Michael
I thought Gorsuch's opinion contained a huge flaw that few are discussing.

He criticized Kagan sharply for not adopting the MQD. But he didn't address the key claim of her concurrence: that ordinarey tools of statutory interpretation, including the tool nearest and dearest to Gorsuch's heart (textualism), were enough to reject the Trump Admin's use of IEEPA as a tariff authority. That was a critical omission. If Gorsuch agrees with Kagan's textual argument, then he has no business criticizing her in his concurrence. If he disagrees, then he must read IEEPA as providing a sweeping unreviewable tariff authority to the President, which feels like a strercth coming from a justice who purports to be a textualist.

I think Kagan was right and thus the MQD was not a good fit here, and none of the 5 or 6 justices who disagreed with Kagan really took her argument on on its own terms.

I feel like I'm the minority here, but I didn't really love Justice Gorsuch's concurrence (though perhaps that may change the more I sit on it).

As noted by the good folks over on Divided Argument, there's a decent chance that the concurrence (and the separate writings it spawned) delayed the ruling and thereby caused millions (or billions?) of tariffs to be paid despite the fact the majority had already ruled them to be unlawful. This isn't a substantive critique, but it can't help but color my reading.

On the substance, I can't help but think it ends up being a bit of a side show, unhelpful to the resolution of the case or future cases. In large part it feels like its waging a war outside of the metes and bounds of the case at issue, and while I can understand the desire to point out apparent hypocrisy, doing so when those you are accusing of hypocrisy have agreed with the opinion you have joined seems unnecessary. And spilling ink at a colleague who very apparently did not initiate the back-and-forth (Barrett), only to end up finding yourself in agreement on the substance seems like an enormous waste of time and effort.

Perhaps the main thing I don't love is the tone? I know it's in vogue to be cute with judicial opinions, but to me this one really didn't work. But again, I think I'm in the minority here.

