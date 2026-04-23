Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

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Bill Dyer (aka Beldar)'s avatar
Bill Dyer (aka Beldar)
1dEdited

"As chronicled in The Times, [the emergency docket] has been around for a decade, enduring across multiple presidential administrations."

Yes, and this was one of the many inexcusable ERRORS in the NYT's article. I regret to see it reprinted here without comment.

The "emergency docket" exists at every state and federal appellate court, and has for many, many decades, going back to the era when rulings on stay motions were communicated by telegraph wire.

From personal knowledge:

After the 1976 decision in Gregg v. Georgia, reopening the way for the new state death penalty statutes that had been drafted after Furman v. Georgia in 1972, a wave of retrials in capital murder cases swept through the states of the old Fifth Circuit.

And by 1980-1981, when I was clerking on the Fifth Circuit (in the year of its split into the new Fifth and Eleventh), there was a HUGE LUMP in the belly of the snake, comprising the wave of new appeals from habeas petitions in federal district courts after many of those retrials resulted in new capital murder convictions that had been duly affirmed after all direct appeal in the state courts. Many, many normal years' worth of execution dates were being set, and that meant many, many emergency stay motions in the Fifth Circuit, most of which were denied and then inevitably followed by emergency stay motions in the SCOTUS. I personally assisted my judge in considering well over a dozen such motions in death penalty cases during my year of clerking.

They were all given due consideration — EMERGENCY DOCKET consideration. And death penalty cases being qualitatively different from other criminal habeas cases, and treated as such by the courts at every level, state and federal, the meritorious stay motions were granted. Others were denied, and then usually mooted by executions (failure to allege and prove imminent and irreparable harm having almost never been the basis for denying the stay).

So this assertion is just wildly counterfactual — egotistical of the authors, and insulting to the courts and the litigants who practice before them. Fortunately, most of my grumpy-old-man rage about the NYT article is directed to the law clerk who leaked these memos, whom I think should be publicly tarred, feathered, disbarred, and shipped to do at least 10 years' penance digging water wells in Haiti.

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Peter Kalis's avatar
Peter Kalis
1d

A bonding trip for the Justices? Perhaps on the Orient Express. And then there would be eight Justices and Hercule Poirot could investigate what happened to the missing Justice. I think these folks spend quite enough time together. Don’t press your (or their) luck.

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