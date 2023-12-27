Original Jurisdiction
2023 Year In Review And 2024 Predictions, With Sarah Isgur
Lawyer of the Year, Judge of the Year, and more, chosen by me and Sarah Isgur, host of the Advisory Opinions podcast.
David Lat
Dec 27, 2023
∙ Paid
Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat.

Belated Christmas greetings (if applicable). We spent the holiday with my parents, who hosted a Christmas party on Saturday, and we took a family photo in front of their lovely Christmas tree. I also took the weekend off from Judicial Notice, but I should be back this coming weekend with a double edition (so please feel free to send me nominations, since I haven’t been as diligent as usual about following the news).

I did not take the week off from podcasting. Instead, I have a special treat for you: a 2023 year in review—including picks for Lawyer of the Year, Judge of the Year, Law Firm of the Year, and more—plus predictions for 2024 about the Supreme Court, the Trump criminal cases, and free speech and First Amendment law.

I’m pleased to be joined for this adventure by a very special guest: one of the nation’s most insightful and fair-minded legal analysts, Sarah Isgur. She’s probably most well-known to Original Jurisdiction readers as the host of the excellent Advisory Opinions podcast, which I frequently cite in these pages, and she’s also a senior editor at The Dispatch and a contributor at ABC News. She clerked for Judge Edith Jones of the Fifth Circuit and graduated from Harvard Law School.

It was an eventful year in legal news, so there’s tons to cover—let’s get to it. Thanks so much to Sarah for joining me for this rollicking review of the year that was.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com.

Sarah Isgur (courtesy photo).

