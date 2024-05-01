A Titan Of Transactional Practice: H. Rodgin Cohen

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here. Thanks!

It might seem odd to bestow the title of “titan” upon someone once described in the New York Times as standing five-foot-two and weighing 100 pounds wet. But if you know anything about banking M&A and regulatory work, you know that H. Rodgin Cohen, senior chair of Sullivan & Cromwell, is a true giant of the field.

For more than 50 years, Rodge Cohen has practiced at the pinnacle of financial-services law. He’s played a role in many historical events over the decades, including New York City’s fiscal crisis, where he helped rescue the city from the brink of bankruptcy in 1975; the Iran hostage crisis, where he counseled American banks that released frozen Iranian funds, part of the deal that led to the 1981 release of the hostages; the 2008 financial crisis, where he represented the buyer or the seller in seemingly every major bank deal; and efforts last year to save Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank.

In my latest podcast episode, I interview Rodge about his remarkable career, including his involvement in the aforementioned, headline-making events. But we also cover his childhood in West Virginia, his advice for how to succeed as a deal lawyer, and even his theater and reading recommendations—because despite his demanding practice, Rodge somehow finds the time to see numerous shows and read tons of books. (One recent work we both recommend is Paula Vogel’s Mother Play, which yesterday snagged four Tony Award nominations, including Best New Play.)

For my first-ever interview of a corporate or transactional attorney (as opposed to a litigator), I wanted to get a big name—and Rodge Cohen is one of the biggest and best in the business. I guessed that he would be “too big to fail”—and if you listen to our enjoyable and wide-ranging conversation, you’ll see that I was right.

