From Class Actions To Affirmative Action: An Interview With Brian Fitzpatrick

It’s great to have friends that you can have heated discussions with about controversial topics, without worrying about whether it will affect your friendship. For me, one of those friends is Brian Fitzpatrick. We’ve known each other for almost a quarter-century, during which we’ve argued about more sensitive subjects than either of us can remember, and I’ve learned so much from our spirited debates.

This might be because Brian is no slouch. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Notre Dame, summa cum laude, and graduated from Harvard Law School, first in his class. He then clerked for Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain of the Ninth Circuit, which is where we first met, followed by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. In 2007, Brian joined the faculty of Vanderbilt Law School, where he holds the Milton Underwood Chair in Free Enterprise. In 2019, the University of Chicago Press published his book, The Conservative Case for Class Actions, which won praise from across the ideological spectrum.

In our interview, Brian and I touched on topics that are of great interest to readers of Original Jurisdiction. We covered attorneys’ fees, which Brian is a leading expert on, followed by affirmative action in higher education and free speech in the legal academy. Brian is brilliant and bracingly candid, so I hope you enjoy this discussion—as I know you will.

Show Notes:

