Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex's avatar
Alex
7h

I voted for Interim Relief Docket, though my favorite is just "Interim Docket". It's small, but I think keeping the name to two words makes it roll off the tongue better and is just more convenient in general.

Interim [Relief] Docket is my favorite because it is the most direct, literal term for what the court is doing. In the same way we call the Merits Docket that because they decide the merits of the case, the Interim Docket is where they decide whether to grant relief or not in the interim. It may not have the same literary depth as Shadow Docket or Short Order Docket, but I think that only makes the case stronger - the court shouldn't be trying to be literary, it should be trying to be direct and easily understandable.

It's very notable to me that all the commenters for Shadow Docket are for it for expressly partisan reasons.

I also voted for Very Conservative for my political beliefs, but they're better described as Very Libertarian. When it comes to legal issues, Conservative is close enough, I guess, but it's not exact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
7h

Original commenter here.

I think that if the justices want a different name than shadow docket they should do one of two things:

1. Choose to be more transparent, as they already are on the merits docket. Disclose their votes every single time. Consider having oral argument. Write an opinion of the court.

2. Or, they should underscore that these decisions are all one-offs with no precedential value (and when they feel the need to establish precedent, they should always grant certand hear onthe merits docket).

They could even do a combination of #1 and #2!

Importantly, none of this would require them to issue more/fewer decisons on the shadow docket or to issue judgments/orders that are any different than what they have already done. My complaints about the shadow docket are agnostic as to the actual decisions made.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Lat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture