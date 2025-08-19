Original Jurisdiction

I'm heavily in the "anything-but-shadow docket" camp, particularly as it relates to reporting. Calling it the "shadow docket" at this point is similar to calling the Democrats the "commie party" or the Republicans the "fascist party" - a lot of people would agree with the term, and with a partisan alignment similar to the sample here you'd probably get a similar plurality. But if the purpose is to report or analyze in a non-partisan manner, such terms would be grossly improper. "Shadow docket" may not be *as* egregious, but should be avoided for the exact same reason.

This is an interesting exercise. Of course, we don't know how these results would compare to the one we'd get from a survey conducted among another, different subset of the general population. But this survey, conducted just among volunteer participants, anonymously, who read Mr. Lat's "Original Jurisdiction" is still interesting enough.

If I were the general counsel of a company looking to hire lawyers to prepare a certiorari petition AND to handle all the emergency/procedural motions and applications that might go along with that, though, I damned sure wouldn't hire lawyers who use the term "shadow docket." You might as well begin your pleadings with: "To the Dishonorable Co-Conspirators of Said Court:"

