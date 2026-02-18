Build Windmills, Not Walls: Michael Gerstenzang

Last month, Michael Gerstenzang concluded a nine-year run as managing partner of Cleary Gottlieb, one of the world’s leading law firms. During his tenure, he guided the firm through the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, and the early stages of the AI transformation—an area where Cleary has emerged as an industry leader, reflected in its development of ClearyX and acquisition of Springbok AI.

In this episode, Michael shares insights on firm leadership, the increasingly active lateral market, and how AI is already transforming—and will continue to transform—the hiring, training, and day-to-day work of lawyers.

David Lat: Welcome to the Original Jurisdiction podcast. I'm your host, David Lat. You're listening to the ninety-first episode of this podcast, recorded on Thursday, February 12.

I’ve had the pleasure of hosting a number of law firm leaders on this podcast, including current and former managing partners and chairs of both Biglaw firms and elite boutiques. As someone who’s fascinated by the business and practice of law, I always appreciate perspectives from the pinnacle of the profession.

Today I’m delighted to welcome Michael Gerstenzang, senior partner at Cleary Gottlieb. Last month, Michael concluded his tenure as Cleary’s managing partner, which ran from 2017 through 2025. As the former head of Cleary, one of the nation’s most prestigious and profitable firms, he has a deep understanding of the crucial issues facing Biglaw today. And Michael happily shared his insights with me on key trends in the legal industry, from lateral partner hiring to the impact of AI—a topic in which he’s developed some expertise, based on Cleary’s leadership in the space. Without further ado, here’s my conversation with Michael Gerstenzang.

Michael, thank you so much for joining me.

Michael Gerstenzang: It’s a pleasure to be here with you.

DL: Tell us about your background and upbringing. Where did you grow up?

MG: I grew up in Albany, in upstate New York. My mom was a third-grade teacher and my stepfather, with whom I grew up, had a small business repairing trucks and selling parts for trucks. So it was a very lower-middle-class upbringing. I have one brother I grew up with, and growing up in Albany in the 1970s was an experience where kids had a lot of freedom. We got on our bikes and rode all over the place, and we went to see our grandmother and went to see our friends with—by today’s standards—very little supervision.

DL: So I’m guessing, based on what you just said, that you didn’t have any lawyers in the family?

MG: I really had no exposure or experience with lawyers, and certainly not Biglaw or financial services really, until law school.

DL: And so what led you to go to law school, actually?

MG: So I did my undergraduate degree at Georgetown University, and I was in the School of Foreign Service there, and I was thinking about pursuing a career in the foreign service. And one of my professors who had spent most of their career in the foreign service said, “That’s a great career, but you might think about getting a professional degree before you do that, because it’ll give you more say as far as what roles you have within the foreign service or other government agencies. And it’s just a good professional background to do lots of different things.” And so that led me to apply and to go to law school.

DL: And when you went to law school, did you still have in mind that you might go into government or foreign service afterwards?

MG: I did, and I spent a fair amount of time taking classes that were international-law-focused, and I had the good fortune to work as a research assistant to a professor at Columbia Law School named Louis Henkin, who was really the leader of his generation of scholars focusing on international law. I got to work with him on the Restatement of Foreign Relations Law, which he was the reporter for, and so I did have exposure to international law and international relations when I was in law school. But I also had exposure—and it was really a first for me—to working in a big law firm, to get a sense of what that was like. And I really fell in love with the energy of it, the client interaction, and also the way that colleagues worked with each other in a law firm.

DL: So you recently finished up as the leader of Cleary Gottlieb. What drew you to the firm? I would guess, given your interest in international affairs, you were drawn to the firm’s very international and cross-border orientation, but that’s just a guess on my part.

MG: It’s a good guess, and that was a big part of it—the nature of the work and the nature of the clients—but also the people, and just this feeling that there were people there who were internationalist in their perspective. That isn’t necessarily connected to the work they were doing; it’s just the kind of people that were and are attracted to our firm. And I just felt like I got along with them, they were interesting, I could learn from them, and they were investing in me, even as a summer associate. So all of that was just very appealing to me.

DL: When law students or young lawyers are choosing between firms, that personal aspect can sometimes be underrated. I often tell them, “Look, kind of go with your subjective feeling, if there are certain people you click with, if you just feel at home at a place, because on paper a firm might look great for you, but maybe you go there and maybe it isn’t the right fit.” You alluded to that earlier. So I think the personal component, while subjective and hard to evaluate, shouldn’t be overlooked.

