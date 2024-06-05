How Black’s Law Dictionary Gets Made: Bryan A. Garner

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here. Thanks!

What’s the most widely cited legal book in the world? If you guessed Black’s Law Dictionary, then congratulate yourself. Henry Campbell Black published the first edition in 1891, and today it’s a must-have for every lawyer and law student. I even make an appearance in Black’s as the coiner of the term “benchslap,” defined as “a judge’s sharp rebuke of counsel, a litigant, or perhaps another judge.”

Who decides whether a term has gained sufficient traction to make it into Black’s? That would be Bryan Garner, the prominent legal lexicographer, lawyer, and legal-writing expert. In the latest episode of the Original Jurisdiction podcast, he explains how he and his colleagues determine whether a neologism has made the cut.

This is actually a bonus episode of the podcast, since I posted an episode last week and I’ll have another episode next week. What’s the occasion? Today marks the publication of the twelfth edition of Black’s Law Dictionary. If you’re looking for a graduation or back-to-school gift for a law student, or maybe a Father’s Day gift for a #LawDad in your life, order your copy today.

Thanks to Bryan for joining me, and congratulations to him and his team on the latest edition of Black’s Law Dictionary.

Show Notes:

