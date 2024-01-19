Judge Pauline Newman (courtesy photo via the New Civil Liberties Alliance).

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here. Thanks!

As regular listeners of the Original Jurisdiction podcast are well aware, it’s an audio rather than video experience. Although I conduct interviews over Zoom to facilitate conversation—for example, to help me and my guest avoid talking over each other—I’ve never posted the video.

This week, however, I’m doing something different. My latest guest, Judge Pauline Newman of the Federal Circuit, is 96 years old, and there’s an effort afoot to remove her from the bench based on alleged “cognitive decline” and “significant mental problems”—which she vociferously denies.

I believe that listening to our podcast conversation will convince many observers that Judge Newman is completely lucid, but the judge felt that video would make the case for her cognitive ability and continued vitality even more persuasively. So at her request, I’m posting a half-dozen video clips, highlights from our conversation, so you can see as well as hear Judge Newman for yourself. (You’ll occasionally notice what might seem like little jumps in the video; some of this is from editing, which was minimal, and some is from the Zoom connection.)

Thanks to my audio engineer, Tommy Harron, for producing these clips. And thanks to Judge Newman for both her time and transparency.

On what she feels is her greatest accomplishment:

Loading video

On the effort to remove her from the bench:

Loading video

On the allegation that she failed a basic computer training:

Loading video

On why her longtime colleagues are trying to remove her from the bench:

Loading video

On how the effort to remove her makes her feel on a personal level:

Loading video

On why she won’t just step down voluntarily:

Loading video

And again, in case you missed it, please listen to Wednesday’s podcast episode, from which these clips are taken. Thanks for tuning in!

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to my paid subscribers for making this publication possible. Subscribers get (1) access to Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of the most notable news in the legal world; (2) additional stories reserved for paid subscribers; and (3) the ability to comment on posts. You can email me at davidlat@substack.com with questions or comments, and you can share this post or subscribe using the buttons below.

Share