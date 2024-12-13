A screenshot from Fox News this morning (photo by David Lat).

Supporters of free speech and the First Amendment have reason for concern as Donald Trump returns to the White House. The president-elect is a longtime critic of the media, which he has dubbed an “enemy of the people” that produces “fake news.” He called on Senate Republicans to “kill” a bipartisan bill that would have expanded press protections at the federal level—which they dutifully did. His presumptive pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, has previously declared that he plans to “come after the people in the media… who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections.”

To be sure, the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, historically have been very protective of free speech and the First Amendment. But at least two justices, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have suggested that the Court should revisit New York Times v. Sullivan—the landmark 1964 ruling that required public figures to establish “actual malice” in order to prevail in a defamation lawsuit. This demanding standard has protected media outlets from frivolous defamation cases for decades.

Two justices lack the power to overturn a longstanding precedent of the Court, of course. But if Trump gets to fill one or more vacancies during his second term, he could appoint very conservative justices who might be open to overruling a decision that the political right has criticized as excessively protective of the media.

Critics of Sullivan, however, should keep this in mind: the ruling, including its capacious interpretation of the First Amendment, protects conservative speakers as well as liberal ones. For proof, consider a series of recent courtroom wins by Fox News—the right-leaning, pro-Trump media organization whose ranks have been a key provider of talent to the incoming Trump administration.

In July, Chief Judge Colm Connolly (D. Del.) dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News by Nina Jankowicz, who briefly served as a director on a now-dissolved Disinformation Governance Board. In a statement about the victory, Fox News said, “This was a politically motivated lawsuit aimed at silencing free speech, and we are pleased with the court’s decision to protect the First Amendment.”

Also in July, Ray Epps, a former Marine who participated in the protests of Jan. 6, 2021, sued Fox News over reports claiming that he was a federal agent planted in the crowd to start an insurrection that would put Trump in a bad light. But in late November, Judge Jennifer Hall (D. Del.) granted Fox’s motion to dismiss.

Around the same time, Judge J. Paul Oetken (S.D.N.Y.) dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News host Jessica Tarlov by Anthony Bobulinski, a former associate of Hunter Biden. Judge Oetken even held that Tarlov was entitled to attorney’s fees under New York’s anti-SLAPP law—a statute that penalizes “strategic litigation against public participation,” i.e., lawsuits seeking to impose liability on speakers for exercising their First Amendment rights.

In a statement about Bobulinski, Fox declared itself “pleased with the court’s landmark decision,” which it described as “the first federal court decision to award attorney’s fees under New York’s anti-SLAPP statute.” Speaking more broadly about all three lawsuits, Fox hailed the trio of “back-to-back decisions from federal courts preserving the press freedoms of the First Amendment.”

Of course, First Amendment defenses don’t always prevail—as Fox News knows all too well. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis rejected the network’s freedom-of-the-press defense in a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleged that Fox defamed Dominion in its coverage of the 2020 election. Hamstrung in its ability to rely on the First Amendment at trial, Fox wound up settling the case—for $787.5 million.

And Fox isn’t out of the legal woods when it comes to defamation lawsuits related to its 2020 election coverage. Last week, for example, a New York appeals court heard oral argument in the $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox by another election-technology company, Smartmatic USA—and the judges seemed inclined to let the lawsuit proceed.

Regardless of the outcome of any particular lawsuit against Fox News, the bottom line is this: the First Amendment protects all speakers, from Fox News on the right to Trump’s “enemies of the people” on the left. And anyone seeking to curtail its protections—especially a president who was found liable, to the tune of $83.3 million, in a defamation lawsuit—should think long and hard about what a diminished First Amendment might mean for us all.