The possibility of being replaced by AI occurred to me when I read about Carolyn Elefant’s project of “building a Paul Clement bot to help lawyers prepare for oral argument” (which was inspired by my recent column, 3 Tips For Appellate Advocates—From Paul Clement). Yes, an AI bot might be able to help lawyers prepare for argument, but don’t expect to see bots actually arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court anytime soon. Even assuming an AI assistant could present a decent argument, judges won’t stand for it (as one pro se litigant learned last March—the hard way).

At least for now, human beings still want fellow human beings to argue appeals, participate in webinars, and serve as dinner speakers. So ChatGPT didn’t deprive me of the opportunities to moderate a great webinar last Wednesday on Supreme Court reform, sponsored by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPAA), or to speak last Thursday at the global offsite of Burford Capital, the world’s leading legal-finance firm (and a longtime sponsor of Original Jurisdiction).

And, I hope, human beings still want fellow human beings writing their newsletters. That’s certainly the view of the good folks over at SCOTUSblog (now part of The Dispatch), who are seeking an editor for their forthcoming business-docket newsletter. If you’re a commercial litigator in Biglaw interested in trying something new, check out the job and apply through LinkedIn.

Lawyers of the Week: Bill Carmody and Neal Manne.

Growing adoption of AI is not yet affecting Biglaw hiring levels in a big way, but I predict that it eventually will. And when it does, we could see some loss of jobs, at least in the short term (although there’s an argument, which legal-tech guru Joe Borstein made in our podcast conversation, that over the long term, legal will be fine).

I’m guessing that the jobs for lawyers that remain after the AI revolution will be very appealing: they’ll have little drudgery, which can be done by AI, and they’ll be highly paid—because any work that can’t be done by AI will be extremely important and therefore valuable. So maybe we shouldn’t be shocked to learn that at one of Ari Kaplan’s Legal Tech Mafia® breakfasts last year, the answers to when we’ll see the $10,000 billable hour ranged from 2028 to 2035.

I think 2028 is too early—one thing I’ve learned from watching the legal profession for the past 30 years is that it usually changes more slowly than you think—but on the other hand, rates are rising faster than I expected. And if the target is $10,000 an hour, we’re already 40 percent of the way there—having gone from $3,000 an hour to $4,000 an hour in less than a year.

The two most expensive partners at Susman Godfrey, renowned trial lawyers Bill Carmody and Neal Manne, now charge $4,000 an hour. As Manne told Reuters, “If there’s someone out there who bills at a higher rate than we do on hourly cases, please let us know so we may raise our rates.” (And please let me know, so I can report it; other partners known to bill $3,000 an hour or more include two of my past podcast guests, Neal Katyal and Alex Spiro—so feel free to listen to their episodes, around 40 to 45 minutes each, and consider it my $2,000 gift to you.)

As Manne’s quip reflects, $4,000 an hour is a bit of a publicity stunt for Susman—a way of telling the market that they have, pound for pound, the best trial lawyers in America. Why? Because as noted by Reuters, most of the firm’s work is handled on a contingency or fixed-fee basis—such as Dominion v. Fox News, in which they earned more than $100 million (after securing a $787.5 million settlement for their client).

How did Susman come up with $4,000 an hour? Manne, a former managing partner of the firm, emailed me this: “The process by which Bill’s and my billing rates are set each year is as mysterious as a Papal conclave, as secretive as the Federal Reserve Board’s interest rate deliberations, and as impenetrable as an MLB umpire’s balk call.”

Other lawyers in the news:

In response to the dramatic ramp-up in federal immigration enforcement, nine local prosecutors from cities across the country are coming together to address perceived federal overreach and unconstitutional behavior. They’ve formed an organization, Fight Against Federal Overreach or “FAFO.” Geddit?

After the killing of Alex Pretti by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, Bill Essayli , who leads the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California (aka Los Angeles), tweeted that “[i]f you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you. Don’t do it!” This did not go over well with pro-Second Amendment groups like the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America, who roundly criticized Essayli for his comments (which he later tried to clarify, tweeting that he “never said it’s legally justified to shoot law-abiding concealed carriers”).

In other news involving U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials, the Trump administration announced the nomination of former federal prosecutor Colin McDonald to lead a new DOJ division that will focus on fraud—part of Donald Trump’s justification for the crackdown in Minneapolis, where immigrants from Somalia played major roles in a fraud scheme that stole hundreds of millions of dollars from Covid-19 benefits programs.

On Friday, the DOJ released nearly three million pages of previously undisclosed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier/sex offender. We learned that former White House counsel and current Goldman Sachs general counsel Kathryn Ruemmler received lavish gifts, such as a $9,400 handbag from Hermes, from the man she affectionately addressed as “Uncle Jeffrey” (ick).

Brad Karp , chair of Paul Weiss , had more extensive correspondence with Epstein than has been previously reported. Karp asked for Epstein’s help in obtaining a job for his son on a Woody Allen film production, and Karp attended dinners at Epstein’s home. After one such event, he emailed Epstein, “I can’t thank you enough for including me in an evening I’ll never forget. It was truly ‘once in a lifetime’ in every way, though I hope to be invited again. You are an extraordinary host—and your home . . .!!!” Based on reporting about the Epstein mansion, such as this Times article (gift link), “!!!” sounds about right.

[ UPDATE (10:05 a.m.) : The preceding bullet was revised to remove a reference to Karp asking for Epstein’s assistance in getting into the exclusive Augusta Golf Club. Although The Financial Times reported on a text in which Epstein appears to seek help from former White House strategist Steve Bannon in getting Karp into the club, there’s no indication that Karp requested this—and Karp told me that he did not.]

[ UPDATE (7:41 p.m.) : For more about Brad Karp’s interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, see The New York Times, Bloomberg Law, and Law.com. In a statement, Paul Weiss said, “Mr. Karp attended two group dinners in New York City and had a small number of social interactions by email, all of which he regrets.”]

Andrea Lucas , chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, was profiled in The New York Times—which noted that it’s “clear that she has given a lot of thought to issues of fairness and justice.”

Catherine Dargan , head of the corporate practice and co-chair of the M&A practice at Covington & Burling , was profiled in Bloomberg Law—which called Dargan the firm’s “secret weapon” in landing billion-dollar deals.

Congratulations to the three former law school deans who have been chosen as the next presidents of three major American universities: former UCLA Law dean Jennifer Mnookin, who will lead Columbia University; former Wash U Law dean Kent Syverud, who will lead the University of Michigan; and former Cornell Law dean Eduardo Peñalver, who will lead Georgetown University.

In memoriam: Tara Arnold—an attorney at Arnold & Itkin, the Houston firm co-founded by her husband, prominent personal-injury lawyer Kurt Arnold—died when the firm’s private jet crashed, shortly after taking off during a snowstorm from Bangor International Airport in Maine. Please keep Tara Arnold’s family, as well as her former colleagues at Arnold & Itkin, in your thoughts and prayers.

Judge of the Week: Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz and Judge Fred Biery.

Apologies, dear readers: as of now, it’s basically impossible to keep track of and cover all the fast-moving litigation, playing out in district courts across the country, over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. At some point, the cases will percolate up to the circuit courts and the U.S. Supreme Court, and covering them at that point will be more manageable; but at the current time, it’s all just too chaotic.

Instead of a laundry list of status updates that will be quickly overtaken by subsequent events—a preliminary injunction denied here, a temporary restraining order issued there—I’m going to tell you about two judges who have found themselves caught up in controversy. Their stories offer a useful window into some of the broader issues raised by immigration-enforcement litigation.

First up: Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz (D. Minn.). As noted in profiles appearing in The Times (gift link), Politico, and Bloomberg Law, the 65-year-old jurist boasts impressive conservative credentials. Before he was appointed to the federal bench in 2006 by George W. Bush, Schiltz clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia—twice, on both the D.C. Circuit and SCOTUS—and served on the faculty of Notre Dame Law, where he was a mentor to Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Ed Whelan called Chief Judge Schiltz a “conservative stalwart,” while Professor Rick Garnett described him as “an excellent judge and the farthest thing from an ‘activist’ (a ludicrous charge).”

Why are prominent conservatives like Whelan and Garnett having to come to Chief Judge Schiltz’s defense? Over the past two weeks, Judge Schiltz has repeatedly benchslapped the Trump administration—specifically, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—and then been attacked by Trump supporters as a judicial activist. See, e.g., this Fox News piece by Will Chamberlain of the Article III Project, titled “Fix is in in Minnesota, where anti-ICE federal judge leaves his lane to side with mob.”

Unfortunately, I have neither the time nor the space to catalog Chief Judge Schiltz’s issues with ICE—this roundup is already too late and too long—but I urge you to read Zach Montague’s Times piece, which summarizes them nicely. And if you have the time, read the primary documents: (1) Judge Schiltz’s January 23 letter to the Eighth Circuit, responding to the government’s petition for a writ of mandamus; (2) his January 26 order, noting that ICE has failed to comply with “dozens of court orders” and stating that “[t]he Court’s patience is at an end”; (3) his January 28 order, declaring that ICE “is not a law unto itself” and “has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence”; and (4) the appendix to his January 28 order, a list of “96 court orders that ICE has violated in 74 cases.”

