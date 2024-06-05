Original Jurisdiction
How Black’s Law Dictionary Gets Made: Bryan A. Garner
How Black’s Law Dictionary Gets Made: Bryan A. Garner

The leading legal lexicographer explains how he fell in love with language, how new words make the cut for Black’s, and why tacos (still) aren’t sandwiches.
David Lat
Jun 05, 2024
1
What’s the most widely cited legal book in the world? If you guessed Black’s Law Dictionary, then congratulate yourself. Henry Campbell Black published the first edition in 1891, and today it’s a must-have for every lawyer and law student. I even make an appearance in Black’s as the coiner of the term “benchslap,” defined as “a judge’s sharp rebuke of counsel, a litigant, or perhaps another judge.”

Who decides whether a term has gained sufficient traction to make it into Black’s? That would be Bryan Garner, the prominent legal lexicographer, lawyer, and legal-writing expert. In the latest episode of the Original Jurisdiction podcast, he explains how he and his colleagues determine whether a neologism has made the cut.

This is actually a bonus episode of the podcast, since I posted an episode last week and I’ll have another episode next week. What’s the occasion? Today marks the publication of the twelfth edition of Black’s Law Dictionary. If you’re looking for a graduation or back-to-school gift for a law student, or maybe a Father’s Day gift for a #LawDad in your life, order your copy today.

Thanks to Bryan for joining me, and congratulations to him and his team on the latest edition of Black’s Law Dictionary.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Bryan A. Garner (courtesy photo)

Appears in episode
David Lat