MG: I completely agree with that. In the interview process, there’s just no substitute for going to a firm, going to their office, walking the halls, having your radar up not just about how are people treating me as the applicant, but how are they treating each other. And not just how are the lawyers treating each other, but how are the lawyers treating the secretaries and the recruiting staff, and just what the vibe of the place is. And you’re never going to get that from what you read on paper; you have to actually experience it a little bit.

DL: That’s so true. And that’s why when law students ask me for advice, I say, “Look, if you can actually go to the firm in person rather than do the interviews over Zoom, I would recommend that.” So I heartily concur.

You arrived at the firm after doing two very coveted clerkships. So did you go into litigation?

MG: Well, it’s funny, I went into the clerkships thinking that I didn’t want to do litigation, but it was a great opportunity, a kind of post-graduate fellowship, working closely with a very senior person. The judges worked closely with my co-clerks and me, and I really learned a tremendous amount from both of my clerkships and had great experiences. But I didn’t arrive at Cleary thinking that I wanted to do litigation.

Pretty quickly I was doing corporate work of all different kinds. The most formative experience in that time was really, again, good fortune—and I think anyone who’s successful has to recognize that a lot of their success is the result of good luck as much as anything else. But I had the good luck of working on the very first private-equity fund that TPG raised, and this was David Bonderman and Jim Coulter, when they had left the Bob Bass organization in Fort Worth to go out on their own. We worked on their first fund—and that was truly formative for me, both in terms of exposing me to that kind of work and also creating relationships with the two of them and then with the broader TPG organization. And those relationships have really continued for 30-plus years now.

DL: So how did you actually go from that experience to building your practice in the area?

MG: It was a combination of TPG growing and becoming bigger, but also more complicated, and having been there early on, I could help with that, and also the whole private-equity industry growing quite significantly, over a relatively short period of time. And so we found ourselves developing expertise and a reputation in the market for doing work for other private-equity firms or for the private-equity divisions of some of the large investment banks—which have gone in and out of that business over time, but for a while they were quite active in that business. It grew as a result of those things. And it grew with the tremendous support of colleagues at Cleary Gottlieb—people who knew a little bit about the area but not much, or they knew somebody who was working in the area, and they would recommend me and other colleagues who were doing funds work. And when you have that kind of support from your colleagues, something that starts pretty small can quickly grow if you are focused on it, and you’re willing to do the work to make that happen.

DL: How has your practice evolved over the years? Because certainly the industry and the world of private capital have evolved, so I’m assuming that your practice has had to grow and change along with it.

MG: Yes. In the early days, people like me and folks at other firms, we were doing really everything for our private-equity clients: raising the fund, doing M&A, working on financing, working on exits, whether it was a capital-markets exit or a strategic exit. And over time, all of those areas have become very specialized. And so certainly by around 2012, 2015, my practice was focused really on fund formation, and there were other people at the firm who were working on the M&A for private-equity firms, or on the exits, or on the financings. That market and the clients grew in size but also in sophistication, and the market matured, and it really required increasing, in-depth knowledge in those particular segments.

DL: That’s been a recurring theme of a lot of my interviews with very experienced lawyers—just the increasing complexity and specialization of legal practice. Do you miss being more of a generalist?

MG: I do miss it. I’m among the last of the generations of lawyers who grew up as generalists and who then had to become more specialized as they became more senior. But today, most lawyers specialize fairly early on, maybe not as junior associates, but fairly early on. And they need to do that if they’re going to meet the client expectations. But also part of it is just human nature. We all want to feel like we are experts in something and that we know as much or more than the lawyers on the other side of the table. And so there has been this trend towards specialization, which is natural and understandable, but I also kind of regret it a little bit, because I think having a generalist experience makes you a better lawyer, and depending on what’s happening with your clients and in the overall legal and commercial landscape, that can be very valuable.

I think sometimes about this quote from Jim Barksdale—who was one of the early investors in internet, as the founder of Netscape—and there’s a quote that’s attributed to him, which is, “In a fight between a bear and an alligator, it’s the terrain that determines the victor.” And I think one of the things that tells you is you have to understand what terrain you’re in. If you’re in a terrain as we have been in the markets for the last 10 or so years, where things generally are going well in the economic and the political environment, and there’s a very high volume of transactions, that’s one kind of terrain, right? There’s a different kind of terrain, and I think arguably we are in that or entering into that, where it’s not about predictable flow and high volumes, it’s about change and adaptability and a different approach, perhaps, to what is going to be required to be a very successful professional, regardless of what your profession is. But all of us, including in law firms, should be thinking about what is the terrain now, and who are the victors likely to be given that terrain.

