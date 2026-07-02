Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rory Hewitt's avatar
Rory Hewitt
32m

> Children born in the U.S. to parents who are in the country illegally: 49% support automatic citizenship, 49% oppose.

Do we know whether that 49/49 split changes if r question is about parents are here long-term (per the whole domicile argument)?

A toss-up split might be very different if you separated that single question into long-term vs. short-term, i.e. parents who are here illegally but who have made the US their home, as opposed to mothers coming here late in their pregnancy to have anchor babies?

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Lat
Shanti's avatar
Shanti
36mEdited

If in the future they decided to break away from precedent and rule against birthright citizenship, do you think it would be less controversial and able to pass social muster for those who are prospective only? Seems to me that invalidating citizenship for someone who already received it would be highly problematic. Many don’t have dual citizenship so they would be without a citizenship. Or would that be something you can’t get a ruling on for lack of standing?

Reply
Share
2 replies by David Lat and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Lat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture