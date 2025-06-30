Original Jurisdiction

Arthur Frank
18h

I think the very high level of political controversy in the first 5 months of Trump's 2nd term made the Supreme Court seem less controversial. And the controversial Supreme Court affirmative action decision in the prior year now seems mild compared to the all-out assault on DEI by the Trump Administration. So having a very assertive and polarizing President has somewhat dimmed controversy over Supreme Court decisions this year.

Matt S
17h

To point 8, I wonder whether Sotomayor's increasing use of snarkier ways of saying "I dissent," rather than "I respectfully dissent" is significant -- it could be nothing (just a quirk of hers, say), or it could indicate a breakdown of collegiality or "chill" in the court as a whole...