DL: We talked earlier about specialization. I had a great conversation with one of your partners, Maureen Linch, about recruiting, and about how young lawyers and even law students are expected to know what they want to do at an earlier and earlier stage. Given that challenge, what advice would you offer to law students or young lawyers who are trying to figure out what they want to specialize in?

MG: Curiosity: be curious, and even if you think you know, be open-minded about that, talk to as many people as you can, colleagues or people at different organizations, people at clients, about the kinds of things they’re doing, because I think too often people make decisions based on very limited information, and you don’t know what you don’t know. But one way to break through that is just by having conversations with people. And they don’t have to be forced conversations. If you’re a naturally curious person, you will get that kind of engagement, and then you’ll learn things about the people you’re talking to, about how they’re spending their time, about what their organizations are doing, and it helps broaden the picture for you.

DL: You recently finished up as managing partner of Cleary. What inspired you to enter firm leadership?

MG: Well, I think law firms aren’t great about training and developing leaders, because we tend to be focused to a very great degree on our clients—and that’s natural, and it’s a good thing. We are focused on client service. We have a client-centric way of thinking about how we organize ourselves, what skills and attributes we value, and so on. So for me, there was no program or inspiration that let me to conclude, “I want to do that.” It was really an accumulation of smaller experiences over time.

So as a brand-new partner, I was put in charge of running our summer associate program. And then a couple of years later, I was responsible for staffing of corporate associates in the New York office. And a couple of years after that, I joined our finance and billing committee, and I became the chair of that committee. And then a little bit later, I joined our executive committee. And all of those experiences added to my understanding of the firm, both our clients and also our business as a firm, and I was interested in that.

Having those roles gives you the opportunity to be not just a great client-service lawyer—and that is job one of any lawyer at our firm—but it also gives you a role in the entrepreneurship of our business. And that I found appealing and interesting. And so, when the opportunity came to put my hat in the ring to be considered for managing partner, I had accumulated these smaller experiences that I felt was good preparation.

Now, I was wrong about that, because there is no perfect preparation for the managing-partner role. You can do everything that you can—and we work hard on transition, and we’ve just been through a very good transition process to our new managing partner, Jeff Karpf—but as prepared as you are and think you are, the role is such that you are never fully prepared, and that’s because you’re dealing with unexpected developments in the world and in the firm and in client relationships that you need to deal with as best you can, as they arise.

DL: What advice would you give to a new managing partner—perhaps you gave it to Jeff—or is there something you know now about the role of managing partner that you wish you had known when you started?

MG: I can think of two important things for me, as I navigated and learned on the job, which of course we all do and should do. One is the importance of communication and communicating often, communicating in a variety of different ways—in writing, through presentations in person, through short videos, really mixing up the way that you communicate, and underlying all of that to ensure that your communications are as transparent and as authentic to you as possible. The pandemic really created many challenges for all organizations, including for law firms, and one of the things that I think helped us navigate that well—as well as we could—was communication. That’s lesson one.

Lesson two, I would say, is the importance of inbound communication—listening. Early on in my time as managing partner, I described myself as the firm’s listener-in-chief, and I still think that. You need to understand from your colleagues, from the professional staff, from your clients, from others in the broader world, what’s going on in their businesses, in the markets in which we all are, and what their perceptions are of us as a firm. And the more insights and information you can gather through listening, the more effective you’ll be.

So your term as managing partner spanned 2017 to 2025, I believe. You mentioned the pandemic. If I were to ask you—or I will ask you—what was the greatest challenge you had to address during your tenure, the pandemic would be up there, I’m guessing?

MG: It certainly would be up there, but my tenure coincided with a number of challenges and unexpected developments in the U.S. and globally. If we think about geopolitical changes during that time—the invasion of Ukraine, war in the Middle East, societal unrest in the U.S., but also in many other places around the world—there were a lot of curveballs that came our way collectively, for all of us, both personally and professionally. Focusing on communication during that time was really important, but also understanding how to adapt communication during that time.

And we lived through not just those events, but also changing expectations from our people, from our clients, about what it was that law firms or leaders at law firms would comment on, either internally or externally, and modulating that so that you didn’t feel like you had to comment every day that something unfortunate happened, because that would be most days, but where you did comment, at least internally to your own people, about things that were affecting them, and in many cases, affecting them deeply. That was a challenge, to navigate that and find your own footing about how you were going to make the decisions of what to comment on and what not to comment on, and if you chose not to, how you were going to explain that to people who felt strongly in some cases that they wanted to hear from leadership.

DL: That’s a topic of interest to me, because I certainly have followed the issue of leaders of institutions commenting or not commenting on things. My own view is that I lean towards being a little more sparing, because institutions are diverse places, and people have different views on contentious issues. And I understand the need to comment on something that directly impacts you, your clients, or your people, but I think there are a lot of issues that don’t fall into that bucket. What are your general views on it?

MG: I share that view. I think that there are so many issues where there are very strong views and disparate views; we’re a very diverse firm in every way, including our internationalism, and people have very divergent views on different things. For me, the lens was, does this event or this topic have a direct impact on our people, such that they have an expectation to hear from leadership? Because whatever it is, it’s not credible to say, “Well, that happened outside the four walls of Cleary Gottlieb, and therefore it’s irrelevant within the firm.” With many things you can say, “Listen, things are happening outside the four walls, and people have their own views on it, but it’s not within.” And then there are some things that are so directly impactful that you need to recognize that your people are affected by that. And that was the kind of lens that I used. It doesn’t mean that you always then send an internal email or something like that. Sometimes, frankly, what it means is that it’s a more directed communication, where you call the people that you know are feeling upset or unsettled and you just have a conversation with them, as opposed to sending an email to 3,000 people.

DL: That’s really great advice, and I think maybe sometimes people forget that option.

What are you most proud of from your time as managing partner?

MG: The firm has had a lot of successes, and I’m sure it will continue to have a lot of successes. When I think about what I feel proud of, the thing I feel most proud of is not a particular achievement, in terms of financial success or a client win, or new offices or new practices that we’ve had, all of those things. It’s really the mindset that we have as a firm around adaptability, because as we’ve been talking about, the last nine years did throw a lot of curveballs at us, and we were able to adapt to those. And when you think about that adaptation over time, it’s not just a series of individual decisions, it’s actually a mindset and a willingness that comes from self-confidence, that comes from the courage to say, “We can change the way that we do things and be a stronger firm for it.”

And that mindset has been important over the last nine years. Frankly, it’s going to be more important over the next nine years, if for no other reason than AI and the AI transformation. There will undoubtedly be geopolitical and other things that happen that we don’t expect today, just as there were things that we didn’t expect nine years ago that would happen. But the mindset of adaptability and a growth mentality is really going to put our firm in a good position to deal with those things.

DL: Adapting to changing conditions is critical; I totally agree with you. On that note, do you have any thoughts on lateral partner hiring? Because I think during the years that you led Cleary, there was a lot of change on that front. There turned out to be more movement than there has been in the past. Compensation packages for top lateral partners really increased. That also put pressure on firms to perhaps change their partnership structure or change their compensation structure. Do you have any thoughts on that?

MG: There’s no doubt that lateral partner movement has increased dramatically over the last nine years and even over the last five years. When I think about our experience, I would say that’s mostly been a very good thing for us, because it’s allowed us to bring in talented people in areas that either we didn’t have before or where we had it, but it was important to have it in greater size or greater diversification in age, or whatever it is.

So it’s really been an opportunity to supplement our talent, but what has sometimes gotten lost in the discussion about laterals is the client perspective. We think a lateral partner hire is successful when it serves a client need that is clear, and ideally one where the client has participated in some way in that process. And there we really feel like by hiring laterally, we are doing a better job in serving our clients. That’s what the focus should be and what the focus in fact has been.

Certainly we’ll see lots of press articles about this focusing on compensation. I think that’s a little bit overblown. Clearly to be successful in recruiting a lateral partner you need to be competitive with the market, but most of us would say, just based on our own personal experience, that professional satisfaction and our connectivity to an organization or law firm is not primarily driven by the money. It’s driven by a feeling that you are valued in the broader sense of that word, that you are contributing in the broader sense of that word, that you have agency to make decisions about the direction of your practice or the direction of the firm. There are a lot of things that go into professional satisfaction. Money is one of them, but not the most important one, in my experience.

The other thing that gets a lot of focus—and rightly so—is this: what is the impact of lateral hiring over time on a firm’s culture? We take that very seriously. We have a process that is slower than many firms, but it’s designed really to make sure that the lateral candidate understands us very well and that we understand them very well. And a big part of that is meeting many, many partners, not just the managing partner, not just the executive committee, but dozens of partners, because we want to make sure that our lateral partners are actually accretive to our culture. The standard is not will they negatively impact or will they dilute our culture; the standard is will they make our culture stronger. And we’ve been fortunate through our process and through our reputation in the market to attract lateral partners who truly have been accretive to our culture.

DL: Let’s talk about AI, which you mentioned earlier. Cleary has really been a leader in firms in terms of taking advantage of the opportunities offered by AI. What would you say, just for people who are not familiar with what Cleary has been doing—and I talked with your partner Paul Shim about ClearyX, for instance—but for folks who are not familiar, what did Cleary do on the AI front during your tenure?

MG: Part of that goes back to the adaptability mindset. I often use a proverb when I’m talking with Cleary people, whether it’s partners or the entire firm: “When the winds of change blow, some people build walls and other people build windmills.” And our job at Cleary is to build windmills. That’s who we want to be, and we can’t have people who are building walls. We won’t tolerate that, because it is not in the long-term, best interest of the firm. We know the winds of change are blowing. It’s our responsibility, from the point of view of client service and excellence to clients, but also the strength of the firm over time, to really embrace the AI transformation, and to do it with a sense of optimism and enthusiasm. I think probably all of us have had the personal experience of feeling like you have to accept the change and you do it kind of begrudgingly, and almost by definition you’re not great at that because you’re dragging your heels as you go into it.

And probably all of us have the opposite, which is you learn something new, you take up a new role, and you approach it with enthusiasm, and suddenly you get really good at it, because you’re thinking about it all the time and you are deciding that you want to be great at that. That’s the way we approach AI and the transformation journey that all of us, individually and professionally, are on. That has led us to make some important investments. We launched ClearyX four years ago. That’s a business that is fully owned by the firm today, but operates on an autonomous basis and provides legal technology services to transactional work. Early last year, we acquired a software development company called Springbok AI, so that we could have our own development capabilities within the firm. We’ve established strategic partnerships with a number of the outside service providers for legal technology.

And I think all of those things are important. Sometimes when it comes to technology, we ask the question, “Do you buy or do you build?” And that’s a little bit of a false dichotomy, at least in terms of where we are right now on the AI journey, because in the early days, which is where we are, you need to do some of both. You need to buy off the shelf and you need to build yourself, so that you make the best decisions you can about the off-the-shelf products, but also so that you have the ability to develop tools that the off-the-shelf product doesn’t quite provide, but that clients are interested in or that we internally think we should have.

DL: And that is a perennial debate, the “build or buy” debate. Turning to the day-to-day work of lawyers, can you give me some examples of how some of the things you talked about, whether it’s ClearyX or Springbok AI or whatever, are being used by transactional lawyers, litigators, tax lawyers, what have you, in their day-to-day work?

MG: So ClearyX is providing the diligence services for a huge number of M&A transactions. They have technology that is a combination of off the shelf and then they have adapted it. We’ve got a terrific development team within ClearyX. We think, because we’ve now had almost four years of experience with ClearyX, that not only is that faster and cheaper, but it’s better, in terms of the quality. From time to time, we run these AB experiments where we do the diligence, having ClearyX do it and having a more typical team of associates do it, so that we can see how’s the quality. The quality has been excellent, and it’s relieving our associates of a lot of time to allow them to do other things.

Our internal development team, our AI acceleration team—the core of that team is the Springbok team that we acquired last year—they’ve been working on some very bespoke, small-ish tools, to really help our lawyers with some of the things that can take a lot of time, frankly: tools that allow better and faster searches of public databases for information, tools that help us organize billing and diaries in a more accurate and faster way, tools that allow us to review documents and customize the way that those documents have been written and organized to reflect the desire of the clients. Clients sometimes have very bespoke ways that they want information provided to them, and that can take time. And if you have a different team working on it, they don’t always know, but we have a tool that can do that in a matter of seconds. So over time, these are all things that will make us both better and faster.

DL: So I was really struck by the diligence point, which Paul mentioned to me actually a little while ago, because you would think, “Wow, Cleary is getting some of the best associates out there.” Were you surprised that an AI tool can do just as good a job, faster than your own associates?