As you can see, Chief Judge Schiltz is no wallflower: he has strong opinions, and he’s not afraid to share them. As some of you might recall, he was Judge of the Week once before, back in November 2024. Why? After the Federal Circuit vacated a decision of his in a patent case, he recused from the case on remand—and issued what I described as a “reverse benchslap” of the Federal Circuit:

Having carefully reviewed the Federal Circuit’s opinion, the Court finds itself at the same impasse that led it to find the asserted claims indefinite. The Court is at a loss, for example, to understand [the Federal Circuit’s analysis]…. This Court struggled for years to [resolve the issues in this case]. The Federal Circuit’s opinion does not persuade the Court otherwise, and the Court has no idea how to reconcile the Federal Circuit’s varying instructions with each other or with the facts of this case. At this point, the Court does not believe that it can impartially resolve the parties’ dispute. The Court therefore concludes that it must recuse….

Next up: Judge Fred Biery (W.D. Tex.). On Saturday, Judge Biery ordered the release of a 5-year-old boy and his father from immigration custody—nothing unusual about that—but did so in a three-page order that raised eyebrows. Here’s how it ends:

Observing human behavior confirms that for some among us, the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency. And the rule of law be damned. Ultimately, Petitioners may, because of the arcane United States immigration system, return to their home country, involuntarily or by self-deportation. But that result should occur through a more orderly and humane policy than currently in place. Philadelphia, September 17, 1787: “Well, Dr. Franklin, what do we have?” “A republic, if you can keep it.” With a judicial finger in the constitutional dike, It is so ORDERED. SIGNED this 31st day of February [sic], 2026.

And then below his signature block, Judge Biery included a photograph of the boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, wearing a Spider-Man backpack and big blue winter hat, and citations to two passages from the Bible: Matthew 19:14 and John 11:35. Like Chief Judge Schiltz, Judge Biery was lauded by the left and criticized by conservatives for his benchslap of an order.

The rulings of Chief Judge Schiltz and Judge Biery raise broader questions about how judges are responding to the Trump administration. Readers, what do you think? Please take my poll and discuss in the comments.

In other news about judges and the judiciary:

Chief Judge Schiltz and Judge Biery weren’t the only judges with harsh words for the administration. See also Judge Roy Dalton, Jr. (M.D. Fla.)—who put the DOJ’s lawyers on blast, per Kathryn Rubino of Above the Law. In an order resolving a case “in which the Government unlawfully detained a noncitizen who has been present in this country for years,” Judge Dalton reminded the Justice Department that “its lawyers must make [its] arguments in a way that comports with their professional obligations as lawyers have done since time immemorial: Cite the contrary binding authority and argue why it’s wrong. Don’t hide the ball. Don’t ignore the overwhelming weight of persuasive authority as if it won’t be found. And don’t send a sacrificial lamb to stand before this Court with a fistful of cases that don’t apply and no cogent argument for why they should.” Ouch.

Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton (6th Cir.) dismissed the complaint of judicial misconduct filed by the DOJ against Chief Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg (D.D.C.). To read Chief Judge Sutton’s seven-page opinion and news coverage thereof, check out How Appealing by Howard Bashman. My take: Chief Judge Sutton is being diplomatic and restrained in his opinion—but reading between the lines, he sees the DOJ’s ethics complaint as pretty frivolous.

I didn’t know that “super drunk” was a legal term of art—at least not until I read about Judge Thomas Ludington (E.D. Mich.) getting hit with drunken-driving charges, after crashing his wife’s 2019 black Cadillac on a rural road.

Still on the theme of Michigan judges in trouble, 36th District Court Judge Andrea Bradley Baskin of the 36th District Court was indicted on federal fraud charges, for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to embezzle money from incapacitated adults (prior to taking the bench in 2024).

Louisiana Solicitor General Ben Aguiñaga came to the defense of his former boss, Justice Samuel Alito . Pushing back against a CNN piece in which Joan Biskupic described the justice as “easily irritated,” “aggrieve[d],” and growing “testier” over time, Aguiñaga praised Alito as “kind, humble, thoughtful, and selfless,” in a piece for Fox News.

Speaking of former SCOTUS clerks, I have almost a dozen new hires to report—so I’ll probably publish a fresh roundup in the next week or two, as soon as I have the names of all four of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s October Term 2026 clerks. I’m already aware of N.B., J.C., and I.M.; if you know the identity of the missing fourth clerk, please email me at davidlat@substack.com or text me at 917-397-2751 (texts only, since I don’t use this Google Voice number for phone calls).

In memoriam: Judge Robert Pratt (S.D. Iowa) passed away at 78, after experiencing a heart attack at the gym. May he rest in peace.

Job of the Week: an opportunity for litigation associates interested in entertainment law.

