Original Jurisdiction

Colin Mark
7h

Thank you for surfacing this issue—I am currently clerking, and this question has been my preoccupation for the past several months. AI can write, sure. But can AI match humans in appreciating nuance? Fairness? As a side project to familiarize myself and my peers with AI’s power and limits, I created a word puzzle game that pits humans against AI, and then has a different iteration of the AI judge: Quadralgame.com. The challenge is to find the word that best fits four prompts at once, and in particular to come up with a “more perfect” word than the AI.

Quadral has already been illuminating: for example, the AI understands irony, but struggles with negation. Its judging usually makes rough sense, but it is moody—the judging feels subjective, and in fact it is (just compare the different scores for similar words, like “Swerve” versus “Swerves”). But isn’t it always?