MG: There’s an interesting question about what do we look for in associates and how do we assess quality. And looking back to when I was a young associate—and it’s not a good thing, it wasn’t then, it certainly isn’t now—one of the things that associates were praised for was their stamina: “This person can work three nights in a row and still produce quality work.” Well, there are limits to human stamina, and if you’re doing diligence, then you get tired, you get distracted. It probably gets caught in levels of review and the normal quality control that all big law firms do. But AI never gets tired, never gets distracted. So the kind of first-line work benefits from that sustained focus and infinite stamina that AI has that humans don’t have.

DL: That makes total sense. So I’m now curious: what will AI do to hiring and employment levels in the legal field? Because when you were coming up in the ranks, you could certainly have a lot of associates tied up on a major diligence project for some multibillion-dollar deal. And when you’re billing by the hour, having a ton of associates doing diligence, or document review on the litigation side, can be very lucrative. But if AI is now doing some of those jobs—and another managing partner told me that clients are expecting to get some portion of the cost savings of that—what does that mean for hiring? Is Cleary shrinking its class sizes in response to AI advances?

MG: So we’re not shrinking our class sizes. I think the medium- to long-term implications are a little bit hard to know, in some ways. There are some things that I think we can say with a fair degree of confidence today. So as an example, we can say with a fair degree of confidence that we are hiring more data scientists and technologists, and we will continue to hire more of those people. And some of those folks are going to be lawyers or former lawyers who also have the technological capability. We call them legal knowledge engineers. We’ve hired many, and that number is just going to increase over time, and those folks are embedded directly into practice groups to make sure that we can bring the technological tools that we have into the day-to-day work of those practice groups. So in terms of overall headcount, I’m quite confident that we’re going to increase the number of technologists that we hire.

Now, on the associate front, there was actually some interesting research and writing done, coming out of the Industrial Revolution, where economists looked at this question, and what they began to realize was that there was something that at the time economists referred to as the “lump of labor fallacy.” And the lump of labor fallacy is that there is a fixed amount of work and that work either gets done by people or by machines. But in fact, what they found coming out of the Industrial Revolution—and I think we would say the same, at least anecdotally, when we think about technology as it’s developed over the last 10 or 20 years—is that the amount of work to be done grows. It’s not just shifting a fixed amount of work between humans and machines. The amount of work grows, and then the allocation between humans and machines changes depending on the type of work. And I think we’re likely to see that same kind of dynamic, as lawyers and law firms start to use AI more, but where client demands for different kinds of work also grow alongside that.

DL: So if a lot of these more routine tasks are being handled by AI, that frees up young lawyers and associates to do more advanced work right from the get-go, but in a way that seems to almost require them to have more advanced skills. But at the same time, the AI is taking out some of the work that junior associates used to cut their teeth on, whether it’s diligence or doc review or legal research or what have you. So what implications does AI have for the training and development of young lawyers, and how can law firms make sure that their associates come in ready to meet these higher demands?

MG: This is a critical question. For law firms, and really for any business that is a talent-driven business, you need to think about the implications of AI on the training and development of your people. For me, the starting point of that is to try to be as disciplined as you can be about thinking about what we are trying to train our people for, and looking forward to the skills and attributes that they’re going to need over the next 20 years, not what they would’ve needed 20 years ago. And I say that takes discipline, because I think for most people who’ve been successful in their profession, the senior people in law firms or any other organization, there’s a natural sense of nostalgia for the way that they were trained—and a kind of implicit belief that for the next generation or two generations behind them to be successful, “They need to be trained in the same way that I was trained, because look how well it served me.”

And I think that is not the right perspective. The perspective we should all have is how do we train our people so that they can be very successful 10, 15, and 20 years from now? And if I think about what that means, I think they’re going to be different skills and attributes that will be required to be successful going forward. We talked a little bit ago about due diligence and how individual stamina was prized in young associates and how irrelevant that is. So we don’t need to worry about that. What we should be worrying about is the ability that somebody has to connect with clients, to make good judgments that reflect not just the substance, but the situation that the client is in, the dynamics of the business, the dynamics of that client’s organization, people who can be effective in leading and inspiring teams. Those are skills that we’ve also looked for over many years, but that will be increasingly important as other skills become less important, because AI can replace those other skills.

