant your team! Nobody’s paying your rate….

OS: I really think all the above. I think that to not use AI—even in its current form, which is rudimentary in comparison to where it will be—is a mistake. Every young lawyer needs to learn how to iterate with models that can assist in every task, in every single task. For example, this transcript, if there’s a written transcript, we all know what we can do with that. We can put that into a model—and I favor OpenAI because I represent OpenAI, but you can put it into whatever model you like—and within a minute or two have maybe not a perfect, but a near-perfect, not only transcription but then summary. And then if you actually know how to, obviously, prompt the machine, you can drill down into a whole host of things. “Tell me about Orin Snyder’s personality structure. Do you think Orin Snyder is intelligent? If so, what did he say that supported that belief? Did he make any factual errors? What themes are most prominent? How do those themes compare to themes raised by other participants in Original Jurisdiction Q&As?” I could go on and on. And a human can’t do that.

DL: That’s great. Turning to my speed round, these are four questions, and they’re the same for all my guests. My first question is, what do you like the least about the law? And this can either be the practice of law or law as an abstract system.

OS: What I like least about the practice of law is interacting with lawyers who think lawyers should act and talk and think a certain way. It drives me mad. Monolithic thinking, I call it—lawyers who practice as if they’re Lego figures. And law is like anything else: it’s a human practice. And when I see lawyers who practice law devoid of humanity, devoid of nuance and subtext and subtlety and decency, it drives me crazy. It makes me hate lawyers. So I don’t socialize with lawyers, really.

DL: Well, I did see you at the wedding of a mutual friend of ours.

OS: Oh, yes—that was a wedding, though.

DL: My second question is, what would you be if you were not a lawyer?

OS: A writer. But I am a writer.

DL: Yes, you are. And I’m looking forward to that book.

My third question is—and this goes to how you juggle trying cases, managing a firm, and writing a book—how much sleep do you get each night?

OS: You should know that the most important thing for every human is sleep. Sleep is secret sauce. It’s the elixir. Sleep is self-love. Sleep is not only fortitude and strength, but it’s clarity, and it is ultimately what God or nature built us to do. So I sleep seven to eight hours every night, come hell or high water. Now, every now and then, do I not? Yes. Do I suffer? Yes.

One of the maladies of this millennium is the notion that you don’t have to sleep because you sleep when you’re dead. We were built to sleep seven or eight hours, and with anything less, the machine breaks down. So I sleep. And by the way, it’s one of my favorite activities, because it is so self-nourishing. The buzzword of the day is self-care. There’s nothing more loving toward yourself than sleeping, which is why you have to own a good mattress and good sheets. You’re spending a third of your life there; you might as well make them luxurious.

DL: I totally agree with you. And one of the reasons I ask this question is I’m always heartened when I hear my very successful guests say that they get a good amount of sleep. So thank you for that.

And my last question is—besides your recommendations about sleep—any final words of wisdom, such as career advice or life advice, for my listeners?

OS: Yes. Authenticity. Be yourself. Be proud and be confident that you should act in the world and in your practice with authenticity. Find your own voice. You don’t need to be someone you’re not. That’s one.

Two is if you’re a lawyer listening to this and you do not like practicing law, don’t practice law. Unless you have passion for or love what you’re doing, you probably should pivot and find something else. And I find too many lawyers feel like they’re stuck and trapped. And I always say to my first-year associates, when I talk to them at the beginning of their careers, “Most of you are going to love this; some of you are not. Don’t worry. It’s okay.” That’s kind of a negative point, so I don’t want to end on that.

And the third one is, stop worrying. Studies show that we spend 80 percent of our conscious life, when we’re not focused on a task, worrying. Eighty percent of the time, the thing you are worrying about is not going to happen. The 20 percent of the time that the thing you worry about 80 percent of the time does actually happen, 80 percent of the time, it’s good that it happened. That’s a tongue twister and a mind bender, but worrying is the way we suffer, and we’re programmed to suffer, and we’re programmed to worry.

So what I always say to my young colleagues is, don’t wait as long as I did to learn that the habit of worrying, the habit of suffering, can be reversed. And make a commitment to not worry so much, and try to enjoy the day to day, because here’s the other principle or edict that I like to pass down, which is this: tomorrow’s not better than today, no matter what you think. If you live your life thinking that something tomorrow is going to be better than what’s available today, or that something next week or next month is going to supply you with happiness you’ve longed for—the job, the partner, the money, the house, the vacation—it’s a fool’s errand, because the divinity and joy and opportunity for happiness is right here and now. And so whenever I speak to groups, I hammer that home, because again, through no fault of our own, we’re raised to believe that something in the future is going to be better, and it’s just not. So I see outside your window, you have beautiful trees, you have the wind, you have a blue sky, and that’s all you need today to make it a holy day.

DL: Well, this has been an excellent day, Orin, in large part because of this wonderful interview. Thank you so much for joining me.

OS: Thank you!

DL: Thanks to Orin for joining me. And as a friend of Dan Markel, I’d like to thank Orin, his partner Matt Benjamin, and Gibson Dunn, for their years of pro bono work representing the Markel family.

