From Prosecutor To Presidential Candidate: Chris Christie

Chris Christie has had an interesting and eventful career in public life. He served as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey from 2002 to 2008, then as Governor of the Garden State from 2010 to 2018. And he was a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, until his January withdrawal from the race.

People tend to have strong opinions about Christie. Some respect his outspoken criticism of Donald Trump, which was the centerpiece of his presidential campaign. Others do not—perhaps because they support Trump, or perhaps because they can’t forgive Christie for having been for Trump before he was against him. (In some ways Christie is his own harshest critic for this, admitting in his speech withdrawing from the race that he endorsed Trump because he put personal ambition over what he knew was right.)

I’m not a neutral observer when it comes to Chris Christie. I worked for him as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2003 to 2006, and I like and respect him a great deal. As we discuss at the start of this podcast episode, I’m especially grateful for how he dealt with me in the wake of the scandal over my very first blog, Underneath Their Robes. But that didn’t stop me from asking him difficult questions on the podcast, including his biggest regrets—yes, he talks about Bridgegate—and whom he might vote for in the presidential election. We also review his legal career, including his advice for law students and his three biggest cases as U.S. Attorney.

Congratulations to Governor Christie on his latest book—What Would Reagan Do? Life Lessons from the Last Great President, which we discuss on the podcast—and thanks to him for both his past kindness and willingness to join me today.

