(Image generated with ChatGPT—and this time around, I did check that all nine justices were included.)

A shorter version of this article, which did not include the footnotes, originally appeared on Bloomberg Law, part of Bloomberg Industry Group, Inc. (800-372-1033). Portions of that column are reproduced here with permission.

Readers of a certain age might recall MTV’s The Real World, one of the first reality television shows, and its iconic introductory voiceover. In light of recent events, I came up with my own version of it for the U.S. Supreme Court: “This is the true story of nine strangers, picked to live in a marble palace, work together, and have their public appearances taped. Find out what happens when justices stop being polite—and start getting real.”

Over the past decade—with a former reality TV star in the White House, and Congress sometimes feeling like an episode of The Real Housewives of D.C.—the Supreme Court has been a redoubt of relative sanity in Washington. But if SCOTUS is the “last branch standing,” to borrow the title of legal commentator Sarah Isgur’s great new book about the Court, are its legs getting wobbly? Is it becoming more like the other branches of government—and not in a good way?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor leveled a somewhat personal criticism at a colleague while speaking at the University of Kansas School of Law earlier this month. In discussing Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo, an emergency-docket case where conservative justices gave the green light to certain immigration stops in Los Angeles, she referred to an unnamed colleague who wrote that “these are only temporary stops.” She continued, “This is from a man whose parents were professionals and probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour or the piece like I do.”

Justice Sotomayor was clearly referring to Justice Kavanaugh, the only member of the Vasquez Perdomo majority who wrote an opinion explaining his vote—and who happens to be the son of two lawyers. To her credit, Justice Sotomayor later apologized for what she called her “inappropriate” and “hurtful” remarks. But the fact that she made these comments in the first place is arguably revealing.

Two days after the talk at Kansas Law, at an event at the University of Alabama Law School, Justice Sotomayor said she has “a civil relationship” with “virtually all”—but not all—of her colleagues. She added that “with many of them”—but again, not all of them—she has “a friendship.” This language struck me as materially different from what she said to CNN in 2018, shortly after Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed, when she declared that the justices are “a family…. this is our work family, and it’s just as important as our personal family.”

The following week, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson offered a less personal, but still pointed, critique of her colleagues. In a lecture at Yale Law School, she castigated the conservative majority’s rulings on the emergency docket as “scratch-paper musings” that don’t acknowledge the real-world stakes of cases, making the decisions “seem oblivious and thus ring hollow.”

But it’s not only the liberal justices who have concerns about the current state of the Court. In an appearance this month at the University of Texas at Austin, Justice Clarence Thomas made a remark implying that relations between the justices used to be better: “I joined a Court that dealt with differences as friends. We respected each other”—past tense—and acted with “civility.”

Then last weekend, The New York Times published an article about what reporters Jodi Kantor and Adam Liptak described as “the birth of the Supreme Court’s shadow docket,” based on leaked memos from 2016. We don’t know who leaked the memos—just as we don’t know who was behind the May 2022 leak of the draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

I strongly doubt that any justice was involved in the leaking. But regardless of who’s responsible, the leaks, combined with the justices’ latest comments, paint a somewhat unflattering picture of the Court. In the words of Professor Jonathan Turley of George Washington University Law School, the Court, historically “an island of integrity and civility” in D.C., is starting to appear “increasingly porous and partisan.”

What’s causing this possible erosion in the Court’s collegiality and culture? Some blame probably belongs to the subject of Justice Sotomayor’s and Justice Jackson’s recent remarks: the emergency docket, also called the “shadow docket” (usually by critics) or the “interim docket” (usually by defenders).

“The interim docket may be more prone to creating tensions between the justices because they have to make decisions very quickly,” explained Professor Brian Fitzpatrick of Vanderbilt Law School, a former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia, in an interview. “This sometimes causes them to do things that might look ill-considered in hindsight.”

“I do think the shadow docket likely plays a role,” Professor Carolyn Shapiro of the Chicago-Kent College of Law, a former clerk to Justice Stephen Breyer, told me. “The liberal justices are clearly unhappy with the way the Court is deciding very consequential things, sometimes with no explanation whatsoever, in very rushed ways—and their dissents have indicated as much.”

Another way the emergency docket could be causing relationships between the justices to fray is by forcing them to work on highly controversial cases year-round, without the cooling-off period or reset of their traditional summer recess.

“I really do have deep fears that the incredible rate of decision making over [last] summer is going to have long-term negative consequences for dynamics within the Supreme Court itself,” said Professor Justin Driver of Yale Law School, another former Breyer clerk, at the SCOTUSblog Summit in September 2025. In his view, denying the justices a much-needed “break from each other” could be causing “sharp elbows in opinions—not just in June, but in January.”

Alas, even if it goes through busier periods and calmer periods, the modern emergency docket isn’t going away. As chronicled in The Times, it has been around for a decade, enduring across multiple presidential administrations.

So what can the justices do on their own to repair their relationships?

“They need to spend some quality time together,” suggested Fitzpatrick of Vanderbilt Law. “The more people hang out with each other, the less inclined they’ll be to undermine each other publicly. They need to have some beers or go skeet shooting or kayaking together.”

The idea of the justices going on a retreat and doing trust falls—sans robes, which could complicate the exercise—might seem silly. But as Isgur reminded me in our recent podcast conversation, even if their black robes are intended to convey a certain impersonality and objectivity, “the justices are human.”

So it might be a good idea, after what will surely be a contentious end to the Court’s current term, for these nine humans and their spouses to take a quick bonding trip together. They could trek up to the Chief’s island retreat in Maine, or pop by the Jersey Shore beach house owned by Justice Samuel Alito’s wife. The justices do own swimwear, right?

They could do some grilling—of burgers, not advocates—supplemented by dishes from Chef Supreme, a cookbook of recipes contributed by Supreme spouses. The red pepper boats with tapenade—praised by one Amazon reviewer as “tasty” (pro tip: omit the added anchovies)—would go very well with barbecue. And who wouldn’t want to end a meal with the chocolate mousse of Martin Ginsburg—not only the husband of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and one of the nation’s top tax lawyers, but also a talented amateur chef?

I’d also recommend group therapy for the nine justices. And even though she has no professional license or other credentials in therapy (other than having been in it herself for decades), Article III Groupie would be happy to come out of retirement to lead the sessions. Why does she think she’d be a good therapist to the Court? She’s addressed issues in therapy that certain justices might grapple with—including anger management, imposter syndrome, and being too much of a people pleaser.

If the justices start getting along better, and if the summer is relatively quiet for them, this could help with their optics problem. And my own view is that much of it is optics: at the end of the day, even taking into account the late unpleasantness, the Supreme Court remains the most civil, thoughtful, and well-functioning branch of government.

Or in the words of noted SCOTUS litigator Lisa Blatt—summarizing the argument of Sarah Isgur’s book, as of this week a bestseller—the Court “is not made up of heroes and villains, but real people who do their level best in service of us all.”

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