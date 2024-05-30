Former president Donald Trump, leaving New York Supreme Court after his conviction on 34 felony counts (photo by Justin Lane via Getty Images).

This afternoon, former president Donald Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records, to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels that could have hurt his 2016 presidential campaign.

Thoughts? I never practiced state criminal law, so I’m especially interested in hearing from state prosecutors, current and former, and defense lawyers.

So here’s a Notice and Comment (N&C) post, in which comments are open to all readers, not just paid subscribers, for purposes of stimulating discussion. N&C posts are really more about hearing from you than from me. Y’all certainly had a lot to say about Justice Alito’s flags; that post garnered more than 150 comments (and counting).

So please, have at it—thanks!