DL: That’s really interesting; I totally agree. Let me ask you one last question before we turn to my little speed round of four standard questions. Do you think AI is going to affect the way firms bill for their services? Some people have wondered whether AI is going to put pressure on the billable-hour model. I don’t know if you’re seeing anything already or if you have any predictions for the near or medium or long term.

MG: I think it will, and I think that’s a good thing. I think that the billable hour model is not a great model, either for law firms or for clients. It’s proven to be a very sticky model, notwithstanding a lot of talk over time about changing it. But I think if you talk to most clients, they are concerned that it creates misalignment with the law firms. It creates an incentive for inefficiency. They’re concerned that it creates some unpredictability in terms of what the cost of a project might be. And if you talk to law firms, at least I would say that the billable hour model doesn’t reward us for our experience or our creativity, doesn’t reward us for skills that are outsized relative to whatever hourly rate is considered the market rate.

I think about our tax lawyers or our antitrust lawyers, who have the ability to come in and look at a situation, and in a very short period of time, figure out an answer that is clever, that is creative, that saves the client an enormous amount of money, that we will never be fully compensated for on the basis of how much time it took them to come up with that answer, because it’s a much deeper kind of quality that they are bringing to the problem than just the number of hours they spent on it. So I hope that AI will be a catalyst to start changing the billable-hour model. I think it will. But as I said, it’s been a very sticky model, notwithstanding the limitations of the model that have been obvious for a number of years.

DL: I wrote a piece back in 2007 for the New York Times about billing rates hitting $1,000 an hour, which everyone was so excited about. And one of the partners I talked to, a Cleary partner, actually Victor Lewkow, said something like, “Look, if you come up with a brilliant idea that transforms the client’s business or makes their problem go away, but it took you only one hour and that’s all you can charge for, is that really a good billing model?”

Turning to my speed round, these are four questions that are the same for all my guests. And my first question is, what do you like the least about the law? And this can either be the practice of law or law as an abstract system.

MG: I should preface by saying I love practicing law. I think law firms are a great environment for people to practice law. I think the thing I like the least is the growing specialization within the law and law firms, because I think that it has limited the opportunities for young lawyers to develop a broader range of skills and experience. And I think that it can have the impact of providing clients with less holistic advice. And it goes back to if you’ve got the battle between the alligator and the bear, the terrain dictates who the victor is. I want our lawyers to be able to be either the alligator or the bear. But to do that, you need to have operated in multiple different terrains and be adaptable. And the current focus on pretty narrow specialization is a challenge when it comes to that.

DL: My second question is, what would you be if you were not a lawyer?

MG: If you had asked me that question 10 years ago, I probably would’ve said I’d like to be a professor. I’d like to teach at law school or teach undergraduates about the law, and maybe that is what I would’ve done. A couple of years ago, I had the opportunity to work in a friend’s bar for a night, just serving beer and wine—I wasn’t mixing drinks—and I found it really engaging and fun. It kind of felt like a little bit like being a lawyer, in the sense of you have the clients, you’ve got the energy around that you’re trying to deliver good service. Clients are all different. There’s an element of time pressure, but really it’s about service. So I just had a great night as the intern to my friend in their bar for a night. So maybe my answer today is I’d like to be a bartender.

DL: Okay, very interesting. My third question is, how much sleep do you get each night?

MG: I really try to get eight hours of sleep every night. Now, I benefit from the fact that I can really sleep anywhere: I sleep on airplanes very well, I’ll sleep in the back of a taxi, I’ll fall asleep sitting on my couch. So that’s probably an accumulation from lots of little bits of sleep, but I try to get eight hours. I think that’s good for my mental health and my physical health.

DL: I totally agree with you, and I also share that superpower of an ability to fall asleep everywhere. My last question is, any final words of wisdom, such as career advice or life advice, for my listeners?

MG: I’m a big fan of Naomi Osaka, the tennis player—of her tennis, and of how she thinks about the world. And a few years ago, she published her New Year’s resolutions, and they really resonated with me. I wrote them down; they’re stuck up on my refrigerator at home. And those are “be kind, be grateful, work hard.” And those three things, if you can remind yourself of that every day—be kind, be grateful, work hard—that sets you up for a pretty good day.

DL: Well, I am very grateful for your time and insight, Michael. Thank you so much for joining me today.

MG: It’s been a pleasure. Thank you.

DL: Thanks so much to Michael to joining me, and congratulations to him on a successful run as managing partner of Cleary Gottlieb.

The next episode should appear on or about Wednesday, March 4.