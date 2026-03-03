Original Jurisdiction

David Lat
Please note my two updates (especially if you read the original version of this post as an email):

1. Yes, I know: “undismiss” isn’t technically accurate, since the D.C. Circuit had not yet ruled on the original motion to dismiss (as noted in the government’s second motion). I just wanted to write the word “undismiss” because it’s fun.

2. I corrected Judge Howell’s appointing president. She was appointed by President Obama in 2010, not by President Clinton.

Bill Dyer (aka Beldar)
Excellent and timely reporting, Mr. Lat! Thanks, too, for assembling & republishing here the written statements of the firms who're fighting on. I completely agree with you regarding their chances on the merits.

If it weren't so grim — it's hard to find a sense of humor when viewing a POTUS assault on the Rule of Law — the irony would be hilarious: The concern to not "look weak" is a childish one by Trump and his DoJ, but they could not possibly have done anything to make themselves and their position look weaker than capitulating and then uncapitulating. But that's what happens when you have the paradigmatic client from hell. Trump's reputation among knowledgeable lawyers (many, many of them) in NYC and elsewhere has always boiled down to four words: "Won't listen; won't pay." Well, now the taxpayer is paying, but Trump still isn't listening.

"Undismiss" is a fun word, but "uncapitulating" is even funnier.

For our profession's sake, I'm proud of the firms that are fighting on — especially my many friends at Susman Godfrey. I know your readership includes lawyers, including quite senior ones, at many or all of those firms, Mr. Lat. If any of them read this comment: Know well that your courage is observed and appreciated by tens and hundreds of thousands of ordinary lawyers who aren't in the Trump DoJ's sights, but can easily imagine themselves there with you. Carry on, brothers and sisters at the bar!

And I'm proud of the judges who're administering the whipping due to Ms. Bondi and her moronic henchmen: Worse lawyering is hard to imagine, and it sickens me to see it practiced on behalf of our country's executive and executive branch. Perhaps the coming round of appellate-level bench-slaps will stiffen the wills of those firms who've been intimidated into capitulation or timidity. At any rate, the professional stench that Bondi and her henchmen are covering themselves with will never come off. May their infamy be fully documented forever, and digitally available at any moment in the future, in the Federal Reporter, Fourth Series, or even better, the U.S. Reports.

