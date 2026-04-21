Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

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David Lat's avatar
David Lat
12hEdited

Apologies, readers—I wrote this under time pressure (because I had to start watching the kids when our child care timed out), and the original version of this post contained a number of typographical and grammatical errors (despite my proofreading it multiple times and running spellcheck in Word).

I believe I've caught everything. But if you see anything I might have missed, please feel free to let me know here in the comments (or email me if you prefer). Thanks!

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Ross Guberman's avatar
Ross Guberman
10h

Thanks for the RealityCheck shout out, David Lat. Here's the scoop: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/briefcatch_legaltech-activity-7452511637984526337-JK8r?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAADyFHQB3_SDxy5dD8hC0_thR9g3E_lPULQ

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