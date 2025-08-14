Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

DSL
13h

The greater Supreme Court decisions of significance are the series of unexplained orders licensing autocratic behavior wielded against the States, universities, labor unions, and anyone who's crossed Trump. When an Administration knows it can act with impunity, it doesn't really matter what the finer details of a given Supreme Court decision may suggest. Last time I checked, Humphrey's Executor was still good law - does anyone think the Trump Administration cares?

Carl
13h

Next, let's see if we can get some "affirmative action" to get more viewpoint diversity into those schools.

