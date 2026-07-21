Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

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Joe's avatar
Joe
5h

Could not agree more. To me these two are the ones least likely to generate obnoxious partisan reactions. That was one of the more substantive and civil hearings I have seen in some time.

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Jacob's avatar
Jacob
6hEdited

How unfortunate that justice Kagan began by expressing heartfelt condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. Why? This was unnecessary and reeks of groveling with no bearing on the request for additional security measures.

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