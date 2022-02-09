The Office of the Solicitor General at the U.S. Department of Justice (photo by David Lat).

Question: how many alumni of the Office of the Solicitor General, which represents the federal government before the U.S. Supreme Court, now sit on the Supreme Court?

Answer: four. Justice Elena Kagan served as Solicitor General (2009-2010), Chief Justice John Roberts served as Principal Deputy Solicitor General (1989-1993), Justice Samuel Alito served as an Assistant to the Solicitor General (1981-1985), and Justice Brett Kavanaugh served as a Bristow Fellow (1992-1993). And if Justice Leondra Kruger of the California Supreme Court becomes Justice Leondra Kruger of the U.S. Supreme Court, the number will rise to five; she worked at OSG from 2007 to 2013, serving as acting Principal Deputy from 2010 to 2011.

Serving at OSG is both an impressive credential and an incredible experience. So congratulations to the five brilliant young lawyers who just landed Bristow Fellowships, the prestigious one-year fellowships at OSG that allow lawyers to work on Supreme Court cases just a few years out of law school. Here are the Bristow Fellows for October Term 2022 (2022-2023):

Elias Kim (Harvard 2019 / Taranto / Koh (N.D. Cal.)) Mariette Peltier (UVA 2020 / Richardson / Chhabria (N.D. Cal.)) Connie Wang (Stanford 2020 / Watford / Millett) Daniel Yablon (Berkeley 2019 / Fletcher / Nathan (S.D.N.Y.) / Tatel) William Powell (Yale 2019 / Moss (D.D.C.) / Srinivasan)

Some brief observations:

The 2022 class of Bristow Fellows is 60 percent male and 40 percent female—the same as the 2021 class, which represented an improvement in gender balance over the 2020 and 2019 classes (80 percent male, 20 percent female).

The five fellows come from five different law schools, which is not unusual. As I’ve observed in the past, OSG aims for some law-school diversity within each class of Bristows. (But it rarely hires from outside the top-14 schools; in the past ten years, all Bristows have come from the T14 except for Ryan Snyder of Notre Dame.)

All five fellows did at least two clerkships, which was the case with last year’s class as well, all with a district judge and a circuit judge—except for Connie Wang, who clerked for Judge Paul Watford of the Ninth Circuit and then Judge Patricia Millett of the D.C. Circuit. Judge Lucy Koh was recently elevated to the Ninth Circuit, but at the time that Elias Kim was hired as a Bristow, she was still on the Northern District of California.

Kim clerked for Judge Richard Taranto of the Federal Circuit—interesting, since you don’t often see clerks from the Federal Circuit, which focuses on patent law, go into Bristow Fellowships. It’s also uncommon to see Federal Circuit clerks go on to clerk for SCOTUS; if Kim does, as many Bristows do, he’d be the first since… Actually, another trivia question: who was the last Federal Circuit clerk to clerk for the Supreme Court? I believe it’s Ruthanne Deutsch, who clerked for Judge Timothy Dyk (2004-2005) and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (October Term 2007), but please correct me if I’m wrong.

Here are the law schools that have produced Bristow Fellows over the past 10 years (OT 2013 to OT 2022):

Yale - 10

Stanford – 6

Columbia - 5

Harvard - 5

UVA – 5

Chicago - 4

Duke - 3

Northwestern - 2

Berkeley

Michigan

Notre Dame

Penn

Here are the lower-court judges who sent clerks into Bristow Fellowships over the past decade (note that some Fellows clerked for more than one judge):

Srinivasan - 6

Wilkinson - 5

Garland - 5

Kethledge - 3

Fletcher - 3

Feinerman (N.D. Ill.) - 3

Griffith - 2

Kavanaugh - 2

Millett - 2

Sutton - 2

Tatel - 2

Brinkema (E.D. Va.) - 2

Chhabria (N.D. Cal.) - 2

Moss (D.D.C.) - 2

Oetken (S.D.N.Y.) - 2

Bibas

Cabranes

Duncan

Katzmann

Livingston

Lohier

G. Lynch

Owens

Richardson

Scirica

J. Smith

Stras

Sykes

Taranto

Thapar

Watford

Willett

Abrams (S.D.N.Y.)

Cote (S.D.N.Y.)

Furman (S.D.N.Y.)

Hayes (S.D. Cal.)

