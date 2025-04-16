Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
‘Fight With Everything You Have’: David Oscar Markus
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -49:10
-49:10

‘Fight With Everything You Have’: David Oscar Markus

A celebrated criminal-defense lawyer takes us behind the scenes of his latest big win, shares trial tips, and describes his approach to dealing with the media.
David Lat's avatar
David Lat
Apr 16, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

It isn’t easy being a criminal-defense attorney. Your clients are counting on you, often with their liberty on the line. You work your heart out for them. And in the end, at least once your client has been charged, the odds are high that they’ll end up convicted—whether through pleading guilty or losing at trial. In the federal system, fewer than one percent of defendants get acquitted.

But some defense lawyers manage to beat the odds, time and time again—like David Oscar Markus, founding partner of Markus/Moss PLLC. Over his almost three decades in practice, he has scored numerous trial victories. In 2023, he and his partner Margot Moss secured an acquittal for Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee and Florida gubernatorial candidate, after nearly three weeks of trial. (The jury acquitted Gillum of making false statements to the FBI; it hung on other counts, which the prosecution later dismissed.)

And just last month, David and his partner Lauren Krasnoff won an across-the-board acquittal for businessman Diego Sanchez, in a complex case involving allegations of a $65 million healthcare fraud. The trial lasted for almost a month—and in the end, the jury found Sanchez not guilty on all seven counts.

How did David pull off this challenging win? What does he view as the most important skill for a trial lawyer? When does he put his client on the stand? How does he handle the media in a high-profile case? David and I tackled all of these topics and more, in a wide-ranging and candid conversation.

Thanks to David for joining me, and kudos to him on his recent trial victory—far from his first, and definitely not his last.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.

David Oscar Markus (courtesy photo)

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Original Jurisdiction to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction, a podcast about law and the legal profession, features host David Lat interviewing some of the most interesting, influential, and important people in the world of law. It's the companion podcast to Lat's Substack newsletter of the same name. You can follow David on Twitter (@DavidLat) or email him at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe to his newsletter at davidlat.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Lat's avatar
David Lat
Recent Episodes
‘Come In With The Hammer’: Elie Mystal
  David Lat
Leading A Biglaw Firm Through Interesting Times: Yvette Ostolaza
  David Lat
The State Of Legal Tech Is Strong: Joe Borstein
  David Lat
On Constitutional Crisis And The Current ‘Precarious’ Moment: Vince Chhabria
  David Lat
Big-City Mayors In The New Trump Era: Quinton Lucas
  David Lat
Lawless: The Miseducation Of America’s Elites, With Ilya Shapiro
  David Lat
The Rise (And Rise) Of Private Credit: Jennifer Daly
  David Lat