Huvelle (D.D.C.)

K.B. Jackson (D.D.C.)

Karas (S.D.N.Y.)

Koh (N.D. Cal.)

Nathan (S.D.N.Y.)

Pratter (E.D. Pa.)

M. Thompson (M.D. Ala.)

Finally, here’s a list of the 10 most recent classes of Bristow Fellows (44 Fellows in total). It reflects the growing trend of completing multiple clerkships (which may or may not be a good thing; for the case against, see Sarah Isgur’s Politico piece). In the two oldest classes (2014 and 2015), only one out of eight Bristows did multiple clerkships; in the two newest classes (2021 and 2022), all ten Bristows did multiple clerkships.

2022 - 2023

Elias Kim (Harvard 2019 / Taranto / Koh (N.D. Cal.))

Mariette Peltier (UVA 2020 / Richardson / Chhabria (N.D. Cal.))

Connie Wang (Stanford 2020 / Watford / Millett)

Daniel Yablon (Berkeley 2019 / Fletcher / Nathan (S.D.N.Y.) / Tatel)

William Powell (Yale 2019 / Moss (D.D.C.) / Srinivasan)



2021 - 2022

Samir Doshi (Yale 2018 / Lohier / Moss (D.D.C.))

Abigail Frisch (Duke 2018 / Hayes (S.D. Cal.) / Willett)

David Goldman (UVA 2019 / Stras / Thapar)

Eve Levin (Columbia 2018 / Srinivasan / Oetken (S.D.N.Y.))

Yoni Marshall (Stanford 2019 / Bibas / Feinerman (N.D. Ill.))

2020 - 2021

Nicola Cohen (Columbia 2018 / Owens / Abrams (S.D.N.Y.))

Kyle Grigel (Stanford 2019 / Sutton)

Aaron Roper (Yale 2019 / Garland)

Yishai Schwartz (Yale 2018 / Cabranes / Karas (S.D.N.Y))

John Henry Thompson (Chicago 2018 / Sykes / Griffith)

2019 - 2020

Josh Halpern (Harvard 2017 / Smith / Millett)

Sean Janda (Stanford 2017 / Brinkema (E.D. Va.) / Srinivasan)

McKaye Neumeister (Yale 2017 / Srinivasan / Oetken (S.D.N.Y.))

John Ramer (Michigan 2017 / Kethledge)

Daniel Richardson (UVA 2018 / Wilkinson)

2018 - 2019

Meg Braun (Yale 2016 / Brinkema (E.D. Va.) / Katzmann)

Hunter Bruton (Duke 2016 / Duncan / Huvelle (D.D.C.))

Steve Lindsay (Yale 2017 / Griffith)

Adam Sorensen (UVA 2017 / Wilkinson)

2017 - 2018

Jo-Ann Karhson (Harvard / K.B. Jackson (D.D.C.) / Kavanaugh)

Michael Qian (Stanford / Garland)

Reema Shah (Yale / Srinivasan)

Maggie Upshaw (Chicago / Fletcher)

2016 - 2017

Julie Karaba (Northwestern / Kavanaugh / Feinerman (N.D. Ill.))

Chelsea Priest (Stanford / Garland)

Joseph Schroeder (U. Chicago / Wilkinson)

Jack Starcher (Columbia / Furman (S.D.N.Y.) / Srinivasan)

2015 - 2016

Lena Hughes (Columbia / Cote (S.D.N.Y.) / Lynch)

Laura Myron (Harvard / Wilkinson)

Parker Rider-Longmaid (Penn / Scirica / Pratter (E.D. Pa.))

Evan Rose (U. Chicago / W. Fletcher / Chhabria (N.D. Cal.))

2014 - 2015

Z. Payvand Ahdout (Columbia / Livingston)

Galen Bascom (UVA / Garland)

Samuel Harbourt (Harvard / Garland)

Jonathan Meltzer (Yale / Wilkinson)

2013 - 2014

Sarah Boyce (Duke / Sutton)

Travis Crum (Yale / Thompson / Tatel)

Elana Nightingale Dawson (Northwestern / Feinerman (N.D. Ill.) / Kethledge)

Ryan Snyder (Notre Dame / Kethledge)

If you see any errors in the listings above, please email me. Congratulations once again to the Bristow Fellows, their law schools, and their judges.

